CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital First Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,500 Crore) D. K. (Assam) Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Hafsar Trading Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 54.5 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Kisan Mouldings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 912.5 Assigned Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 645 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.50 Crore) N Ranganatha ST Bk Facility CARE A4 50 Assigned Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Imports And Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reddy And Reddy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rockland Ceramic Llp Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 15.2 Assigned Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed and removed from Issuer not cooperating ; (reduced from Rs.2.50 Crore) Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Re-affirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeries Cv Trust March 2015 (OriginatorSeries A PTC CARE AAA - Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 12060 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 750 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4190 Provisional ; Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 194 Crore) D. K. (Assam) Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Assigned Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit LT Bk Fac CARE A 70 Assigned System Ltd Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 180 Assigned System Ltd Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Dtdc Express Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dtdc Express Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gale Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) - Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Gale Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator: Series A2 PTC CARE BB (SO) - Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Gondwana Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 420 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 540 Reaffirmed Green View Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hafsar Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 Crore) Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator:Series A1 PTC CARE A- (SO) - Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator:Series A2 PTC CARE BB+ (SO) - Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd) Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.26 Crore) J.V. Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 540 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt LtLT/STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 250 Assigned Josco Bullion Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 620 Reaffirmed Josco Fashion Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1435 Reaffirmed Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2050 Reaffirmed Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC CARE BB+ (SO) - Reaffirmed (Originator: Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd) Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC CARE BBB+ (SO) - Reaffirmed (Originator: Visage Holdings And Finance Pvt Ltd) K. S. Cotex (I) Pvt Ltd LT/short Fac - - Withdrawn Kisan Mouldings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2087.5 Assigned Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.00 Crore) N Ranganatha LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 100 Assigned Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Parth Natural Stones Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prashanti Educational & Welfare SocietLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 66.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.94 Crore) Ramkrupa Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Reddy And Reddy Imports And Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reddy And Reddy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rockland Ceramic Llp Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 163.7 Assigned Sculpture Trust March 2016 Series A PTC CARE AA 65.3 Reaffirmed Shree Ranisati Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.3 Assigned Shree Ranisati Processors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 31.7 Assigned Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 270 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Pvt Ltd Reaffirmed and removed from Issuer not cooperating ; (reduced from Rs.6.00 Crore) Suzlon Energy Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn *Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor). Tau Agro Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Taurus Cv Trust March 2017 Series A PTC CARE AAA 3509.8 Reaffirmed The Josco Fashion Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 835 Reaffirmed Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Re-affirmed Velankani Information Systems Ltd NCD Senior NCD - - Withdrawn (Series A,C,E,F) Velankani Information Systems Ltd NCD Subordinated - - Withdrawn NCD (Series B and D) Velankani Information Systems Ltd NCD-Subordinated - - Withdrawn NCD Vijaya Bank Basel III CARE AA- 13000 Assigned Additional Tier-I Bonds Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.1 Assigned Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE B+/A4 58.5 Assigned Fac Vishal Arogaya Sampat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed Vitthal Gajanan Sugar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 176 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)