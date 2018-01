CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Magadh Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Acme Nalanda Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 150 Assigned Ahuja Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 B.P. Alloys Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 70 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Assigned Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 0.3 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Revised from CARE A4 Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 205 Reaffirmed Excel Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 Reaffirmed Golden Chem Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Reaffirmed (Credit watch with Developing Implications) Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 120 - Hansraj Memorial Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Gum And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 610 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) K.K. Sorathia ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) K.P.G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 490.8 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Nirosha Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Assigned Pims Medical And Education Charitable ST BkFac CARE A4 50 - Society (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE D 200 - Fund Based (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Satluj Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 470 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE D 250 - Fund Based) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abro Chimique Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 91.1 Reaffirmed Acme Magadh Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 559.4 Assigned Acme Nalanda Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 841.5 Assigned Ahuja Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac –TL CARE C 200 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Avirat Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 175.2 Reaffirmed outlook revised fromStable to Positive B.P. Alloys Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 71.6 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Balaji Mobitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB- Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.8 Assigned Bihani Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 96.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dhanalakshmi Textrade India Pvt Ltd LT Fac - - - Dharti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 369.1 Revised from CARE BB- Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Excel Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27 Reaffirmed Golden Chem Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed (Credit watch with Developing Implications) Golden Seams Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 629.1 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hansraj Memorial Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 199 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Gum And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jajoo Exports LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 96 Reaffirmed Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn K.K. Sorathia LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) K.P.G. Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 565.8 Reaffirmed Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130 Reaffirmed Minerva Poultry Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.1 Revised from CARE B Nidhi Textiles Long -term BkFac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Nirosha Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1780 Assigned Noor Impex Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 180 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Payal Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.2 Reaffirmed Principle Security And Allied ServicesLong -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 851.3 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/A3 1148.7 Reaffirmed Rail.One Usa Corp LT BkFac* CARE BB+(SO) 893.8 Revised from CARE BB Rajrajeshwar Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Revised from CARE B Recmet Alloys Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 99.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ruksh Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.7 Assigned S. M. Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE D 206.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 4860.7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Satluj Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2309.6 Reaffirmed Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Assigned Smt. Malti Devi Memorial Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.5 Assigned Spring Field Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 368.5 Revised from CARE BB Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 2810 - based) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 1165 - based) (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 