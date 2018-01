CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Angel`S Aluminium Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Bagaria Aluminium Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Bhate And Raje Construction Company PvST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Dolphin International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Eros Minerock Products Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Fashion Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Revised from CARE A3 Indera Ethnics And Designs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdCP Issue CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd ST Bk Facility - - - withdrawn NFB-BG Isinox Ltd ST Bk Fac – - - Withdrawn Non-Fund based Isinox Ltd ST Bk Fac – Fund - - Withdrawn based Kkr India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned M G Threads ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7 Reaffirmed M. H. Khanusiya ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Nash Fashion (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Sarmangal Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.8 Reaffirmed Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch Shri Ramdev Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Sunmark Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Lucina Land Development Ltd ST - NonFB - LC / - - Withdrawn BG / LOU Truba Advance Science Kombine ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Worldwide Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Agritech LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.5 Revised from CARE B+ Angel`S Aluminium Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Antony Road Transport Solutions Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 414.3 Revised from CARE D Aster Infrahome Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Nonconvertible debentures Bagaria Aluminium Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Bhate And Raje Construction Company PvLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Darshita Happy Homes Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE BB+ 880 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Eden Slf Residency LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Engineered Power Resources India Pvt LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2094.3 Reaffirmed Eros Minerock Products Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Eros Minerock Products Llp LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE B+ /CARE 70 - Fac A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Fashion Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B 45.1 Assigned Fashion Impex LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / A4 115 Assigned Fatte Guru Govind Singh And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 511.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Garve Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Revised from CARE B+ Hanuman Ginning & Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Haragouri Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 82.2 Reaffirmed Indera Ethnics And Designs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Indiabulls Estate Ltd LT Bk FacNon-FBL CARE AA- 170 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd NCD Issue CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd FB-LT-LRD CARE AA- 23424.9 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd NFB-ST-LC/BG CARE AA- / A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT FacTL - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA- 14067.3 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5087.3 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd NCD issue CARE AA- 15850 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed CARE AA- 750 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debenture issue Isinox Ltd LT -Bk Fac – Fund - - Withdrawn based Jain Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lilamani Infra LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lucina Land Development Ltd Non-FB - STBG / LC - - Withdrawn Lucina Land Development Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Lucina Land Development Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL Provisional^ 2000 Assigned CARE AA- ^Proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Limited M G Threads LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Reaffirmed M. H. Khanusiya LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.6 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Mahavir Global Coal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Milan Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.7 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available Information Namdev Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Nash Fashion (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 169.4 Assigned Nash Fashion (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / A4 155 Assigned Nikhil Tobaccos LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 230 Assigned Panchanan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.4 Reaffirmed Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 210 Revised from CARE C ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE C / A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Paramount Rice Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 239.4 Revised from CARE BB- Premvati Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1.1 Assigned Premvati Rice Mill LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Sapna Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98.5 Assigned Sarmangal Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE AA- 562.5 Reaffirmed Selene Estate Ltd LT Bk FacBG CARE AA- 80 Reaffirmed Shiv Valley Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Fund CARE A 6960 Assigned based Shiv Valley Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – Non CARE A 740 Assigned Fund based Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1293.8 Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch Shiva Texyarn Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 550 Reaffirmed A3+ Removed from credit watch Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Reaffirmed Shri Ramdev Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Reaffirmed Signature Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL # - - Withdrawal # the rating assigned to long term bank facility (term Loan) has been withdrawn since the company has fully repaid the said facility and there is not outstanding under the facility Signature Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104.7 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A480 Assigned Somnath Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 93.5 Revised from CARE B+ Sri Rama Ginning Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Srinivasa Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 - Issuer not cooperating Sunmark Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.2 Assigned Super Max Affordable Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Assigned (Smpl) Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD Issue CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tirumala Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 - Issuer not cooperating Truba Advance Science Kombine LT Bk Fac CARE B 33.4 Reaffirmed Vasani Cold Chains Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.3 Assigned Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 15 Assigned Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / A4+ 125 Assigned Venkateshwara Power Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2033.9 Reaffirmed Vhv Beverages Pvt Ltd (Vhv) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Assigned Worldwide Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Yash Weavers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 311.2 Assigned Yash Weavers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 25.5 Assigned A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 