CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Art And Crafts Exclusives ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 21 Reaffirmed Bhageria Industries Ltd ST Fund Based CARE A2 530 Revised from BkFac CARE A3+ (enhanced from 40.58 Crores) Bhageria Industries Ltd ST Non Fund CARE A2 10 Revised from BasedBk Fac CARE A3+ (Reduced from 8 Crores) Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 235 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 22.35 Crores) Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 120 Reaffirmed Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.77.50 Crores) Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 259.1 Reaffirmed (Non-fund based) Creative Portico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 103.7 Reaffirmed (Non-fund based) Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Based - ST-BG/LC Diamond Exports ST BkFac CARE A4 70 Assigned Dynamech Electropower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed G D Thimmappa Sheregar ST Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Impact Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST BkFac - - Withdrawn Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 135 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K.Radhakrishna Naik ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.6 Assigned Kpc Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160 Reaffirmed Manmeet Singh Bhatia ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Milton Industries Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 87.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Om Shiv Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Rajeev Gupta ST BkFac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Samasta Microfinance Ltd CP CARE A1 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 100 Crores) Stone India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 193 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Super Tannery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 # Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac CARE A4+ 50 Revised from LC/BG CARE A3 Vento Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Reaffirmed Viraat Fashion ST BkFac CARE A4 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha 11 2017- (Originator: Series A CARE A+ (SO) - Assigned Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd) Pass Through Certificates Amman-Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Art And Crafts Exclusives LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Reaffirmed Bhageria Industries Ltd LT Fund Based CARE BBB+ 49.2 Revised from BkFac (TL) CARE BBB (Reduced from 6.42 crores) Bhageria Industries Ltd LT Fund Based CARE BBB+ 300 Revised from BkFac CARE BBB (Reduced from 105 crores) Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 413.6 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 36.66 Crores) Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7880 Reaffirmed Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Chandna Infraprojects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 128.1 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 1360 Reaffirmed (Fund based) Creative Portico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed based) Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB+ 581 Reaffirmed - LTTL Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB+/A3+ 2075 Reaffirmed - LT/ ST-CC/PC/Bill Discounting Dhanraj Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Dynamech Electropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Dynamech Electropower Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 35000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3,000 Crores) Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed G D Thimmappa Sheregar LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Gadgil Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Gemini Cv Trust Ii December Series A CARE AAA (SO) - Assigned 2017-(Originator: Hinduja Leyland Pass Finance) Through Certificates Impact Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LT /STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Jayshree Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K.Radhakrishna Naik LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.2 Assigned Kanaiya Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kirti Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 610 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.60 Crores) Kpc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1140 Reaffirmed Kpc Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2 2157.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 211.25 Crores) Kranti Cresent Properties India Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Laxmi Foils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Maithan Ceramics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 120 Reaffirmed Maniam Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacLease CARE BBB-(SO) 494.5 Revised from Rental Discounting CARE BB+ (reduced from 50 Crores) Manmeet Singh Bhatia LT Bk Fac CARE B/A4 30 Assigned Milton Industries Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 32.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Milton Industries Ltd LT BkFac/ STBk Fac CARE BB/A4 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mutha Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.4 Reaffirmed Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1103.1 Reaffirmed Om Sai Intex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs 50 Crores) Om Shiv Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240 Assigned Origin Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 274 Revised from CARE B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pavan Traders LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 52.5 Assigned Polygenta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 79 Revised from CARE C Prasad Extreme Digital Cinema Network LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Progressive And Popular Minerals Pvt LLT BkFac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Rajeev Gupta LT BkFac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Ramachandra Educational Trust LT BkFac CARE BBB- 695.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.85.54 Crores) Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING/(enhanced from Rs.25 Crores) Rkc Infrabuilt Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING/(enhanced from Rs.100 Crores) S. R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 978.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 84.64 Crores) Salasar Autocrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 187.5 Assigned Saveera Hospital Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 430 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 38.39 Crores) Shree Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Smart Visions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.8 Assigned Sms-Aabs India Tollways India Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE A+ 60 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.50.00 Crores) Sms-Aabs India Tollways India Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 432 Revised from CARE A- Stone India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 344.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Super Tannery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1016 # Universal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE D 130 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Universal Associates LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 85 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Unosack Flexible Packaging Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 50 Assigned Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk - - Withdrawn Fac* *Repaid fully Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 300 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 160.38 Crores) Uv Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Assigned Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Fund based CARE BB+ 1 Revised from Facility TL CARE BBB- Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Long/ST FB Fac – CARE BB+/A4+ 700 Revised from PCFC CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Vento Ceramic LT BkFac CARE BB 63.4 Revised from CARE BB- Viraat Fashion LT BkFac CARE BB- 29.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Viraat Fashion LT BkFac/ STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Win Enterprise LT BkFac CARE B+ 99.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)