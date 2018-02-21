CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59.4 Reaffirmed Alcob India Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A4 495 Assigned Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aradhan Chemtech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Revised from CARE A4 Bhaarathi Spintex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.53 Crore) Byrnihat Coal Pvt Ltd. ST BkFac CARE A4 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dhariwal Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Assigned H.B. Ravi Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from Rs.13.00 Crore) Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5850 - Ratings continue on Credit watch with negative implications Mdh Trucks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Revised from CARE A1 (reduced from 4.30 Crore) ,(Under Credit watch with Developing Implications) ) and removal of credit watch Pharmatech Process Equipments Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Pratibha Fabrics Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 25.5 Revised from A3 (reduced from Rs.4.65 crore Crore) Punjab National Bank CD CARE A1+ 600000 - Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Ra Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 588.5 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Micro Labs Limited. Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00 Crore) , removed from Issuer not cooperating Raipur Power And Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Revised fromCARE A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rr Fab Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Yadav Tractor Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Khanan Va Parivahan Theka LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sahakari Samiti Ltd. Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Alcob India Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/A4 135 - Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Anokhi Pahel Enterprise LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Aradhan Chemtech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashwini Frozen Foods LT Bk Fac CARE D 1.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ashwini Frozen Foods LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ava Apparels Llp LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 176.2 Revised from CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.15.24 crore] Bhaarathi Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 411.7 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 42.56 Crore) Byrnihat Coal Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 45 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dhariwal Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned G L Metallica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd H.B. Ravi Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Him Sagar Farm Fresh LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 128.5 Assigned Indo Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Intron Life Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.5 Assigned Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 314.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.58.21 crore Crore) Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Revised from A4+ CARE BB+/ CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.7.50 crore Crore) Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4300 - Ratings continue on Credit watch with negative implications Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/Shortterm Bk CARE A-/A2+ 13150 - Fac Ratings continue on Credit watch with negative implications Maa Shitala Agro Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 117.4 Assigned Madhavaram Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Maruti Infracreation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maruti Infracreation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 310 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mdh Trucks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 913.1 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 248.29 Crore) ,(Under Credit watch with Developing Implications) and removal of credit watch Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 1310 Revised from CARE A/CARE A1 (reduced from 319.50 Crore) ,(Under Credit watch with Developing Implications) and removal of credit watch Ostro Kutch Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 13800 Assigned Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.50 Crore) Pratibha Fabrics Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 211.4 Revised from BBB- (reduced from Rs.21.39 crore Crore) Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 21630 - Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 90000 - Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA- 15000 - Compliant Perpetual Tier I Bonds Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AA+ 50000 - Bonds Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA+ 20000 - Compliant Tier IIBonds Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AA- (SO) 899 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Micro Labs Limited Raajratna Energy Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 299.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 33.55 Crore) , removed from Issuer not cooperating Raipur Power And Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3326.5 Revised fromCARE BBB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd (Outlook revised from Positive to Stable) Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Long term/Short CARE BBB+/A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd termBk Fac (Outlook revised from Positive to Stable) Reddy Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1011.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 174.89 crore Crore) ,ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rr Fab Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 34242.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 64909.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S.S.S. Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 161.5 Assigned Samrat Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sdb Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 15.00 Crore) Shree Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB 950 Revised from Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1533.6 Revised from Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 4100 Revised from Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 457.3 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 11.75 Crore) ,ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Step By Step Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 175.9 Reaffirmed The Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Proposed CARE AAA(RPS) 500 Assigned Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable PS Issue (Rupees Fifty crore only Crore) The G V M C Public Health Employees LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 - Mutually Aided Thrift And Cooperative Credit Society Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vaibhav Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned Vamsadhara Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Industries Varun Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Varun Procon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 130 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Versant Online Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 29.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vinnarasi Educational And Social LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Service Trust Well Wisher Trexim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 134 Revised from CARE BB [Enhanced from Rs.12.54 crore] Yadav Tractor Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.3 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 