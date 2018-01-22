CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (Erstwhile CP - - Withdrawn Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd) Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4480 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 441.00 crore ) Cherry Hill Interiors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaCP Issues CARE A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Gmr Warora Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG) CARE A4 2300 Reaffirmed (reduced from 244.38 Crore) Infrastructure Leasing & Financial CP issue (CP) / ST CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Debt (STD) (enhanced from Rs.1,700 crore Crore) Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt ST BkFac CARE A1# 8670 Revised from Ltd CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.775.00 crore Crore) Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt CPIssue^ CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd ^carved out of working capital limits Laurus Labs Ltd ST – CP * CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 100 crore Crore) *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.2 Issuer not co operating Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Parth Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore Crore) Shree Raghukul Texprints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed Vanaik Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Wheel Packaging ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.25 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aatulya Lifecare Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 52 Revised from CARE B Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 53.6 Issuer not cooperating Aceto Chem Pvt Ltd LT BkFac/ STBk Fac CARE BB/A4 45 Issuer not cooperating Acute Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility-TL ProvCARE A+ Assigned (SO) The above rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of proposed Tripartite agreement to be entered between Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), Acute Realty Pvt. Ltd. (ARPL) and ARPL s lender wherein FRL is expected to give an unconditional undertaking that it shall continue to make payment of monthly lease rentals (as per proposed Master Lease Agreement, MLA) to ARPL until the term loan of ARPL is repaid in full irrespective of usage of the assets leased by ARPL to FRL. The rating also factors in the personal guarantee to be extended by Mr. Kishore Biyani and Mr. Rakesh Biyani. Ahuja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3490 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 356.00 crore ) Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust Series A2 PTC ProvCARE A (SO)- - 2-(Originator: Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd) Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust Series A1 PTC ProvCARE AA- - - 2-(Originator: Esaf Small Finance Bank (SO) Ltd) Cedar Inclusive Finance Trust Series A3 PTC ProvCARE BBB+ - - 2-(Originator: Esaf Small Finance Bank (SO) Ltd) Cherry Hill Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Cherry Hill Interiors Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Eleanor Realty Holdings India Pvt. LtdLT Bk Facility – * Prov CARE 1700 Assigned Lease Rental BBB- #(SO) Discounting *The rating is Prov and will be confirmed once the company meets the pre-conditions to the satisfaction of CARE./#Also the rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism where all the rent receivables from present/future lessee would be collected in the escrow account which would be used for debt servicing Eleanor Realty Holdings India Pvt. LtdNCDs *Prov CARE B 1615 Assigned *The rating is Prov and will be confirmed once the company meets the pre-conditions to the satisfaction of CARE. Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaLT Fac (Tier II) CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3672.2 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) *The rating is Prov and will be confirmed once the company meets the pre-conditions to the satisfaction of CARE. Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD issue CARE BBB+ 213.3 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD issue CARE BBB+ 94.5 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD issue CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.)(unsecured) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD issue CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.)(Tier II) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD issue CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.)(unsecured) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD issue CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaNCD CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaPrincipal CARE PP-MLD 250 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Protected- Market BBB+ Linked Debenture Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. (Erstwhile Ess KaPrincipal CARE PP-MLD 150 Reaffirmed Fincorp Pvt. Ltd.) Protected- Market BBB+ Linked Debenture Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA (SO) 1 Reaffirmed Gacl-Nalco Alkalies & Chemicals Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE A 14000 Assigned Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac (FB) - Withdrawn Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A-(SO)* 200 Assigned *backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables Gmr Warora Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 31910 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 3,445.79 Crore) Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCDs CARE BB 750 Reaffirmed Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 3900 Reaffirmed (CC/LC) (reduced from 397.62 Crore) Growel Processors Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 864.5 Revised from BB+ (reduced from 71.72 Crore) Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt LT BkFac CARE A 7832.9 Revised from Ltd CARE A-# (enhanced from Rs.592.28 crore Crore) Ivl Dhunseri Petrochem Industries Pvt LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE A/A1 6650 Revised from Ltd CARE A-/ CARE A2+# (enhanced from Rs.600.00 crore Crore) Loh Swetanshu Prakashbhai LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57 Issuer Not Cooperating Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8.9 Issuer not co operating Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 195 Issuer not co operating Mimir Ifmr Capital 2018 Series A1 PTC# ProvCARE A- - Assigned (SO) #The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Mimir Ifmr Capital 2018 Series A2 PTC# ProvCARE - Assigned BBB+(SO) #The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AAA 1393.6 Final Rating NCDs - Series C (SO)/* *Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are backed by underlying annuities to be received from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; rated CARE AAA; Stable) supplemented by structural measures put in place in the form of trustee administered escrow payment mechanism and creation of debt service reserve account (DSRA), debenture redemption reserve account, major maintenance reserve account (MMRA), construction reserve account and additional reserve account. Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 196.3 Reaffirmed Parth Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Radha Ballabh Health Care And ResearchLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Issuer Not Institute Pvt Ltd Cooperating Scil Capital India Pvt Ltd LT FB – CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed EPC/PCFC/PSCFC/ FBP Shiv S. Balvantrai Rotliwala Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore Crore) Shree Raghukul Texprints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 191.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from13.42 Crore) Shree Raghukul Texprints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.88 Crore) Shree Ranisati Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 118.3 Reaffirmed Shree Ranisati Processors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.17 Crore) Shri Ambika Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustLong/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Pharmaceutical Distributors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Pharmaceutical Distributors Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 10 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Swarupa Seeds Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 345.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Vijay Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Industries LT /STBk Fac CARE B+/A4 80 Reaffirmed Wheel Packaging LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50 Crore) Yogi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)