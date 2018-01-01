CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 67.7 Reaffirmed Athani Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 195 Upgraded from CARE A4 (enhanced from 14.50 Crore) Alpha Foam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Apollo Logisolutions Ltd ST Fac CARE A3 80 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.20 crore) Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 800 Revised from CARE A4 Balasore Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3/Credit 953 - watch with negative implications Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned (Rs. 500 crore only Crore) Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund CARE A2 650 Reaffirmed BasedBk Fac (enhanced from 46.00 Crore) Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Edible Products India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd ST Bk Fac – TL CARE A1+ 5100 Reaffirmed Forward Alloys & Castings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Genus Innovation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1246 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32.00 Crore) Gmmco Ltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed out) H.K. Designs ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 38.7 Reaffirm Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB- ST CARE A2+ 459.9 Reaffirm Honour Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1450 Revised from CARE A3+ Independent News Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Revised from CARE A1 Jai Maa Sharda Agro & Rice Mills Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 ISSUER NOT Ltd. COOPERATING Ju Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 Crore) K. D. Infraengicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.15 Crore) Karni Communications Pvt Ltd ST Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Kishan Agro Product ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Krishna Siddegowda ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1101 Assigned Madhuram Construction Company STBk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Revised from CARE A3 Mangalam Cement Ltd CP (CP) issue^ CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 50.00 Crore) ; ^ Carved out of the sanctioned fund based working capital limits of the company. Mansi International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed CARE A4 from Issuer Not Cooperating Model Exims ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Msrm Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Munish Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 563 Assigned Nirman Engicons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raminfo Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 750 Revised from CARE A3+ (Enhanced from 60.00 Crore) Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 402.5 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1533.6 - Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 56 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1960 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 166 CRORE) Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd Proposed CP^ CARE A1+ 7150 Assigned ^ Total borrowing under CP and fund based facilities from banks to remain within an overall limit of Rs. 715 crore. Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 597.5 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.43.75 Crore) Venky’S India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 525 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 107.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.73 Crore) Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Upgraded from CARE BB Alpha Foam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 344.5 Reaffirmed Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Revised from CARE B+ Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 90 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Apollo Fiege Integrated Logistics Pvt LT Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 250 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO); Apollo Logisolutions Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- 695 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.197.58 crore) Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Revised from CARE BBB+ Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2430 Revised from CARE BBB+ Athani Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd Sub debt CARE AA (SO)* 750 Reaffirmed *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by DHFL, rated CARE AAA; Stable, in favour of AFSL s lenders/investor Bala Industries And Entertainment Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 50 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO); Balasore Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE 900 Placed on BBB-/Credit credit watch watch with negative impwith negative implications Baruanagar Tea Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 87.4 Assigned Basu And Co. Road Contractors Pvt. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bengal Shriram Hitech City Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Proposed ProCARE BBB 1750 Assigned (SO) Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Securities Pvt Ltd) Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4296 Revised from CARE BBB+ Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Revised from CARE BBB+ Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8724.9 Revised from CARE BB- Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 26115.8 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Chatterjee Cleaning Arts Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 94 Assigned Ltd Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk - - Withdrawn Fac Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from 8.00 Crore) Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Edible Products India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 101.7 Assigned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD issue (NCD –I) CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD issue (NCD – CARE AA 4500 Reaffirmed II) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd NCD issue (NCD – CARE AA 5000 Assigned III) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 4900 Reaffirmed A1+ Forward Alloys & Castings LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.8 Assigned Forward Alloys & Castings Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned A4 Gemini Cv Trust Ii Dec 2017 Credit Equivalent to 201 - Collateral-Second ProCARE A - Loss Facility (SO) Gemini Cv Trust Ii Dec 2017 Series A PTC ProCARE AAA 2871.4 Assigned (SO) Gemini Cv Trust Ii Dec 2017 Credit Unrated 172.3 - Collateral-First Loss Facility General Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore) General Trading Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Genus Innovation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 442 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.26 Crore) Gmmco Ltd Proposed NCD - - Withdrawn Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6631.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.683.22 Crore) Gmmco Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 5250 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.500 Crore) Gowthami Spintex India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.00 Crore) Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 310 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from Rs. 64.00 Crore) H.K. Designs LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A2+1036.3 Reaffirm Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL- LT CARE A 11.3 Reaffirm Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd FB- LT CARE A 16809 Reaffirm Honour Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4044.