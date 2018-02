CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Addya Sakti Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Akshaya Solar Power India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 40 Assigned Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Exotic Granite Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Airport ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Hni Office India Ltd (Formerly Bp ErgoST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd) Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP Programme CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1750 crore Crore) Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Lona Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 135 Reaffirmed M.A. Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 6.05 Crore) Issuer not cooperating Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund CARE A2 10 Revised from BasedBk Fac CARE A2+ Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Nkg Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A4+ 9000 Reaffirmed Fund Based Om Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Phillips Carbon Black Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *The aggregate of CP and other working capital borrowings should be within the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Shree Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.1 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Addya Sakti Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 120.1 Assigned Ajit Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 - Issuer not cooperating Akshaya Solar Power India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 40 Assigned Arpee Energy Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D /D 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.46 Crore) Banshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.00 Crore) Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3220.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.1 Assigned Casa Grande Coimbatore Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 670 Assigned Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd LT – TL - - Withdrawn Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.5 Assigned Dindayal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating Ecron Acunova Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA- (SO) 380 Assigned Ecron Acunova Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE AA- 150 Assigned (SO)/A1+ (SO) Exotic Granite Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67 Assigned Gbr Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT BkFac CARE BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 3.60 Crore) Gbr Metals Pvt. Ltd. LT/STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Hni Office India Ltd (Formerly Bp ErgoLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd) Idbi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A 500 Reaffirmed Bonds$ Outlook revised from Negative ,$transferred from erstwhile IDBI Home Finance Ltd India Dairy Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Based on best available information Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Assigned Jyoti Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned Karania Bros. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 14.50 Crore) Lona Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.5 Assigned Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Assigned Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BkFacCARE A- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.00 Crore) Multi Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ncml Finance Pvt Ltd Long/Short term CARE A+/A1+ 4100 Assigned BkFac Nirankar Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.7 Assigned Nkg Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE BB+ 2300 Reaffirmed Based Nv Vogt Solar One Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 533.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.55 crore Crore) Om Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 6 Crore) Path Oriental Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 201.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (reduced from 28.91 Crore) Phillips Carbon Black Ltd Long Term BkFac CARE AA- 5540 Revised from CARE A+ (reduced form 618.00 Crore) Phillips Carbon Black Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE AA-/A1+ 18500 Revised from CARE A+ Rathi Industrial Corporation Pvt. Ltd.LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB/A4 310 Reaffirmed Fac Shashti Car Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Shree Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 30 Assigned Shri Om Sai Auto LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.07 Crore) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 34240 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6,654 crore Crore) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 17879 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2,146 crore Crore) Siyaram Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 319.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.97 Crore),outlook revised from Stable to Positive Talettutayi Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 533.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.55 crore Crore) Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Uco Bank Upper Tier II - Withdrawn Bonds (Series III) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 