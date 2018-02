CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Phosphates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Reaffirmed Bansala Engineers Powertech Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Bharati Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed B L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 300 Assigned Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Essem Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ganga R. K. Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Goal Closures ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 51.9 Reaffirmed J G Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Jaraikela Lumberman (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 Assigned Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk limits(Fund CARE A2+ 6503 Reaffirmed based) Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed limits(Non-fund based) Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- CARE A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Non-fundbased Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1139 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements (R) Ltd (Erstwhile Bmm ST BkFac^ CARE A3+ 100 - Cements Ltd.) ^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by Sagar Cements Limited (rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sagar Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Savitra Tiles Pvt Ltd Short TermFac CARE A4 15.5 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer Not cooperating Sentini Sanitarywares Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal EngineerST BkFac CARE A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Steel Forge And Cast Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Swadesh Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Tirupati Pulses Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Vallabh Metal Inc. Short term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Short term BkFac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp ST Bk Fac(Non-Fund CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Based) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ 180 - Programme ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTC Provisional 832.5 Assigned CARE A Asirvad Microfinance Ltd Series A2 PTC Provisional 37.5 Assigned CARE A- Aura Jewels LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/A3 150 Assigned B L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Balaji Phosphates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 36.9 Reaffirmed Bansala Engineers Powertech Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Assigned Bharati Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48 Assigned Bhimani Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 110 Reaffirmed Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Daulatram Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 169.7 Assigned Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 374.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dwarka Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 103.8 - Issuer not cooperating Essem Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ganga R. K. Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 70 Reaffirmed Goal Closures LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 296 Reaffirmed Gr Phagwara Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Growing Opportunity Finance (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1300 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Gupta Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Hindusthan National Glass & Indus LT Bk Fac CARE D 20630 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hindusthan National Glass & Indus NCD - Series-III CARE D 2000 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hindusthan National Glass & Indus LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/D 6000 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential --- - Withdrawn Capital Protection Oriented Fund VI Plan H J G Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.5 Assigned Jalan Transolution India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 535 Assigned Jaraikela Lumberman (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Joint Effort Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58 Assigned Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ghar Sansaar LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Malwa Solar Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT-Fund based Bk CARE A+ 2043.9 - Reaffirmed and Final Rating Assigned Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2747.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BBB+ 219.7 Reaffirmed Fundbased- TL Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Fundbased Mp Associate LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BB- 792 Revised from CARE B+ Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA- 619 Assigned Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 381 Assigned Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 77.3 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours And Coating Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2305.3 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 266.8 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 468.4 Revised from CARE BB- Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Revised from CARE B+ Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT /STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 129.6 Revised from CARE B+/ Reaffirmed Popular Auto Distributors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Raffles Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Revised CARE BBB- Reinhart India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 1300 Assigned Sagar Cements (R) Ltd (Erstwhile Bmm LT Bk FacTL@ CARE BBB 867 - Cements Ltd.) @ Backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee provided by Sagar Cements Limited (rated ‘CARE BBB/CARE A3+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’). Sagar Cements (R) Ltd (Erstwhile Bmm LT Bk FacCC^ CARE BBB 260 - Cements Ltd.) ^ Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee to be provided by Sagar Cements Limited (rated ‘CARE BBB/CARE A3+; ISSUER NOT Sagar Cements (R) Ltd (Erstwhile Bmm LT InstrumentsNon CARE BBB 1500 - Cements Ltd.) - ConvertibleDebentures@ @ Backed by unconditional and irrecoverable corporate guarantee provided by Sagar Cements Limited (rated ‘CARE BBB/CARE A3+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING’). Sagar Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2275.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Savitra Tiles Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 66.6 Revised from CARE B+ Removed from Issuer Not cooperating Sentini Sanitarywares Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sharda Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal EngineerLT BkFac CARE B- 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Sri Manjunatha Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 186 Assigned Srishti Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Steel Forge And Cast Industries LT/ STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 45 Reaffirmed Sukavala Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3967.5 Revised from CARE BBB Swadesh Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 131 Assigned Tirupati Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Tirupati Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Vardhman Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+/ 319 Assigned Vinayak Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 76 Reaffirmed Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd Long term BkFac CARE BB- 41.9 Reaffirmed Wellcare Oil Tools Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 60 Reaffirmed Wisemore Advisory Pvt Ltd NCDs (Tranche I) # CARE BB 2098 Reaffirmed # Credit enhancement in the form of pledge of unencumbered shares of Renew Power Ventures Private Limited (RPVPL) Wisemore Advisory Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BB 730 Reaffirmed (Tranche II) ^ ^ Credit enhancement proposed in the form of pledge of unencumbered shares of RPVPL Zenstar Jewellery Llp LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 150 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 