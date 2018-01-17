CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- East Hooghly Agro Plantation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Gawar Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Revised from CARE A1 Hardik Construction Company ST BkFac CARE A4 60 Assigned Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING L&T Finance Ltd. (Erstwhile Family CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 90000 Assigned Credit Ltd) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (for IPO CARE A1+ 50000 Assigned financing) Levram Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Metrro Waste Handling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A4 Simero International Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned Vadodara Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 250 Assigned Vaneeta Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Vijendra Pratap Singh ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Arya Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned East Hooghly Agro Plantation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.7 Assigned Gammon India Ltd LT FB Fac – CC CARE D 9490.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gammon India Ltd Long/ ST Non-FB CARE D 90927.8 - Fac – CC ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gammon India Ltd NCDs CARE D 3240 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gawar Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Revised from CARE A Gawar Construction Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE A+/A1+ 12000 Revised from CARE A Hardik Construction Company LT BkFac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 4975 Reaffirmed Jajoo Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Reaffirmed Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 219.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 23.75 Crore) Kirti Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 456 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 49.45 Crore) Kirti Dal Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Revised from CARE BB+ Kirti Gold Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 419.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 49.38 Crore) Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lekhya Motors Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 125 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahabubnagar Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Metropolitan Infra Housing Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE D 1750 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Metrro Waste Handling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patna Highway Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8460 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1022 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 127.77 Crore) Polepally Solar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pravara Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1860.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pravin Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rajahmundry Godavari Bridge Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 5660 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Reliance Corporate It Park Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 10000 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt/NCDs CARE BBB 369.3 Revised from CARE A (reduced form 332.05 Crore) Simero International Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 710 Assigned Simero International Llp LT/ ST BkFac CARE BBB-/A3 41 Assigned Snn Homes Llp LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Snn Properties Llp LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 348 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Selvanaayaki Textile LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vadodara Gas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3645.9 Assigned Vaneeta Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Vijendra Pratap Singh LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)