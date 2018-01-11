CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electro International Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 315 Reaffirmed H. M. Patel And Compan ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Keda Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Lalaji Travels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 110 Assigned Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 - (Proposed) Placed on Credit watch with developing implications M.P.K. Steels India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 72.5 - Qutone Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 91 Revised from CARE A3+ Qutone Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 61.4 Revised from CARE A3+ Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 500 Revised from Based) – EPC/PSC CARE A3+ Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Assigned Spring Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Star Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 100 - Sun Industrial Automation And SolutionST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vipul Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artedz Fabs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111 Revised from CARE B Avon Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Bagori Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 143.5 Assigned Electro International Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.5 Assigned Euro Safety Footwear India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 146.9 Reaffirmed Frystal Pet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Gaya Railway Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Geo-Fresh Organic LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 29.8 Assigned Geo-Fresh Organic LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / A3 57.5 Assigned H. M. Patel And Compan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 186.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Indianoil Lng Pvt Ltd Compulsorily CARE AAA 7870 Final Rating convertible debentures Keda Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111.5 Assigned M.P.K. Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 156.7 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Mangal Shanti Development Corporation LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1000 - (Proposed ) Placed on Credit watch with developing implications Mittal Forgings And Components Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.2 - Issuer Not Cooperating Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 506 Revised from CARE BBB Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 45 Revised from CARE BBB/A3+ Qutone Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1744.7 Revised from CARE BBB Qutone Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1049.6 Revised from CARE BBB Rama Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 3500 Revised from Based) - CC CARE BBB- Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 376.4 Revised from Based) – ECB CARE BBB- Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE D 9050 Revised from Fac (Non-Fund Based) CARE BBB-/A3 BG Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3100 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) – CARE BBB-/A3 LC/BG Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 3150 Revised from (Non-Fund Based) – CARE BBB-/A3 LC Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 408.9 Assigned Shakti Polyweave Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / A2 520 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A PTC CARE AAA 10003.9 Assigned Spring Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 12 Assigned Spring Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 0.5 Assigned Star Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 190 - Issuer not cooperating Sun Industrial Automation And SolutionLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Suncity Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 3150 Assigned @Backed by credit enhancement in the form of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated ‘CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3’ revised from ‘CARE BBB-; Stable / CARE A3’ in December-2017 acting as a co-borrower Suryansh Agro LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.3 Assigned Teemage Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Thomas And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Tunga Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Vipul Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5251.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.