CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 9 Reaffirmed Agroking Pesticides Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Akshar Chem India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Ampsolar Solution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – LOC CARE A1+(SO) 250 Assigned Ampsolar Solution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – LOC CARE A1+(SO) 840 Assigned Ampsolar Solution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – CARE A1+(SO) 10 Assigned Overdraft Ampsolar Solution Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – Provisional 40 Provisional Forward Contract CARE A1+(SO) Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Big Bags Bangalore Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10.8 Revised from CARE A4 Das Processors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Embio Ltd ST Non Fund CARE A2+ 15.3 Reaffirmed BasedBk Fac Embio Ltd ST Non Fund CARE A2+ 92 Reaffirmed BasedBk Fac* *Sub-limit of long-term fund-based facilities Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed G Ramamoorthi Constructions India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 825 Reaffirmed Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 50 Upgraded from Fund Based – LC/BG) CARE A1 Jsw Infrastructure Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Upgraded from CARE A1 Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac – NFB CARE A1+ 650 Upgraded from (LC/BG) CARE A1 Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4 100 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4 to CARE D and again to CARE A4 Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Medikon India ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Revised from CARE D Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt LtdCP CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Qrg Central Hospital And Research ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Refracast Metallurgical Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 15000 Revised from CARE A2+ Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Sona Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Reaffirmed South West Port Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1550 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Srmb Srijan Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 890 Reaffirmed (reduced from 108.00 ) Surya Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 186 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Udipta Energy And Equipment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Propbuild Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB-(SO)] 1425.6 Reaffirmed Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 526 Reaffirmed Agroh Rewa Ring Road Pvt Ltd Longterm/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 33.3 Reaffirmed Agroking Pesticides Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Akshar Chem India Ltd LT Bk Fac - 0 Withdrawn Akshar Chem India Ltd Long- Term/STBk FacCARE A+ 420 Reaffirmed Apex Realty Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Ardent Properties Pvt Ltd Long-TL CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bharat Power Inc LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 684.8 Reaffirmed Big Bags Bangalore Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 48.7 Reaffirmed Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 850 Assigned Camden Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) - - Withdrawn Chandra Electronic Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 126.9 Reaffirmed Cmk Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Revised from CARE BB Columbus Overseas Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.6 Assigned Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Das Processors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Dharti Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Dushmanta Giri LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Embio Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 415.6 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed G Ramamoorthi Constructions India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 71 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Gemscab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 871.2 Reaffirmed Gvk Emri (Up) LT BkFac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Gvk Emri (Up) Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed Gvk Janani Shishu Suraksha Up LT BkFac CARE BBB- 147 Revised from CARE BBB Gvk Janani Shishu Suraksha Up Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/CARE 290 Revised from A3 CARE BBB H L Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed H. S. Agro LT Bk Fac TL - 0 Withdrawn H. S. Agro Non-FB - LT-BGs - 0 Withdrawn Hari Bhoomi Communications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 127.4 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Infra Asset Management Ltd IL&FS Mutual Fund CARE AAA 0 Assigned Infrastructure (MF-IDF) Debt Fund - Series 3-A Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. Long term Bk Fac CARE A+ 750 Upgraded from – Subordinated debt CARE A Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. Long term Bk Fac CARE AA- 3300 Upgraded from – TL CARE A+ Jsw Dharamtar Port Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non CARE AA- 300 Upgraded from Fund Based – BG) CARE A+ Jsw Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 850 Upgraded from CARE A+ Jsw Infrastructure Ltd. LT NCD CARE AA- 1960 Upgraded from CARE A+ Jsw Jaigarh Port Ltd. Long term Bk Fac CARE AA- 16360 Upgraded from – TL CARE A+ Jsw Paradip Terminal Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE AA- (SO) 4400.@ Upgraded from Provisional CARE A+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) Jsw Paradip Terminal Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE AA- (SO) 4400.@ Upgraded from Provisional CARE A+ (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) Kolkata-One Excelton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 900 Reaffirmed Kriday Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 900 Reaffirmed Kufri Fun Campus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.9 Assigned Kunal Lohachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB 7718.8 Revised from Fac-TL CARE BB+ to CARE D and subsequently revised to CARE BB Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 800 Reaffirmed Maharaja Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140.6 Reaffirmed Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.1 Assigned Medikon India LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 146.2 Revised from CARE D Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 13725 Reaffirmed Myntra Jabong India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 3000 Assigned Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oceanic Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Paul & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 119.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the previous bank facilities of Piccadily hotels Private Limited (PHPL) with immediate effect, as the company has repaid the aforementioned bank facilities in full by availing a new term loan and there is no amount outstanding under the loan as on date. Piccadily Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3300 Assigned Plasser India Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Princeton Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 900 Reaffirmed Promont Hillside Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Promont Hilltop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Promptec Renewable Energy Solutions Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Qrg Central Hospital And Research LT Bk Fac CARE A- 30 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Refracast Metallurgical Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Reliable Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1700 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 37000 Revised from CARE A- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE A- 8000 Revised from CARE A+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD-2 CARE A- 12000 Revised from CARE A+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT NCD-3 CARE A- 3650 Revised from CARE A+ Renew Clean Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 1500 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A+ 16300 Reaffirmed Sai Maatarini Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 13973.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Sector 113 Gatevida Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 480.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Shivalik Power & Steel Private Limited Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# Provisional 44.1 - CARE BBB- (SO) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING # Rating is Provisional as the corporate guarantee deed is yet to be executed. Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 158.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Smart Value Homes (Boisar) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 500 Reaffirmed Smart Value Homes (Peenya) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Sona Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.9 Reaffirmed Srmb Srijan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2655 Reaffirmed Sterling Addlife India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 993.5 Reaffirmed Sterling Addlife India Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Surya Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Surya Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 223.6 Revised from CARE BBB Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 9500 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3500 Reaffirmed Tata Value Homes Ltd NCDs CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2631.7 Removed from Credit Watch, Rating Reaffirmed Udipta Energy And Equipment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Vasundhara Diamond Roof Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Reaffirmed Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 