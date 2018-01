CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A4 260 Reaffirmed G.D. Goenka Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 85 Revised from CARE A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Genuine Promoters ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.00 Crore) Muslim Ali ST Bk Facility CARE A4 40 Assigned Nalanda Engicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 70 - (Non fund Based) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Padmavati Almex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Sharda Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 675 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Raghukul Texprints Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 7 Assigned Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tirupati Organics Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Topcem India ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 380 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.90 Crore) Velox Automation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Vinshil Polychem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bdh Hotel & Resort LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE D 401.1 Reaffirmed Axis Bk) Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 2874.1 Revised from CARE B City Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Darbhanga Motihari Transmission Co. LtNCD Issue* CARE AAA(SO) 8600 Final Rating *NCD Issue backed by discounting of future incomes receivables from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL; rated CARE AAA; Stable/ CARE A1+). This is supplemented by a Trustee monitored Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM)having tight Waterfall for servicing of the proposed NCDs. G.D. Goenka Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 997 Revised from CARE BBB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Genuine Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1250 Revised from CARE BBB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Grebe Cv Ifmr Capital 2017-(OriginatorSeries A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd) Grebe Cv Ifmr Capital 2017-(OriginatorSeries A2 PTCs CARE BBB+ (SO) Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd) Iv County Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd Proposed Non CARE AA (SO) 600 Assigned Convertible Debentures @ ^ @ to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Jyothy Laboratories Limited ^ The instrument is a Long term Redeemable Zero Coupon NCD with a bullet repayment at the end of third year from the allotment date Kish Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Mace Ifmr Capital 2017-(Originator: Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd) Mace Ifmr Capital 2017-(Originator: Series A2 PTC CARE BBB+ (SO) Reaffirmed Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd) Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1070 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 80.00 Crore) Muslim Ali LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 20 Assigned Nalanda Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 30 - (Fund Based) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 170 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING North Street Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 58 Revised from CARE BB- Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd NCD issue-II CARE B 189.3 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd NCD issue-I CARE B(SO) 1263 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Padmavati Almex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Padmavati Almex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A430 Assigned Premier’S Tea Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE BB-/A4 250 Assigned R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 628 Revised from CARE BBB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliance Home Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 90000 Continues on credit watch (Enhanced from Rs.8000 crore Crore) Royalica Tiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.2 Assigned Samraddhi Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.1 Issuer not cooperating Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1122.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.97.33 crore Crore) Sharda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1393.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sharekhan Bnp Paribas Financial CP Issue (IPO - Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Shree Raghukul Texprints Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 134.2 Assigned Shree Raghukul Texprints Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 8.8 Assigned Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 343.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Thane Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned Tirupati Organics Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Topcem India LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 220 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 34.00 Crore) Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Velox Automation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 26.5 Assigned Vinshil Polychem LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)