CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Millennium Contracts Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Adilaxmi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Agc Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 380 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ajanta Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1 (SO) 40 - @ AFPL can avail such facilities by earmarking non-fund limit of BRIPL Ajanta Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2+ (SO) 5 - * based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort of Banik Rubber Industries (India) Private Ltd (BRIPL – rated CARE A; Stable/CARE A1) Atul Engineering Udyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Balkrishna Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.9 Reaffirmed Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1 28 Assigned Ltd (Non-Fund Based) Bansal Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Bcs India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Upgraded from CARE A3+ Bharat Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3 64 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Classic Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 189 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gardenfresh Cold Chain Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 143 Reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non CARE A1+ 3740 Reaffirmed Fund Based Jagdamba Steels ST Bk Fac Total CARE A4 3180 Reaffirmed K.P.R Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 207.3 Reaffirmed Kanha Grain Process ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1447.2 Reaffirmed Kilpest India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed M. S. Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Maharashtra State Electricity ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Assigned Distribution Co. Ltd Marshal Manufacturing And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Metro And Metro Short term Bk CARE A2 50 - Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING National Plastic Industries Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd Short term Bk - - Withdrawn Fac Precision Camshafts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 440 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Cement Ltd ST BkFac CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Seeds And Farm ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 180 Issuer not cooperating, Riddhi Siddhi Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sagar Foods ST BkFac CARE A4 140 Assigned Sharp Chucks And Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Universal Confectionery And Food ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Products Pvt Ltd Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamor Inox Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BB 320 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aamor Inox Ltd Long- Term/ ST Bk CARE BB/A4 450 - Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 158.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.04 crore) Agc Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1515.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Age Old Spirits LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from CARE B+ Agrocrops Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Ajanta Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 40 Reaffirmed based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort of Banik Rubber Industries (India) Private Ltd (BRIPL – rated CARE A; Stable/CARE A1) Ajanta Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A- (SO) 10 - # based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from BRIPL. @ AFPL Ajanta Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac* CARE 5 - A-(SO)/A2+ (SO) * based on the credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort of Banik Rubber Industries (India) Private Ltd (BRIPL – rated CARE A; Stable/CARE A1) Atul Engineering Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150.6 Assigned Atul Engineering Udyog LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB/A4 14.4 Assigned Fac Balkrishna Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 385.3 Reaffirmed Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) Banik Rubber Industries (India) Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /A1 112 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non-Fund Based) Bansal Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE BB- Bcs India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 90 Upgraded from CARE BBB Bhandari Agrofeeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhavnaben C Khanpara LT Bk Fac CARE B 53.1 Assigned Classic Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Classic Products Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 50 Reaffirmed Cmi Fpe Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2+ 2000 Rating (Fund reaffirmed Based/Non-Fund BasedBk Fac) Dalmia Bharat Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dalmia Bharat Ltd Proposed NCD issue - - Withdrawn Dalmia Bharat Ltd CP issue - - Withdrawn Darjeeling Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Duggar Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103 Reaffirmed Flora Marmo Industries Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 223.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145.5 Assigned Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB/A3+ 1000 Revised from CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Gardenfresh Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Assigned Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 407.5 Reaffirmed Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 60329.6 Revised from CARE A+ Himachal Baspa Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE AA- 2740 Revised from CARE A+ Ifmr Fimpact Income Builder Fund IFMR FImpact CARE AA- (AIF) Assigned Income BuilderFund Ifmr Fimpact Long-Term Credit Fund LTCredit Fund CARE AA- (AIF) - Reaffirmed Ifmr Fimpact Long-Term Multi Asset IFMR FImpact LT CARE AA- (AIF) - Reaffirmed Class Fund Multi AssetClass Fund Ifmr Fimpact Medium Term OpportunitiesIFMR FImpact CARE AA- (AIF) - Reaffirmed Fund Medium TermOpportunities Fund Jagdamba Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Jai Gurudev Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.1 - Industries ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jp Agro LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K. M. M. Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K. P. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 96.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING,*Based on best available information K.P.R Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Kanha Grain Process LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.5 Assigned Khaitan Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1725.5 Reaffirmed Khivraj Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 530 Reaffirmed Kilpest India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Krishnamurthy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143.4 Revised from CARE B Kusters Engineering India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE BB/A4 120 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Tea Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Lexus Watertech India Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 63.4 Assigned ISSUER NOT COOPERATING,*Based on best available information Luhit Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 179 Reaffirmed Lunawat Milk And Agro Pvt Ltd LT/ shortterm Bk CARE B-/A4 76.8 Revised from Fac CARE B+ M S Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87 Assigned M. S. Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.8 Assigned Marshal Manufacturing And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Revised from CARE BB Metro And Metro LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 240 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Momai Foods Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 98.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING,*Based on best available information Mp Highways Pvt. Ltd. LT Fac CARE A 2094.6 - (reduced from 215.70 CR) National Plastic Industries Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 318.5 Reaffirmed Olympus Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE AA 6077.3 Revised from Debt) CARE A+ Pnc Raebareli Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 698 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE A Precision Camshafts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 500.3 Reaffirmed Precision Camshafts Ltd Long- term/ ST Bk CARE A/A1 665 Reaffirmed Fac Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed and Outlook revised from Stable Purbanchal Cement Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB+/A2 10 Reaffirmed and Outlook revised from Stable Rana Steels India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 262.4 Revised from CARE B Rana Steels India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE B Ratnagiri Seeds And Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1000# Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs(NCD) – 3 CARE AA-(SO) 1500# Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 928.3@ Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Reduced from Rs.114.19 crore),@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited (Guarantor or Benefactor rated CARE A Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs(NCD) – 1 CARE AA+ (SO) 3300@ Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited(Guarantor or Benefactor rated CARE AA+/A1+; Credit Watch with Developing Implications) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs(NCD) – 2 CARE AA+ (SO) 3750 % Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications % backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable mandatory PUT option by RCL, in favour of the debenture trustee on behalf of the debenture holders for timely repayment of all outstanding amounts. of the debenture trustee on behalf of Rex Polyextrusion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 916.6 Issuer not cooperating, Based on best Available information ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rich Offset India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350.4 Assigned Rich Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.2 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 151 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ronak Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136.8 Reaffirmed Sadaram Jining And Pressing IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE D 81.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING,*Based on best available information Sanjiv Prakashan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Sharp Chucks And Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50.9 Reaffirmed Sharp Chucks And Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+/A4 260 Reaffirmed Fac Sigma Buildcon LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Singh Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sree Veerabhadreshwara Rice And Flour LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mill Teemage Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Triveni Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 266 Assigned Universal Confectionery And Food LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Products Pvt Ltd Vedant Dyestuffs Intermediates Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.4 Revised from CARE BB- Vishal Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170.6 Upgraded from CARE B Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.3 Assigned Zigma Laminates & Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ST Bk CARE B- Revised from Fac CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 