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 421.89 Crore) Independent News Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 180 Revised from CARE A India Tv Interactive Media P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Indo Brine Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Revised from CARE B+ Jai Maa Sharda Agro & Rice Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.5 ISSUER NOT Ltd. COOPERATING Ju Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Crore) Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE B+ K. D. Infraengicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.5 Assigned Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- 182.9 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.19.22 Crore) Karni Communications Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned Karni Communications Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned A4 Kishan Agro Product LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.93 Crore) Kissan Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16 Crore) Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed -17-I Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 1700 Reaffirmed 16-I * The Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India(GoI), has issued a ‘Letter of Comfort’ for these bond issue and it has undertaken to make funds available to the company, if required, to ensure timely repayment of principal and interest thereon Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 1200 Reaffirmed 16-II * The Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India(GoI), has issued a ‘Letter of Comfort’ for these bond issue and it has undertaken to make funds available to the company, if required, to ensure timely repayment of principal and interest thereon Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed 16-III * The Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India(GoI), has issued a ‘Letter of Comfort’ for these bond issue and it has undertaken to make funds available to the company, if required, to ensure timely repayment of principal and interest thereon Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed 16-IV * The Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India(GoI), has issued a ‘Letter of Comfort’ for these bond issue and it has undertaken to make funds available to the company, if required, to ensure timely repayment of principal and interest thereon Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed 17-II * The Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India(GoI), has issued a ‘Letter of Comfort’ for these bond issue and it has undertaken to make funds available to the company, if required, to ensure timely repayment of principal and interest thereon Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed 17-II * The Ministry of Railways (MoR), Government of India(GoI), has issued a ‘Letter of Comfort’ for these bond issue and it has undertaken to make funds available to the company, if required, to ensure timely repayment of principal and interest thereon Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd Redeemable Bonds Withdrawal - Withdrawal 15B Krishna Siddegowda LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Kumar Agro Products Pvt Ltd NCD issue @ CARE B+ (SO) 800 Revised from Pro CARE BB- , Stable; final rating assigned* * CARE has assigned final rating subsequent to the receipt of the duly executed debenture trust deed and adherence to the structured payment mechanism.; @The above rating is based on the strength of the proposed transaction structure which stipulates a structured payment mechanism wherein, the cashflows from the project will be utilized as per the stipulated waterfall mechanism mentioned below. Waterfall mechanism: a. Construction expense b. Indirect taxes on the goods procured and/or services availed for the project c. Marketing expenses and other sales and related expenditure d. The remaining, if any, will be distributed to the promoters and the lender in the ratio of 50% each -Further, the cash being distributed to the lender will be apportioned in the following sequence: i. Interest payment ii. Principal payment iii. Premium on redemption e. Admin fees Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 670 Assigned Madhuram Construction Company LTBk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Revised from CARE BBB- Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 74.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4682.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 458.30 Crore) Mangalam Cement Ltd Long/Short Term CARE AA-/CARE 1250 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A1+ Mansi International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed CARE BB- from Issuer Not Cooperating Model Exims LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 450 Reaffirmed A3+ Model Exims India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A3+ Msrm Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Namdev Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43.5 Assigned Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned /CARE A3 Nirman Engicons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nspr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 402 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 43.40 Crore) Oriental Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 855 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd NCD issue CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed P. R. Packagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Parmeshwari Tea Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.41 Crore) Rajeshree Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Cotex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 180 Reaffirmed A4 Rajeshree Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Revised from CARE BB- Rajeshree Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed with outlook revised from Stable to Negative Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Revised from CARE BB Raminfo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Assigned Reliance Financial Ltd NCDs* CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Reliance Capital Ltd. (RCL), rated ‘CARE AA+ (credit watch with developing implications)’, in favor of RFL’s debt instruments. Reliance Financial Ltd Market Linked CARE PP-MLD AA 3500 Reaffirmed Debentures* (SO) *The ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of a ‘Letter of Comfort’ issued by Reliance Capital Ltd. (RCL), rated ‘CARE AA+ (credit watch with developing implications)’, in favor of RFL’s debt instruments. Rjp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed with change in outlook from stable Rjp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 550 Reaffirmed A3+ with change in outlook from stable Rk Trade Vision Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 900 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from 40.00 Crore) Sharp Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 399.4 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 43.57 Crore) Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 244.6 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs. 30.88 CRORE) Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB 950 - Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT/STBk Fac CARE BB 4100 - Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL@ - - Withdrawn '@CARE has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the term loan of South Asia LPG Company Private Limited with immediate effect, as the company has repaid the term loan in full and there is no amount outstanding under the term loan as on date. South Asia Lpg Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CARE AAA 40 Revised from Working Capital CARE AA+ Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 243.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.77 Crore) Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL - - Withdrawn Suman Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BB 320 Reaffirmed Removed from Issuer not cooperating Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 115 Crore) Suzlon Energy Ltd Long term / ST CARE A+ 13000 Reaffirmed, Bk Fac (SO)/CARE A1+ Final Rating (SO) Assigned *Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor) Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1298.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 114 Crore) Tech Connect Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Truba Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Revised from CARE B+, stable Tuf Commodities Dmcc Long/ ST Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 227.5 Assigned (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by TUF Metallurgical Private Limited (TMPL; rated CARE BBB-; Stable/ CARE A3 ) Tuf Metallurgical Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 600 Reaffirmed A3 Unity Jewels Fund Based - LT CARE A 470 Reaffirm Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5078.6 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.187.41 Crore) Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 3216.2 Revised from A2 CARE BBB (reduced from 707.48 Crore) Venky’S India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2352.5 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 303.22 Crore) Venky’S India Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 3350 Revised from A2 CARE BBB (reduced from 400 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)