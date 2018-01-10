CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Acara Bioherb Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Assigned Btl Epc Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non- CARE A3 1153 Reaffirmed Fund based) Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Assigned Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2 97 Assigned International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.90 Crore) Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 140 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jsp Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING King Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.8 Reaffirmed Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 29 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nutech Appliances Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A 4 22.5 Reaffirmed Realcade Lifescience Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 14.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.85 Crore) Srm Institute Of Science & Technology Short- term BkFac CARE A3+ 6000 Reaffirmed Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Revised from CARE A4 T&T Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Trust Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.150 Crore); *The above rating is based on the following conditions to be maintained: 1. For above mentioned CP issuance, Trust Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. will keep an equivalent amount of bank lines unutilized. 2. The securities invested out of CP proceeds would be invested in AA- and above rated papers and as acceptable to banks as security. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A+ 2321.4 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE A+/A1+ 9399.9 Assigned term BkFac Anand Arc Ltd LT Bk FacST Bk Fac CARE BB 1535 Reaffirmed Anand Arc Ltd Long / ST BkFac CARE BB/A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Balwan Poultry & Breeding Farm Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Banashankari Institute Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Btl Epc Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Fund/ - Non Fund based) Withdrawal Btl Epc Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 850 based) Reaffirmed with change in outlook from negative Btl Epc Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non- CARE BBB 748 Fund based) Compucom Software Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Assigned Compucom Software Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE BBB/A3 400 Assigned term BkFac Eco Polymers LT BkFac CARE B 67 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 862.5 Assigned Gujarat Credo Mineral Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 473 Assigned India Cartons Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 245.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.00 Crore) Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jsp Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1580 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Keshari Industries Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 18.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Keshari Industries Ltd Long- term/ CARE B+/A4 50 Shortterm Bk Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING King Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 610 Revised from CARE BB- Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maruti Nandan Spinning Mill Long/ Short- term CARE B+/A4 300 Bk Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mehar Tableware Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 66.8 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mehar Tableware Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE BB-/A4 48 term Bk Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A 681.9 Reaffirmed (Subordinate Debt) (reduced from Rs.76.00 Crore) Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A+ 897.4 Reaffirmed (Senior Debt) (reduced from Rs.97.38 Crore) Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd Non- Convertible CARE A+ 1450.5 Reaffirmed Debenture issue (reduced from Rs.165 Crore) Nirmal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 111 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING North Bihar Highway Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A- 2682.2 Reaffirmed - TL (Senior Debt) (reduced from 2751.80 Crore) North Bihar Highway Ltd Non- Convertible CARE A- 1963.5 Reaffirmed Debenture North Bihar Highway Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed – TL (Subordinate Debt) (reduced from 39.00 Crore) Nutech Appliances Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Radix Electrosystems Pvt Ltd CC - Withdrawn Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Long- term/ short- CARE B+/A4 87.5 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac Realcade Lifescience Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 318.4 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 27.00 Crore) Srm Institute Of Science & Technology Long- term BkFac CARE BBB+ 10320.1 (enhanced from 922.69 Crore) Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 255.5 Revised from CARE BB Supreme Poultry Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.21 Crore) T&T Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed Trust Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible CARE A 1500 Reaffirmed Debenture (NCD) Trust Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible CARE A 750 Assigned Debenture (NCD) Valliammai Society Long- term BkFac CARE BBB+ 730 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.