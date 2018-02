CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advinus Therapeutics Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Adinath Cars Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Known ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (A 5 Reaffirmed As Adinath Motors) Four) Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59.4 Reaffirmed Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 - “Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information” Ambattur Clothing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 330 Reaffirmed B.G. Shirke Construction Technology PvST CARE A1 2000 Assigned Ltd Inst-CP-Proposed# # carved out of sanctioned working capital limits. Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 135.8 Reaffirmed Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed Based (Reduced from Rs.380 crore Crore) Gopal Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Revised from CARE A4 K D Infra ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Kesar Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE D 2 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Kan Victual Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.50 Crore) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family CP CARE A1+ 185000 Reaffirmed Credit Ltd.) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10250 Reaffirmed M.S.R Iron & Steel Industries India PvST Bk Fac CARE A4 96.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 Crores Crore) Mercator Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed Modern Automotives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (A 7.5 Reaffirmed Three) Nangalwala Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 ( A 100 Reaffirmed Four) Perfect Ply Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(A - Reaffirmed Three Plus) R.H. International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Assigned Ramesh Iron & Steel Company India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 Crores Crore) Reliance Industries Ltd CP CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20,000 crore) Shree Transformers ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sabari Krishna Enterprises ST Bk Facility CARE A4 50 Assigned Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 150.7 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Sailganga Eu Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Shakti Precision Components (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shiva Corporation India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Sridhar Agro Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (A 20 Assigned Four) Sterling Ceramics ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Vaibhu Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Varsity Instruments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 1000 Revised from Programme CARE AA+(FD) D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE D 338.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Cars Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Known LT Bk Fac CARE 108.6 Assigned As Adinath Motors) BB/(Double B/Outlook : /) Adinath Cars Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Known LT/ST Fac CARE BB/A4 150 Revised from As Adinath Motors) CARE BB-/ CARE A4 stable Advinus Therapeutics Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Agl Polyfil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 197.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.17.75 Crore) Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 - “Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information” Ajay India Ltd *Issuer did not 0 cooperate; Based on best available information Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Amlagora Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk FacST Bk Fac CARE B - Reaffirmed Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64.2 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products (India) Pvt. LtdLT/ STBk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 350 Reaffirmed Bokahola Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 232.5 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A1 140 Reaffirmed D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7157.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information. D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd NCDs CARE D 1115.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information. D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT Bk Fac CARE A- 390 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 40.00 crore Crore) D.E.C. Infrastructures And Projects LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Dhanda Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.4 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE AA 4200 Reaffirmed Based (Reduced from Rs.620 crore Crore) Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd LT/ST BkFac- Fund CARE AA/A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund Based Edison Energy India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 451.5 Assigned Electromech LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ghan Marine Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB- Hindupur Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 222.1 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Hindupur Steel And Alloys Pvt Ltd *Issuer did not 0 cooperate; Based on best available information Jay Jalaram Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 116.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.87 Crore) Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd II) LT Bk -- - Withdrawn Fac*(Drop line overdraft facility) Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd I)LT BkFac* CARE A-(SO) 74.4 Assigned K D Infra LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn K K Rao Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.4 Reaffirmed Kailash Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 92 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Kan Victual Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 135 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.87 Crore) Kesar Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 1072.6 Reaffirmed Kesar Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 633 Reaffirmed Based) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 10000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Finance Holdings Ltd Compulsorily CARE AAA (RPS) 22710 Revised from Redeemable CAREAA+(RPS) Non-Convertible Cumulative PS L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Revised from Credit Ltd.) CARE AA L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family NCD CARE AAA 101250 Revised from Credit Ltd.) CARE AA+ L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family NCD (Public Issue) CARE AAA 6000 Revised from Credit Ltd.) CARE AA+ L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 13000 Revised from Credit Ltd.) CARE AA+ L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 143000 Revised from Credit Ltd.) CARE AA+ L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family Principal CARE PP-MLD AAA5000 Revised from Credit Ltd.) Protected CARE PP-MLD Market-linked Debenture AA+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 29000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 57000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 3000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Perpetual debt CARE AA+ 4000 Revised from CARE AA L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Long Term BkFac CARE AAA 80000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd NCD CARE AAA 95000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Infrastructure CARE AAA 18000 Revised from Bonds CARE AA+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AAA 15000 Revised from CARE AA+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Sub. Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Revised from CARE AA+ Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2745.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.147.30 crore Crore) M S Sawa Clay And Minerals Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 162.7 Reaffirmed M.S.R Iron & Steel Industries India PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 303.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 Crores Crore) Mercator Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 9595.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.1,089.49 Crore) Mercator Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Modern Automotives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Nangalwala Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154.3 Reaffirmed P.M.Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Perfect Ply Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.38 Crore) Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd LT Bk Fac –TL CARE BBB+ - Reaffirmed Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd LT Bk Fac –Fund CARE BBB+ - Reaffirmed Based R.H. International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned R.H. International LT Bk Fac/ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 140 Assigned Fac A4 Rajvi Resorts And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 371.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 41.00 Crore) Ramesh Iron & Steel Company India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1010.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 30.00 Crores Crore) Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs Issue I CARE B+ 1400 - Issuer not cooperating Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD Issue II CARE B+ 290 - Issuer not cooperating Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD Issue III CARE B+ 270 - Issuer not cooperating Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD Issue CARE B+ 160 - IV Issuer not cooperating Reliance Industries Ltd NCD CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.11 Crore) Richlook Creations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 75 Reaffirmed S.C.S. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Assigned S.C.S. Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BB/A4 105 Assigned Sabari Krishna Enterprises LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 40 Assigned Sakar Industries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 460 Reaffirmed Satnam Rice Mills LT BkFac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shakti Precision Components (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1031.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 77.55 Crore) Shiva Corporation India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BBB- Shiva Shakti Sugars Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 2025.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs. 232.16 crore Crore) Shree Transformers LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Ganesh Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.8 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Skeiron Renewable Energy Amidyala Ltd Long Term Bk CARE BBB- 12520.9 Assigned (Senior Debt) Skeiron Renewable Energy Amidyala Ltd Long Term Bk CARE BBB- 1788.5 Assigned (Sub-Debt) Skeiron Renewable Energy Amidyala Ltd Working Capital CARE BBB- 390.6 Assigned (Proposed) Somila Texfab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sparsh Hospitals & Critical Care Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 79.7 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 8.54 Crore) Sri Koundinya Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Revised from CARE BB Outlook Stable (Issuer not co-operating based on best available information) Sri Panchamukhi Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE B Sridhar Agro Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 20 Assigned Sridhar Agro Product Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 50 Assigned Sterling Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 36.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.72 Crore) Sterling Ceramics LT/ST BkFac CARE BB+ /A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sujala Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 318 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Teenmurty Summit Realty Llp LT Bk CARE A (SO) 1000 Assigned Fac-TL-Proposed# Vaibhu Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Varsity Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Visu Leasing And Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.500 crore Crore) Visu Leasing And Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A 2500 Assigned (Rs. Two Hundred Fifty Crore only Crore) Vivek Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 136.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.59 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 