CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apt Tools And Machineries India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Ltd Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 165 Reaffirmed Bronze Granito Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28.5 Assigned Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 264.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri Bio-Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 893.4 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 300.00 Crore) H.Q. Lamps Manufacturing Company Pvt Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 350 - Ltd. ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Harson Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Hightech Healthcare ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. ST BkFac CARE A1+ 4450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 400.00 Crore) Hlbs Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Jai Bhushan Malik Contractors ST BkFac CARE A4 115 Assigned Jyoti Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Kalinga Agro Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Revised from CARE A3 Liz Traders And Agents Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Lodha Offset Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn M. M. Ceramics And Ferro Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1810 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 170.00 Crore) M. S. Metals And Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Malhotra Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Mineral World Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Mm Tv Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 60 Reaffirmed Nexus Feeds Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sanhit Polymer ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 15.50 Crore) Shah Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 722.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42.25 Crore) Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 75 Crore) Sneh Sadan Traders And Agents Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 4640# Reaffirmed Ltd # backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL), rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Vrion Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Yajur Commodities Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1 (SO) 630 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GPIL MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sreeragh General Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BB+ (FD) 49.1 Revised from CARE BBB(FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annada Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 56 Assigned Apt Tools And Machineries India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Ltd Aron Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.57 Crore) Aura Poly Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk - - Withdrawn Fac Balram Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.91 Crore) Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II - - Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) /Tier II Bonds (Basel III) Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II - - Reaffirmed Bonds /Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) Bank Of Maharashtra Additional Tier - - Reaffirmed I Bonds (Basel III) Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1125 Reaffirmed Bhamra Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 72 Assigned Biodeal Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 Crore) Bronze Granito Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 323.7 Assigned Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II - - Reaffirmed Bonds /Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) Central Bank Of India Additional Tier - - - I Bonds (Basel III) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II - Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) /Tier II Bonds (Basel III) Citi Centre Developers LT BkFac - - Withdrawn Dashmesh Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 6.80 Crore) Dena Bank Lower Tier II - - Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) /Tier II Bonds (Basel III) Dena Bank Upper Tier II - - Reaffirmed Bonds /Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) Dena Bank Additional Tier - - Reaffirmed I Bonds (Basel III) Dev India Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 83.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 248.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 42.94 Crore) Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Dial Pharmaceuticals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.8 Assigned Ebell Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 272.9 Revised from CARE A- (SO)@ @ The rating was earlier based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by J. M. Hosiery & Co. Limited. However, the corporate guarantee has been withdrawn and a standalone rating has now been assigned. Gayatri Bio-Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 166.6 - (reduced from 21.96 Crore) /ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 15030 Revised from CARE D (enhanced from 1110.21 Crore) Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd NCD CARE BB+ 546.5 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 76.67 Crore) H.Q. Lamps Manufacturing Company Pvt Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 300 - Ltd. ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Harson Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Hightech Healthcare LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. LT BkFac CARE A+ 6373.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 572.97 Crore) Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE A+/A1+ 760 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.00 Crore) Hlbs Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Idbi Bank Lower Tier II - - Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) /Tier II Bonds (Basel III) Idbi Bank Upper Tier II - - - Bonds /Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) Idbi Bank Additional Tier - - I Bonds (Basel III) Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Proposed LT- NCDs ProvCARE AA+ 500 Assigned (SO) Ilabs Hyderabad Technology Centre Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1200 Reaffirmed Ltd Imperial Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142.2 Reaffirmed Ipf Vikram India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 245.6 Assigned Ipf Vikram India Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A/A1 300 Reaffirmed Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)# - - Withdrawn # The credit enhancement is in the form of put option wherein the lenders would require Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited (MIPL) to purchase the rated facility and/or any interest due to be paid referred to as the put amount, within 15 days of exercise of the Put Option viz T+15 (final legal maturity with T as the due date of debt servicing for IRB) throughout the tenure of the rated facility. The credit enhancement also factors the Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) in case of exercise of above put option. J. M. Hosiery & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85 Crore) J.J. Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jai Bhushan Malik Contractors LT BkFac CARE B+ 5 Assigned Jk Hitech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jyoti Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Kalinga Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 31 Assigned Kedareshwar Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.9 Assigned Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 273.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Kiran Global Chem Ltd (Erstwhile KiranLT Bk Fac CARE BB 931.5 Revised from Global Chems Ltd) CARE BBB- (reduced from 96.21 Crore) Kiran Global Chem Ltd (Erstwhile KiranLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 1085 Revised from Global Chems Ltd) CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Kongunadu Educational Charitable TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 66.8 Assigned Lodha Offset Ltd LT Bk Fac Fac - - Withdrawn M. M. Ceramics And Ferro Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE A- 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 75.00 Crore) M. S. Metals And Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1700 Reaffirmed Malhotra Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Mars Packaging Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.38 Crore) Mineral World Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.44 Crore) Mm Tv Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 475.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 33.97 Crore) Nexus Feeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1008.6 Revised from CARE BBB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nutrient Marine Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 400 Revised from CARE BB /CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Piano Presitel LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 211.4 Assigned Point Footwear Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 128.5 Assigned Ry Midas Alluminiums Pvt Ltd LT /Shortterm Bk CARE BB-/A4 290 - Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S. D. International LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) * 100 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of J. M. Hosiery & Co. Ltd. (JMHCL) Sanhit Polymer LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sarthak Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shah Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102 Reaffirmed Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 913.8 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Kripa Build Home Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.21.05 Crore) Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 40 Crore) Sri Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 91.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ssg Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160 Assigned Sugee Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 282.9 Reaffirmed Summanus Ifmr Capital 2016-Originator:Series A1 PTCs - - Withdrawn S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Summanus Ifmr Capital 2016 Summanus Ifmr Capital 2016-Originator:Series A2 PTCs - - Withdrawn S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Summanus Ifmr Capital 2016 Summanus Ifmr Capital 2016-Originator:Series A3 PTCs - - Withdrawn S V Creditline Pvt Ltd Summanus Ifmr Capital 2016 Supreme Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67 Assigned Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3000# Reaffirmed Ltd # backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL), rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed CARE - Reaffirmed Ltd LT/ShortTerm/ AA(SO)/A1+(SO) Fund/Non Fund BasedBk Fac ^backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort proposed to be extended by TCL. Trades Worth (Steel) Company LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 65 Assigned Uco Bank Lower Tier II - - - Bonds (Basel II) /Tier II Bonds (Basel III) Uco Bank Upper Tier II - - - Bonds /Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) Uco Bank Additional Tier - - - I Bonds (Basel III) United Bank Lower Tier II - - - Bonds (Basel II) /Tier II Bonds (Basel III) United Bank Upper Tier II - - - Bonds /Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) United Bank Additional Tier - - I Bonds (Basel III) Uttranchal Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 136 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 24.77 Crore) Vasa Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.09 Crore) Virchand Narsi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 265 Reaffirmed Vivek Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 96.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vrion Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue (NCD) -1 CARE AA- 900 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.294 crore) Welspun Corp Ltd NCD issue (NCD) -2 CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.700 crore ) Yajur Commodities Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE A (SO) 520 Assigned to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Genus Power Infrastructure Limited (GPIL). The rating for these facilities (I) is "Provisional" and will be confirmed upon the execution of the corporate guarantee and submission of requisite documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Yajur Commodities Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 50 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GPIL 