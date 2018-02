CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ceiba Ecc Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Galaxy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Genus Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 112.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from9.36 Crores) Gn Pal And Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1+ 5320 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.670 Crore) Indcon Projects And Equipment Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt. Ltd. Fund based- LC/BG Komal Singh Kothari Rajendra Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Kothari ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kudu Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ngrt Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Ngp Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Orient Electric Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 33 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.400.00 Crores) Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Sandeep Metalcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Securens Systems Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 14.1 Assigned Shere Bengal Food Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Constructions Pvt LtdST BkFac CARE A4 240 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Venkata Sai Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Versatile Bonds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abf Rural Godown LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Alfa Therm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Alfa Therm Ltd LT /STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 26.7 Assigned Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd Long term Bk CARE B 481.2 Revised from Fac (TL) CARE BB- Ashiana Dwellings Pvt Ltd Optionally- CARE D 684.1 - Convertible Debentures Axita Cotton Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 166.5 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 13.20 Crores) Ceiba Ecc Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Revised from Bonds-Series I CARE A+ Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 7000 Bonds-Series II Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Revised from Bonds-Series III CARE A+ Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5000 Bonds-Series IV Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Revised from Bonds-Series VI CARE A+ Corporation Bank Upper Tier II CARE A+ 5500 Bonds-Series VII Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 2375 Revised from –Series I CARE A+ Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 3000 –Series II Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 Revised from –Series III CARE A+ Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A+ 1000 –Series IV Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA- 5000 Revised from Bonds(Series IV) CARE AA- Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 630 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.00 Crores) Fairdeal Motors And Workshop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Reaffirmed Gagan Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Galaxy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Revised from CARE B+ Genus Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from6.24 Crores) Gn Pal And Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed Grow India Realcon Llp LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 500 Assigned Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA- 13184.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1015.48 Crores) Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE AA-/A1+ 2252.6 Reaffirmed Fac (reduced from Rs.390.26 Crores) Ikon Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B 178.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.70 Crores) Indcon Projects And Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Assigned Indcon Projects And Equipment Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 130 Assigned India Belt Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Proposed NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt. Ltd. Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And Proposed LT/ ST Bk CARE A+/A1+ 2055 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt. Ltd. Fac- Fund based / Non-Fund based Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing And LT Bk Fac- (TL)LT CARE AA- (SO) 3213.6 Reaffirmed Processing Company Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac- TL Komal Singh Kothari Rajendra Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.9 Kothari ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kuberkamna Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 45 Assigned Kuberkamna Marbles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 50 Assigned Kudu Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lanco Babandh Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 83440 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lanco Babandh Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 7500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 96140 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.3 Revised from CAREB (enhanced from 8.36 Crores) Micro Motion India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.94 Crores) Modern Insecticides Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 250 Reaffirmed Nezone Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 300 Revised from CARE A- Ngp Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ngrt Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Crores) Nv Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2671.6 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 285.10 Crores) Nv Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 20 Revised from CARE D Nvr Infrastructure & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 772.5 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 59.26 Crores) Om Sharda Logistics Solutions Pvt. LtdLT Bk Facility CARE BB 80 Assigned Om Shivashakthi Poultry Breeders LT Bk Fac CARE B 51 Assigned Orient Electric Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1331.6 Assigned Orient Electric Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 1885 Assigned P.M. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Revised from CARE B+ Pivot Fabrique LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 79.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6.25 Crores) Pushpa Goyal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rajasthan Education Institute And LT Bk Fac CARE D 50.1 Revised from Health Society CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 13000 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD - I CARE A+ 2835 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD –II CARE A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD –III CARE A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD –IV CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD –V CARE A+ 1210 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD –VI CARE A+ 3210 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 10000 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A+/A1+ 16800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,630 Crores) S.K. Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sandeep Metalcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sandhya Chemplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Saviour Mines And Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Securens Systems Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 440.2 Assigned Shere Bengal Food Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.9 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 5.09 Crores) Sreeja Metal Sand Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96 Assigned Sri Laxmi Venkata Ramana Parboiled RicLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Industry Sri Venkateswara Constructions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sustainable Agro-Commercial Finance LtNCDs CARE BBB+ 700 Assigned Vanchinad Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Vdb Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 850 Assigned Vdb Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE B+/A4 1040 Assigned Vedasri Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Venkata Sai Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Versatile Bonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 