CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Btl Epc Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non- CARE A3 1433 Reaffirmed Fund based) Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between CP issue of Rs.1000 crore and Short Term Bank Loan (STL) of equivalent amount.[enhanced from 500] Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 400] Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 50 Placed on Fund Based – LC/BG) credit watch with developing implications Jsw Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A4 Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd ST Bk Fac – NFB CARE A1+ 650 Placed on (LC/BG) credit watch with developing implications Kanakashri Electricals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Khandelwal Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Kings International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned M.D. Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 8.1 Reaffirmed Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31.5 Reaffirmed Padmavati Pipes & Fittings Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Parivartan Buildtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 99.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 70 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raymond Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1+ 3900 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Sandipan Pramanik ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Shree Shakti Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed South West Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1550 Placed on (Non-fund Based) credit watch with developing implications Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 270 Issuer Not Cooperating rating revised from CARE A3 Teja Sea Foods ST Bk Facility CARE A4 115 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BBB- Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 80 Reaffirmed Btl Epc Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 950 Reaffirmed based) Btl Epc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 748 - (Non-Fund based) Darjeeling Tea And Chinchona LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 153.8 Revised from Association Ltd CARE BB Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46.2 Revised from CARE B+ Golden Agri Resources India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) / 1150 Assigned A2+ (SO) *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Golden Agri Resources Limited (GARL), Mauritius Golden Agri Resources India Pvt Ltd LT/STBk CARE A (SO) / 850 Assigned Fac(Proposed)@ A2+ (SO) @to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by GARL, Mauritius. The rating for the proposed facilities is “Provisional” and will be confirmed upon the execution of the corporate guarantee and submission of requisite documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 15060 Reaffirmed [reduced from 1,750] Grasim Industries Ltd NCD Issue (LT CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed umbrella rating) [enhanced from 350] Green Vatika Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 60 Assigned Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE B ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jadeja Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE D 99 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE BB+/A4 40 Assigned Jm Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6500 Reaffirmed Ltd Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. Long term Bk Fac CARE A+ 750 Placed on – Subordinated debt credit watch with developing implications Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. Long term Bk Fac CARE AA- 3300 Placed on – TL credit watch with developing implications with developing implications Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non CARE AA- 300 Placed on Fund Based – BG) credit watch with developing implications Jsw Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 850 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Jsw Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD CARE AA- 1960 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE AA- 16360 Placed on – TL credit watch with developing implications Jsw Paradip Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA-(SO) 4400@ Placed on credit watch with developing implications (Under credit watch with developing @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) Jsw Paradip Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk (BG) CARE AA-(SO) 400@ Placed on credit watch with developing implications (Under credit watch with developing @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) Kanakashri Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 10500 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Khandelwal Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B 37.5 Assigned Khandelwal Polymers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 12.5 Assigned Kings International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 123.1 Revised from CARE BB Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 180 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 Leon Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE B+ 550 Reaffirmed NCD (NCDs) Leon Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL – CARE BBB (SO) 1202 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting)* * The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of FD. M.D. Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 73.6 Reaffirmed M.D. Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB-/A4 60 Reaffirmed Fac Marvelous Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 22.5 Reaffirmed Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1110 Revised from CARE B Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 827.6 Revised from CARE B Padmavati Pipes & Fittings Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.1 Assigned Padmavati Pipes & Fittings Inc Long term/Short CARE BBB- /A3 87.1 Assigned termBk Fac Parivartan Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Parivartan Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 150.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE 190 Revised from B+/(Single B CARE B Plus/Outlook: /) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE B+/A4 30 Revised from CARE B/A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raheja Icon NCD issue CARE BB 680 CARE has sought confirmation from the Issuer and debenture trustee on repayment and no confirmation on the same has been received till date. The above instruments have been identified as “potential defaults” in line with the above mentioned SEBI guidelines and CARE shall review the ratings as and when any information on the said instrument is available. Raymond Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA 12750 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD - Rating withdrawn to NonConvertible Debenture issue as the same is fully repaid and there is no outstanding Reliance Capital Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 180000 Continues to be on credit watch Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd LT debt programme CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Sai Sumukha Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.9 Assigned Sandipan Pramanik LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 310 Reaffirmed Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 345 Issuer Not Cooperating rating revised from CARE BBB- Shree Shakti Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Transport Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Teja Sea Foods LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 25 Assigned Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 211.5 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 85 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.