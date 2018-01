CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 (non-fund based) Revised from CARE A3 Ankita Agro And Food Processing Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Future Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Future Enterprises Ltd CP (Standalone)^ CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed ^ As per undertaking submitted by FEL the outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits Future Enterprises Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned *Carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 28490 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3,171.00 Crore) Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Jainco Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 - Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A4+ on the basis of best available information Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Mahadeo Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd STFac CARE A4 80 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Nutech Appliances ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from CARE A4; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rishikesh Structural Solutions Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sanghamitra Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 180 Assigned Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A2 80 Reaffirmed Smarttrack Solar Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 20 Assigned Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 108.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BB 50 based) Revised from CARE BB+ Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BB 100 based)* Revised from CARE BBB- (SO); * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Akbar Travels of India Private Limited. Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 38.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Akbar Travels Of India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BB 1867.5 based) Revised from CARE BBB- Ankita Agro And Food Processing Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B- 105.6 Assigned Annai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 - Issuer not cooperating Athanas Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. LT NCD issue CARE BBB+ 4350 Assigned Eleanor Realty Holdings India Pvt. LtdNCDs CARE B 1615 Assigned Eleanor Realty Holdings India Pvt. LtdLT Bk Facility – CARE BBB- # 1700 Assigned Lease Rental Discounting #Also the rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism where all the rent receivables from present/future lessee would be collected in the escrow account which would be used for debt servicing Fathimuthu Amma Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 182.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.77 Crore) Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 15187.2 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA- 6250 Reaffirmed Based) (enhanced from Rs.375.00 Crore) Future Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 6020 Reaffirmed Fund based) (enhanced from Rs.452.00 Crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 39690.1 Revised from CARE A+; (reduced from Rs.4948.49 Crore) Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 15010 Revised from CARE A+ /CARE A1+ ; (reduced from 1,800.00 Crore) Harak Chandra Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 89.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.25 Crore) Jainco Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 - Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB; on the basis of best available information Kaya Knits LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39.6 Assigned Kaya Knits LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 40 Assigned Mahadeo Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.97 Crore) Meritra Homes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 - Issuer not cooperating Mishrilal Associates Pvt Ltd LTFac CARE B 20 - Issuer Not Cooperating. Revised from CARE B+; on the basis of best available information Modi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nutech Appliances LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Revised from CARE B+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; (reduced from 3.77 Crore) Principal Pnb Asset Management CompanyPrincipal ST CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Income Fund -Open Ended Income Scheme Rambhajo’S LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4+ 110 Long term rating assigned and Short term rating reaffirmed Rishikesh Structural Solutions Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.1 Assigned Royal Impex ST BkFac - - Withdrawn Royal Impex LT BkFac CARE BB+ 185 Reclassification of facility from shortterm to long-term Sanghamitra Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Seyad Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 181.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.06 Crore) Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 282.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.73 Crore) Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 90 Assigned Shree Laxmi Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Removed from CARE BB+; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING and reaffirmed Shree Mahaveerji Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110.2 Assigned Shyamsunder Grain Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Smarttrack Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 90 Assigned Sri Murari Pavan Agrotech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Starke Rocksand Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Svm Cera Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 45 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Svm Cera Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 24 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Urjankur Shree Datta Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 495.2 Reaffirmed Reaffirmed; Removed from Credit Watch; (reduced from 101.72 Crore) Urjankur Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1508.8 Reaffirmed Power Co. Ltd (reduced from 173.14 Crore) Vishal Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Vishwakarma Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.