CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Revised from CARE A4 Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Revised from CARE A4 Removed from issuer not cooperating Advanced Computers And Mobiles India ST Non- Fund Based CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bk Fac (reduced from 30.00 Crore) Aroma Craft And Tissues Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Arion Healthcare ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Capron Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Centex International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 395 Revised from CARE A2+ Removed from Issuer not cooperating Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Christy Linens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Evergreen Fabric Process Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jasmine Towels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 - Issuer Not Cooperating K. R. K. Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 232.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.17 Crore) K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Revised from CARE A4 Khivraj Vahan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3 Assigned Krishna Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Mechfast Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Quadrant Televentures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 244 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Sakar Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Revised from A3 Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Assigned Sg Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Downgraded from A4+ Simpan Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.2 Assigned Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.00 Crore) Sudhanva Engineers And Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 Crore) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd ST BkFac CARE A2 2000 Assigned Thermotech Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Team United Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Revised from CARE BB Abans Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Abans Jewels Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac – CC CARE BB+/A4+ 55 Revised from CARE BB/ A4 Removed from issuer not cooperating Advanced Computers And Mobiles India LT fund based Bk CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac (enhanced from 5.00 crore) Advanced Computers And Mobiles India LT fund basedFac – CARE BBB-/ 460 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TL (enhanced from 16.06 crore) Advanced Computers And Mobiles India Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/A3 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 53.94 Crore) Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Arion Healthcare LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aroma Craft And Tissues Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 127.4 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises_Hubli LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Bholaram Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 69.7 Revised from CARE BB Capron Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 Assigned Centex International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 510 Revised from CARE A- Removed from Issuer not cooperating Christy Fabric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.52 Crore) Christy Linens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.00 Crore) Christy Textile Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed Evergreen Fabric Process Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.33 Crore) Glisten Gold Collections Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 105 Revised from CARE BB+ Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00 Crore) Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 54.2 Reaffirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac ^ CARE A 1650 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Indofil Industries Limited (IIL) (rated CARE A: Positive/CARE A1+) Indo Baijin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A 500 Reaffirmed ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Indofil Industries Limited (IIL) (rated CARE A: Positive/CARE A1+) Indraprastha Gas Ltd LT Instruments- CARE AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Proposed) Instant Suppliers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed K. R. K. Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Reaffirmed K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Karan Automobiles ( A Unit Of Bikaner LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Distributors Pvt Ltd) Khivraj Vahan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 315 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.50 Crore) Krishna Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.7 Assigned Mahendra Kumar & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Mahendra Kumar & Co LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 25 Assigned Manglam Milk India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 325 Reaffirmed Mechfast Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Moonlight Commtrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Noor India Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70 Reaffirmed Paradigm Business Ventures LTFac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Crore) Quadrant Televentures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 172.2 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 464.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 106.5 Assigned Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 50 Assigned Rayat Educational & Research Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 333.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 20 Crore) S. V. Patel & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Saanvi Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B 102.5 Reaffirmed Sakar Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 151.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 15.54 Crore) Saraansh Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.6 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Sg Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Downgraded from CARE BB+ Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Revised from CARE B+ Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Simpan Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.4 Assigned Smr Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility - - Withdrawn Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00 Crore) Sudhanva Engineers And Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3 Crore) Sudhanva Engineers And Builders LT Bk Fac / ST Bk CARE B+/A4 20 Assigned Fac Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10214.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 1,009.99 Crore) Sukhbir Agro Energy Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2 1055 Revised from CARE BBB+/ A3+ (enhanced from 87.50 Crore) Swaraj Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.7 - Issuer not cooperating Team United Marketing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Assigned Thermotech Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vidhisha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.6 Assigned Vidhisha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 30 Assigned Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Vijay Tanks And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 3663 Reaffirmed Villa Marie Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned Zim Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn 79 Developers LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)