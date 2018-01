CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging And Instruments Pvt Short term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Re-affirmed Ltd Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk - - Withdrawn Fac(Non-fund Based) Basanti Devi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.59 Assigned Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2 Reaffirmed Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.2 Revised from CARE D Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hmt Machine Tools Ltd ST Fac CARE A4 72.9 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ginning Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.14 Reaffirmed Jhajharia Nirman Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 69.75 Assigned Maruti Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned National Polyplast (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Santosh Starch Products Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Bnp Paribas Financial CP Issue (IPO CARE A1+ 20000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd (Erstwhile Sharekhan Financing) Financial Services Private Ltd Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed Fac(Non-fund Based) (reduced from 75.00 Crore) Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 630 Reaffirmed Srishti Infrastructures Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 73 Assigned Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) (reduced from 5.00 Crore) Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd ST Bk CARE A2 520 Reaffirmed Fac(Non-fund Based) Thomson Press India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Assigned Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 230 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Gauging And Instruments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2.22 Re-affirmed Ltd Accurate Gauging And Instruments Pvt Long/Short term CARE BB+/A4+ 4 Re-affirmed Ltd Bk Fac Adani Agri Logistics (Kannauj) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 35.09 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Kannauj) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 3 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Panipat) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 35.94 Assigned Adani Agri Logistics (Panipat) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 3 Assigned Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset ManagementClose Ended CARE AAAmfs - Withdrawn Company Ltd. Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 129.12 Revised from CARE BB- Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Long Term Bk CARE A- 80 Reaffirmed Fac(Fund based) (enhanced from 75.00 Crore) Basanti Devi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.33 Assigned Bhoomidhan Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 132.15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.45 Crore) Divine Mission Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.56 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore Crore) Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 34.76 Revised from CARE D (reduced from Rs.36.07 crore Crore) Engineered Power Resources India Pvt LT BkFac CARE BB- 12.52 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Excel Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 38.12 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hmt Machine Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 49.82 Reaffirmed Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1.53 Reaffirmed Ice Make Refrigeration Pvt Ltd) Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd (Erstwhile LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 12.5 Reaffirmed Ice Make Refrigeration Pvt Ltd) A2 (enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore Crore) Jalaram Ginning Factory LT/ Short term CARE B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Jalaram Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 0.32 Reaffirmed Jhajharia Nirman Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3.25 Assigned Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd *Senior NCD (NCDs) CARE AAA (SO) 641.2 Final Rating *the rating for the NCD Issues are backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India (rated CARE AAA; Stable) apart from the presence of a structured payment mechanism and various credit enhancement features Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd *Subordinate Non CARE AAA (SO) 242.16 Final Rating Convertible Deb (NCDs) *the rating for the NCD Issues are backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India (rated CARE AAA; Stable) apart from the presence of a structured payment mechanism and various credit enhancement features Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore Crore) Manav Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 38 Assigned Maruti Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.5 Assigned Nandan Associates LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn National Polyplast (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Om Lamcoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pavan Agro Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.8 Assigned Purna Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ram Swaroop Rameshwarlal Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Santosh Starch Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13 Reaffirmed Santosh Starch Products Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB/A4 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.50 Crore) Satyam Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90.1 Assigned Shivam Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.7 Assigned Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals LT BkFac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB- Shree Nath Gum And Chemicals LT/shortterm Bk FacCARE BB/A4 60 Revised from CARE BB-/Reaffirmed Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Long Term Bk CARE A- 6850 Rating Fac(Fund based) reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.625.00 Crore) Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6978 Reaffirmed Sify Technologies Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 1240 Reaffirmed Srishti Infrastructures Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 35 Assigned Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE A- 71.7 Rating Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.00 Crore) Ssk Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed based) (reduced from 9.00 Crore) Ssk Retails Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE A- 250 Rating based) reaffirmed (reduced from 30.00 Crore) Sun Agri Fresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 432.8 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sun Agri Fresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 142.2 Revised from (Proposed) CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sun Agri Fresh Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/D 25 Revised from (Proposed) CARE BB-/CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sundaram Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Svr Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Long Term Bk CARE A- 980 Reaffirmed Fac(Fund based) (enhanced from 90.00 Crore) Thomson Press India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 980 Assigned Vardaan Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Re-affirmed Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 700 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Women’S Next Loungeries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.