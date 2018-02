CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Adroit Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Agrawal Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Axtel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Chottanikarai Amman Road Transport ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Crab And Taur Engineeers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Cuarzo ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Cuarzo ST Bk Fac -* Withdrawn *The (Structured Obligation) SO ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Cuarzo have been withdrawn on account of withdrawal of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours and Coating Private Limited (NCCPL) and Orient Glazes Private Limited (OGPL) for bank facilities of Cuarzo. Elec Steel Processing Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.00 Crore) Fabmark Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Fusion Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gurukripa Conveyors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 “Issuer not cooperating Haldyn Glass Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A2 110.6 Reaffirmed Based (Non Fund Based) Hira Electro Smelters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Jaya Guru Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Kartick Chandra Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Assigned M.U. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 37.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.77 Crore) Prachi (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 0.39 Crore) Rayat & Bahra Group Of Institutes: An ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Educational & Charitable Society Roots Industries India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 70 Reaffirmed Ruchira Printing And Packaging ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Shiva Industrial Security Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 1.00 Crore) Shiva Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 451 Assigned Surya Textech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Thermo Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&T Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Adroit Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Agrawal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71.6 Assigned Ajay Engi-Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 150 Reaffirmed Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. Proposed LT bond CARE A+ 41635.6 Assigned issue Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 230 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Axtel Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steels And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Bharuch Dahej Railway Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1611.3 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 188.82 Crore) Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 21163.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,780.12 Crore) Chottanikarai Amman Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Crab And Taur Engineeers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Revised from CARE BB Cuarzo LT Bk Fac -* Withdrawn *The (Structured Obligation) SO ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Cuarzo have been withdrawn on account of withdrawal of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours and Coating Private Limited (NCCPL) and Orient Glazes Private Limited (OGPL) for bank facilities of Cuarzo. Cuarzo LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 56.3 Assigned Cuarzo LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 150 Assigned Devarpan Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Dhanvantari Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 205.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.23 Crore) Elec Steel Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.62 Crore) Essel Finance Amc Ltd (Erstwhile Essel Liquid CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd) Fund(Erstwhile Peerless Liquid Fund) Open Ended Liquid Scheme Essel Finance Amc Ltd (Erstwhile Essel Flexible CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd) Income Fund(Erstwhile Peerless Flexible Income Fund) Open Ended Debt Scheme Essel Finance Amc Ltd (Erstwhile Essel Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd) Fund(Erstwhile Peerless Ultra ST Fund) Open Ended Debt Scheme Essel Finance Amc Ltd (Erstwhile Essel ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd) Fund(Erstwhile Peerless ST Fund) Open Ended Debt Scheme Fabmark Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B 5 Assigned Frontier Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Frontier Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Fusion Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 261.6 Reaffirmed Golden Triangle Fort And Palace Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.6 Revised from CARE BB Grand Canyon Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-LRD TL - CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Proposed Gurukripa Conveyors LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.2 “Issuer not cooperating Haldyn Glass Ltd Bk Fac-FundBased CARE A- 203 (CC) Revised from CARE BBB+ Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 1665 Reaffirmed (reduced from 211.50 Crore) Hira Electro Smelters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 164.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18 Crore) Irep Credit Capital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Assigned (Proposed) Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. Proposed LT bond CARE A+ 40133.4 Assigned issue Jaya Guru Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. Proposed LT bond CARE A+ 40303.9 Assigned issue Joyramchak Bandhab Samity LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Kartick Chandra Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 122.5 Assigned Kbs Creations Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Kbs Diamonds LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Reaffirmed Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd Long Term Fac 208 CARE BB-; ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING M.U. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Maharashtra State Electricity Proposed NCDs - Withdrawn Distribution Co. Ltd Maxpure Water System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Issuer not cooperating; Basedon best available information Mkd Infrastructure And Projects Pvt LtLT Bk Facility CARE B+ 60 Assigned Modern Engineering Enterprise LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 150 Assigned Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 120 Reaffirmed New Engineering Works LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE A 20000 Compliant AdditionalTier I Bonds Placed on Credit Watch with DevelopingImplications Paras Dyeing And Printing Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from CARE B+ Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 121.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.13 Crore) Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Crore) Prachi (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2027.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 79.56 Crore) Pratibha Milk Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 549.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 32.53 Crore) Priti Gems Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Priti Gems Exports Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Rajasthan Fort And Palace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 217.1 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE BBB- Randhawa Construction Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 50 Revised from CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Rayat & Bahra Group Of Institutes: An LT Bk Fac CARE B 853.5 Assigned Educational & Charitable Society Roots Industries India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.08 Crore) Rosetta Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator:Series A PTC# CARE A (SO) Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd) rating is now confirmed; # The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Ruchira Printing And Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 167.5 Issuer not cooperating;Revised from CARE BB- S K Marketing-Mumbai LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Sapthagiri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.82 Crore) Saran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs(Proposed) CARE BBB+ 600 Assigned Shiva Industrial Security Agency LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 140 (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 Shiva Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 459.2 Assigned Shiva Mills Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 100 Assigned Shree Baalaji Milk And Milk Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 502.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 44.09 Crore) Sks Fasteners Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - Withdrawn Sks Fasteners Ltd ST Bk Fac (fund - Withdrawn based) Sri Veeranjaneya Eco-Bricks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd Long Term - NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned (NCDs) Surya Textech LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.67 Crore) Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.7 Assigned Ultra Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Issuer not cooperating ; Based on best available information Weldfast Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 