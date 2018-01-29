CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd CP* CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) Chimur Cotton Industry ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.07 Re-affirmed Emami Agrotech Ltd (Formerly Emami ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4565.5 Reaffirmed Biotech Ltd) Gadre Marine Export ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3 Revised from CARE A2 Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 196.83 Revised from CARE A2+ Hypercity Retail India Ltd. ST Bk Facility - 0 Withdrawn Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd STFac - - - Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Indofil Industries Ltd STFac CARE A1+ 503.03 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 375.00) Indofil Industries Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 200^ Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100.00),^ Rs. 50 crore outstanding as on December 15,2017 *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Inkel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CARE A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Fac Kalyani Technotherm Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) - - Withdrawn Kanwar Enterprise Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3 33 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 585 Ratings continue on credit watch Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3.4 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 9 Reaffirmed Pinakin Plastoforming Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 0.5 Revised from CARE A4 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sitapuram Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Sanee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Seguro-Inkel Consortium Llp ST – Bk Fac @ CARE A3+ (SO) 6 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inkel Limited. Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.09 Revised from A4+ Syndicate Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.3 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Inkel Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB+(FD) 40 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 31 Reaffirmed Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Facility* - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd *The rating of this facility was ‘CARE AA (SO)’ as it was backed by the ‘letter of comfort’ extended by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ; rated ‘CARE AA+; Stable’); however, this rating has now been withdrawn as Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited has fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 646.03 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Adinath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 8.5 Assigned Agri Venture Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D/D 5.95 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd CP (IPO Financing) - - Withdrawn Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 201.75 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac *^ CARE A+(SO) 298.25 Reaffirmed ^The rating is provisional and will be confirmed upon receipt of executed guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE,*based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL). Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Basel II) Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE AA- 700 Reaffirmed (Basel II) Chimur Cotton Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.6 Re-affirmed D.R.Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60.09 Reaffirmed Emami Agrotech Ltd (Formerly Emami LT Bk Fac CARE A- 444.7 Reaffirmed Biotech Ltd) Ftf Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Gadre Marine Export LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16 Revised from CARE BBB Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 59.39 Revised from CARE A- Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 10.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd LTFac - - - Hypercity Retail India Ltd. LT/ST BkFacility - 0 Withdrawn Hypercity Retail India Ltd. LT Bk Facility - 0 Withdrawn Hypercity Retail India Ltd. LT Bk Facility-TL CARE AA- (SO) 285 Revised from CARE A Hypercity Retail India Ltd. LT/ST BkFacility CARE AA- 35 Revised from (SO)/A1+ (SO) CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk TL CARE AA+ 500 - Indofil Industries Ltd LTFac CARE A 696.19 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Long/ShortFac CARE A 695 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 595.00) Inkel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Proposed TL)@ Inkel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CARE BBB+ 15 Assigned Fac (CC) Inkel-Ekk Roads Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 122 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Inkel Limited Ipf Vikram India Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A/A1 25 Assigned Jm Financial Institutional Securities CP - - Withdrawn Ltd Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Fund) Kalyani Technotherm Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) - - Withdrawn Kanwar Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 7 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kas Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60.76 Reaffirmed Kedia Lumbers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 430 Ratings continue on credit watch Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 1315 Ratings continue on credit watch Miv Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+(SO) 23 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Inkel Limited Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1.61 Reaffirmed Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 24.56 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pinakin Plastoforming Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8 Revised from CARE B+ Polestar Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 113.14 Reaffirmed Polestar Maritime Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE A/A1 5.69 Reaffirmed Rajat Steel Syndicate LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 11 Assigned Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 22.55 Reaffirmed Ltd Samarpan Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 29.14 Revised from CARE BB- Sanee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2.9 Assigned Sardar Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE D 10.87 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Seguro-Inkel Consortium Llp LT – Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 25 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inkel Limited. Shree Umiya Builders & Developers Proposed LT Bk CARE BB 50 Assigned Facility – TL Sitapuram Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 78.02 Revised from CARE BBB Slk Trade Linc LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sohan Coppertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Sree Varasidhi Vinayaka Cottons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.4 Assigned Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ST Bk CARE BBB /CARE 199.91 Reaffirmed Fac A3 Reaffirmed Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5.49 Revised from CARE BB+ Syndicate Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1.16 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) V.R. V.R. Nachimuthu LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Woodside Parks Ltd NCD CARE AA - (SO) 80 Reaffirmed BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 