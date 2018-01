CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 20 Crore) Arkkays National Engineering And ST Bk Fac CARE A3 290 Reaffirmed Foundry Company (reduced from 41 Crore) Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.7 Reaffirmed Eco Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 - Issuer not cooperating Hi-Trac Manpower Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Krofta Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Kvn Impex Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2210 Assigned Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 43 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP (for IPO CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) Madanjeet Singh Walia And Brothers Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2270 Revised from CARE A1 Raj West Power Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1+ 1000 Revised from CARE A1 S.V.Sivalinga Nadar & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.55 Crore) Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 189.5 Revised from CARE D Trisha Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac @ - - Withdrawn @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd. (APPL) Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5 Crore) Arkkays National Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 419.5 Reaffirmed Foundry Company (enhanced from 26.44 Crore) Aruna Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230 Revised from CARE BB- Avni Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.6 Reaffirmed Brijlal Hospital & Research Centre PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.8 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Castings India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Chintamani Finlease Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE B+ 50 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE B- 45 Reaffirmed Based) Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 16.3 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Term CARE D 35 Debt) Revised from CARE B- Eco Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 291.5 - Issuer not cooperating Ecoplus Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 589.1 - Issuer not cooperating Gwet Cold Chain Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 359.8 - Issuer Not Cooperating Hariom Agri International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Hi-Trac Manpower Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Assigned Ispat India LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.9 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kapco Electric Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kohima Mariani Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9946.7 Assigned Krofta Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed Kvn Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.1 Assigned Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ST Bk CARE B+/CARE 70 Assigned Fac A4 Leap India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Madanjeet Singh Walia And Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Assigned Msv Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 212.5 Revised from CARE B Prabal Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 33677.8 Revised from CARE A Rajkamal Electric Press LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.1 - Issuer Not Cooperating Rama Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00 Crore) Rayat Educational & Research Trust LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B 200 Revised from CARE C Republic Auto Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating S.N.Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 - Issuer not cooperating S.V.Sivalinga Nadar & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Shanu Silk Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 111 Assigned Spine Arthroscopic And Joint LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.2 Reaffirmed Replacement Center Pvt Ltd (reduced from 13.56 Crore) Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL# - - Withdrawn #the rating assigned to long term bank facility (term Loan) has been withdrawn since the company has fully repaid the said facility and there is not outstanding under the facility. Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Swastik Aahar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 479.7 Revised from CARE D Tele Express LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Tele Express LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 100 Assigned Trisha Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Velankani Information Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4500 Assigned Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1033.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 196.22 Crore) Viney Gems & Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 