CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A4 Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Alam Constructions ST BkFac CARE A4 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Apex Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 73.7 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.8.00 crore] Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs 45 Crore Crore) Bhuwneshwar Pathak Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Dr. O.P. Chaudhary Memorial Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 730 Revised from CARE A3 Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd ST Non Fund Based CARE A2 200 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Idfc Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 14 debt schemes of IDFC Mutual Fund Jagatpal Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 150 Revised from CARE A2+ Jocil Ltd ST Fixed Deposit CARE A2 (FD) 200 Revised From CARE A2+ (FD) Kanhha Cables Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Unison Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Laser Power And Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 510 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Narmada Extrusions Ltd STBkFac CARE A4 652.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING National Electrical Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Corporation R. R. Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ramesh Iron & Steel Company India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4/ 50 Assigned Ltd RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rubamin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 559.7 Reaffirmed Rubamin Ltd CP (CP) (Carved CARE A1 500 Assigned out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits) Saregama India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Revised from CARE A1 (reduced from 12.00 Crore) Marda Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - - Withdrawn Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - 0 Withdrawn Sharda Educational Trust ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3 500 - Based) Smc Power Generation Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 275 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sona Processors (India) Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 33.5 Revised from CARE A3 Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed based (enhanced from 4.00 Crore) Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Motors Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 234 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.7.83 crore Crore) Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Ajay Landmark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.6 Reaffirmed Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 126.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.8.17 crore Crore) Alam Constructions LT BkFac CARE B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9.77 crore Crore) Array Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 336.1 Downgraded ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE BB- 1000 Assigned –Debentures – NonConvertible Debentures Bbt Elevated Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB-(SO) 1350 Revised from CARE BBB Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5306.7 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs 912.82 Crore Crore) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB- (FD) 100 Revised from instruments CARE BBB Bhuwneshwar Pathak Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 7 Assigned Capital First Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 14610.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 861.01 crore Crore) Colors Sulzer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 171.7 Revised from CARE BB Cubatic Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Daksha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dr. O.P. Chaudhary Memorial Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.9 Assigned Eco Cement India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Eduestate LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 81144.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 530 Revised from CARE BBB- Eon Electric Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 400 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Eon Electric Ltd Long/STBk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 550 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Global Entrade LT Bk Facility CARE BB 120 Assigned Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 255.5 Reaffirmed Goyal Mg Gases Pvt. Ltd LT FB Fac- CC CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Gyanmudra Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.5 Revised from CARE B+ (increased from 8.61 Crore) Jagatpal Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6 Assigned Jasdan Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1329 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 141.22 Crore) Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Revised from CARE A Kanhha Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kanhha Cables Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 80 Reaffirmed Laser Power And Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Reaffirmed Lvj Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 60 Reaffirmed M.S.R Iron & Steel Industries India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4/ 50 Assigned Ltd M.S.R Iron & Steel Industries India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Mahalakshmi Alloys And Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54 Assigned Mahalakshmi Alloys And Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BB-/A4 40 Assigned Mangalore Poly Pack (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Marda Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - - Withdrawn Mps Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.1 Reaffirmed (reduce from 10.66 Crore) Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3755.4 Reaffirmed Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCDs CARE BB+ 1632.7 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions Ltd LTBkFac CARE BB- 136.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING National Electrical Equipments LT Bk Fac/ST Bk CARE BB+/A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Corporation Fac Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ozone Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 100 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ramesh Iron & Steel Company India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Assigned Ltd Rds & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.7 Assigned Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) - - Withdrawn Riverbank Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate CARE BBB- 1350 Revised from Guarantee# CARE BBB # extended to BBT Elevated Road Private Limited (BERPL), an SPV, for term loan of Rs.135 crore for elevated road project. The guarantee is to be operated through a structured payment mechanism for timely transfer of the required funds for payment of principal and interest (to the extent of Rs.135.0 crore) to a designated account. RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rubamin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2224.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 223.37 Crore) Ruban Patliputra Hospital Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.1 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 14.39 Crore) S. N. Super Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 280 Revised from CARE B+, Saregama India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 650 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 38.00 Crore) Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 0 Withdrawn Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1120 Assigned Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Fund Based) removed from Issuer Not cooperating Smc Power Generation Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 1866.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 744 Revised from CARE BBB- Sree Praagna Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Gopal Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Super Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68 Reaffirmed removed from issuer not cooperating/(reduced from 7.53 crore Crore) Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE BBB- 322.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45.00 Crore) Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacFund CARE BBB- 260 Reaffirmed based (enhanced from 18.00 Crore) Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Trinayani Cement Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Tsn Associates And Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B, 55 Assigned Tulip Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Unison Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Unison Forging Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd NCD-III CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 770 Revised from CARE BBB- Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd NCD-I CARE BBB- 210 Revised from CARE BBB- Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd NCD-II CARE BBB- 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd Sub-ordinated CARE BBB- 120 Revised from Debt issue CARE BB+ Vivek Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 85.9 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING, (Reduced from 9.62 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.