CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Mallick Agro Services And Cold ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Storage Pvt. Ltd. D.D. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information East Hooghly Poly Plast Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 13.8 Assigned Excel Composites Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Assigned Garg Rice Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Geetanjali Ispat And Powers Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk CARE A4 5 Assigned Facility Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Issuer not co- operating Ikf Finance Ltd CP (Proposed) CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 50 Crore) Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3 360 – Non FB Fac Revised from CARE A4+ ; (Enhanced from 34.00 Crore) Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 134.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.15 Crore) Kunstocom India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50 Crore) Shreem Electric Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2 6850 Revised from CARE A2+ Spi Cinemas Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Universal Metal Co. Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.50 Crore) Veyankatesh Metals Alloys Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Mallick Agro Services And Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.2 Reaffirmed Storage Pvt. Ltd. (reduced from 8.56 Crore) Baba Bhuman Shah Ji Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 142.8 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Badu Road Developers Llp Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Capri Global Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 25000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2000 Crore) Capri Global Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE A- 6000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 300 Crore) Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) D.D. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.9 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information East Hooghly Poly Plast Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100.4 Assigned Excel Composites Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned Garg Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 137.5 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Geetanjali Ispat And Powers Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk CARE BB- 85 Assigned Facility Grv Spintex Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 449.8 Issuer not co- operating Gupta Enterprises Long- term/ CARE BB+/ A4+ 892.4 Shortterm Bk Fac Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BBB; Stable/ CARE A3+ on the basis of best available information Gupta Hair Products Pvt Ltd Long- term/ CARE BB+/ A4+ 147.5 Shortterm Bk Fac Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BBB; Stable/ CARE A3+ on the basis of best available information Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Jdb Steel Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 445 Revised from CARE BB Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 – TL Revised from CARE BB+ Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.9 – FB Fac Revised from CARE BB+; (Reduced from 6.00 Crore) Kabra Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Krishna Shipping And Allied Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 363.3 Revised from CARE B- ; (reduced from 36.89 Crore) Kunstocom India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 252.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 28.67 Crore) Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Maharashtra State Electricity Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd - Proposed (reduced from 100.00 Crore) Manappuram Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 750 Assigned Mansarover Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Metro Ceramics Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 56.4 Issuer not co- operating Metro World Tiles Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 95.4 Issuer not co- operating Mirambica Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.7 Assigned Mj Infrastructure Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Nhj Infra Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 35 Assigned Nhj Infra Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE B/ A4 45 Assigned term Bk Fac Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Oriental Pathways (Agra) Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 538.2 Revised from CARE D ; (reduced from 78.66 Crore) Raj Sneh Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 34.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (under credit watch with developing implications) to CARE BB; Issuer not cooperating Raja Udyog Pvt Ltd LT/ Short- termBk CARE BB/ A4 210 Fac Revised from CARE BBB+/ CARE A2(under credit watch with developing implications) to CAREBB/ CARE A4; Issuer not cooperating Rajarambapu Patil Sah.Dudh Sangh Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Reethu Tobacco Traders Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Assigned Rsm Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.40 Crore) Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 865.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 92.39 Crore) Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. Long- term Bk CARE B+ 100 Assigned Facility Shree Raj Metalloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.00 Crore) Shreem Electric Ltd Long- term Bk Fac- - - Withdrawn WCTL Shreem Electric Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3150 Revised from CARE A- Siesta Laminates Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 78.4 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Siwana Solar Power Project Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Spi Cinemas Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 2200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 180 Crore) Sri Varadaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 109.9 Reaffirmed (reduce from 11.93 Crore) Stuti Processors Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 185.5 Assigned Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Unison Metals Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 217.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.21.84 Crore) Universal Metal Co. Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 127.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.51 Crore) Veyankatesh Metals Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed) Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawal Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac - - Withdrawal Vnkc Agrocom Pvt Ltd Long- term/ - - Withdrawal Short term Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 