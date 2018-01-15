FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15
#Company News
January 15, 2018 / 5:21 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 15

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Capital First Ltd                     CP (CP)            CARE A1+       30000   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.2,500 Crore)
D. K. (Assam) Associates Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        45      Assigned
Hafsar Trading Company                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Reaffirmed

Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       54.5    Reaffirmed
J.V. Strips Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt LtST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Assigned
Kisan Mouldings Ltd                   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        912.5   Assigned
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd    ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        645     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 40.50 Crore)
N Ranganatha                          ST Bk Facility     CARE A4        50      Assigned
Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdST Bk Fac          CARE A4        15      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Pulikkal Medical Foundation           ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        50      Reaffirmed
Reddy And Reddy Imports And Exports   ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        40      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Reddy And Reddy Motors                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        10      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rockland Ceramic Llp                  Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4        15.2    Assigned
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        350     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac          CARE A4        17.5
Pvt Ltd
Reaffirmed and removed from Issuer not cooperating ; (reduced from Rs.2.50 Crore)
Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac          CARE A4        15      Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        50      Re-affirmed
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        1.5     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aeries Cv Trust March 2015 (OriginatorSeries A PTC       CARE AAA       -       Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance)
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+       12060   Reaffirmed
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+       750     Final Rating
Avanse Financial Services Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE AA+       4190    Provisional ;
                                                                                Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 194 Crore)
D. K. (Assam) Associates Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        55      Assigned
Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit  LT Bk Fac          CARE A         70      Assigned
System Ltd
Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit  LT/ ST Bk Fac      CARE A/A1      180     Assigned
System Ltd
Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       250     Assigned
Dtdc Express Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Dtdc Express Ltd                      LT/ST Bk Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
Gale Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator:   Series A1 PTC      CARE A- (SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd)
Gale Ifmr Capital 2016 (Originator:   Series A2 PTC      CARE BB (SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd)
Gondwana Engineers Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE D         420     Reaffirmed
Gondwana Engineers Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE D         540     Reaffirmed
Green View Udyog Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B         100     Assigned
H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd               ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Hafsar Trading Company                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       150     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 Crore)
Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator:Series A1 PTC      CARE A- (SO)   -       Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd)
Herrera Ifmr Capital 2017 (Originator:Series A2 PTC      CARE BB+ (SO)  -       Reaffirmed
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd)
Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       53.3    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.26 Crore)
J.V. Strips Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       540     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Janki Rice & Solvent Industries Pvt LtLT/STBk Fac        CARE BB-/A4    250     Assigned
Josco Bullion Traders Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       620     Reaffirmed
Josco Fashion Jewellers               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       1435    Reaffirmed
Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       2050    Reaffirmed
Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017         Series A2 PTC      CARE BB+ (SO)  -       Reaffirmed
(Originator: Visage Holdings And
Finance Pvt Ltd)
Jupiter Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017         Series A1 PTC      CARE BBB+ (SO) -       Reaffirmed
(Originator: Visage Holdings And
Finance Pvt Ltd)
K. S. Cotex (I) Pvt Ltd               LT/short Fac       -              -       Withdrawn
Kisan Mouldings Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        2087.5  Assigned
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd    LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      210     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 19.00 Crore)
N Ranganatha                          LT Bk Facility     CARE BB-       100     Assigned
Novelty Reddy And Reddy Motors Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Parth Natural Stones Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        78.3
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Prashanti Educational & Welfare SocietLT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       120     Assigned
Pulikkal Medical Foundation           LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        66.9    Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.94 Crore)
Ramkrupa Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        200     Reaffirmed
Reddy And Reddy Imports And Exports   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        100     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Reddy And Reddy Motors                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       101     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rockland Ceramic Llp                  Long- term Bk Fac  CARE B+        163.7   Assigned
Sculpture Trust March 2016            Series A PTC       CARE AA        65.3    Reaffirmed
Shree Ranisati Processors Pvt Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       118.3   Assigned
Shree Ranisati Processors Pvt Ltd     LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB-/A4    31.7    Assigned
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       270     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductLT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       50
Pvt Ltd
Reaffirmed and removed from Issuer not cooperating ; (reduced from Rs.6.00 Crore)
Suzlon Energy Ltd                     LT / ST Bk Fac*    -              -       Withdrawn
*Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee
by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor).
Tau Agro Sales Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        150     Assigned
Taurus Cv Trust March 2017            Series A PTC       CARE AAA       3509.8  Reaffirmed
The Josco Fashion Jewellers           LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       835     Reaffirmed
Tru-Tek Systems Combine Pvt Ltd       LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       10      Re-affirmed
Velankani Information Systems Ltd     NCD Senior NCD     -              -       Withdrawn
                                      (Series A,C,E,F)
Velankani Information Systems Ltd     NCD Subordinated   -              -       Withdrawn
                                      NCD (Series B and
                                      D)
Velankani Information Systems Ltd     NCD-Subordinated   -              -       Withdrawn
                                      NCD
Vijaya Bank                           Basel III          CARE AA-       13000   Assigned
                                      Additional Tier-I
                                      Bonds
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd               LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        16.1    Assigned
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd               LT/Shortterm Bk    CARE B+/A4     58.5    Assigned
                                      Fac
Vishal Arogaya Sampat Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       300     Reaffirmed
Vitthal Gajanan Sugar Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         176     -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.