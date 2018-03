CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 - Issuer not Cooperating Conor Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Dharampal Premchand Ltd ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *The ratings have been withdrawn on the request for withdrawal of rating by the company as these facilities have been extinguished Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 170 Reaffirmed Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 - Issuer not Cooperating Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 91 Reaffirmed Hasmukh Parekh Jewellers ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Innovative Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Insolation Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilit CARE A4 5 Assigned Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indermani Mineral (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Johns Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76.6 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 360 Assigned Maini Constructions Equipments Pvt. LtST Bk Fac CARE D 19 - Issuer not Cooperating Mediaguru Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Nangalwala Chemical Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1189 Reaffirmed Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 - Issuer not Cooperating Polo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Sanjay Grain Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 - Issuer not Cooperating Satchidnanda Agro Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer not Cooperating Shanti Parboiling Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.2 Reaffirmed Shell-N-Tube Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 73.5 Reaffirmed Shree Parashnath Re-Roolling Mills LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 539.2 Reaffirmed Shri Girija Smelters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 - Issuer not Cooperating Siddhartha Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 - Issuer not Cooperating Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram Auto Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5585 Reaffirmed Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Revised from CARE A4+ Vishwakarma Mechanical Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Vision Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 727 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Tosh & Sons (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Aglon Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 745 - Issuer not Cooperating Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / A4 220 Assigned Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 - Issuer not Cooperating Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Revised from CARE BBB Placed on credit watch with negative implications Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust 3 Series A PT Provisional - Assigned CARE BBB+ Colour Creation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Conor Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 269.4 Assigned Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1362.6 Reaffirmed Dharampal Premchand Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 194 Reaffirmed Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Limit LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Encore Theme Technologies Pvt Limit LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /A4+ 95.5 Revised from CARE BB+ / A4 Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Revised from CARE BBB- Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE PP-MLD 250 Assigned BBB+ G. R Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 875 Revised from CARE B+ Garg Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 - Issuer not Cooperating Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 158 Reaffirmed Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Indermani Mineral (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Trust March 2016 B Innovative Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1263.5 Reaffirmed Insolation Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 38.8 Assigned Insolation Energy Pvt Ltd LT/short- term Bk CARE BB- / A4 60 Assigned Fac Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn J.K. Sagar Developers LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jindal Futures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / A3+ 500 Assigned Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Johns Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 28.4 Assigned Kamakhya Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Karthikeya Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78 - Issuer not Cooperating Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 10000 Reaffirmed Maini Constructions Equipments Pvt. LtLT Bk Fac CARE D 90 - Issuer not Cooperating Man Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Mbmg Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 400 Reaffirmed Mediaguru Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Mediaguru Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 20 Assigned Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 78.9 Reaffirmed Nangalwala Chemical Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54 Reaffirmed Navsari Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3505.3 Reaffirmed New Suresh Fashion Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 - Issuer not Cooperating Nilkanth Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 585.5 - Issuer not Cooperating Nishant Marketing LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / A4 80 Reaffirmed Patliputra Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Removed from ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Polo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Prince Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Rare Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Reaffirmed S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT – NCD ^Provisional 1000 Assigned CARE AA+ ^credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable revolving DSRA Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL, rated CARE AA+ Stable/ A1+) Sanjay Grain Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 325.6 - Issuer not Cooperating Satchidnanda Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.2 Revised from CARE B Issuer not Cooperating Satyam Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Savair Energy Ltd Bk Fac-FB – LT- CC CARE D 210 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not Cooperating Savair Energy Ltd Bk CARE D / D 470 Revised from Fac-Non-fundbased CARE BB / A4 – LT/ ST- BG/LC Issuer not Cooperating Savitridevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.3 Reaffirmed Shanti Parboiling Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.8 Reaffirmed Shell-N-Tube Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 30 Reaffirmed Shivam Concrete Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.1 Assigned Shivam Concrete Technology Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / A4 69.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Revised from Stable to Positive Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from CARE BB Shree Parashnath Re-Roolling Mills LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1669.5 Revised from CARE B Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 - Issuer not Cooperating Shri Ram Corporation LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Siddharth Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.5 - Issuer not Cooperating Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 370 - Issuer not Cooperating Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 1180 - Issuer not Cooperating Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 54 Reaffirmed Siepmanns Card Systems Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- / A3 189.8 Reaffirmed Simoco Telecommunications (South Asia)LT Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from Ltd CARE D Issuer not Cooperating Sri Sendrayaperumal Transports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 - Issuer not Cooperating Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / A1+ 400 Assigned Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5095 Reaffirmed Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2+ 13750 Reaffirmed Tipsons Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1500 Assigned Tirupati Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2336.6 Reaffirmed Tsr Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Uni Design Elite Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 500 Reaffirmed Uni Design Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 400 Reaffirmed Uni Design Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- / A2 1000 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 68.1 Assigned Veria Lifestyle Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Reaffirmed Vippy Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vishwakarma Mechanical Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Assigned Vision Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.1 Reaffirmed Western Mp Infrastructure & Tolls Pvt Bk Fac LT (TL) CARE A+ 7400 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.