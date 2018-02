CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati Estate Warehouse ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed (Ashoknagar) Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 80.00 Crore) Cheran Weaves India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Reaffirmed Electroteknica Switchgears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Genus Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225000 Reaffirmed Ltd Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# - - Withdrawn #Short term rating is withdrawn as the facility is not renewed by the bank Jm Financial Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1,000 crore Crore) Kabadi Shankarsa And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 140 Assigned Liberty House Group Pte Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A1 - Assigned (Non-Fund based) Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mcsr Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Mor Transformers And Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Total - - Withdrawn Fac Network18 Media & Investments Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1,000 crore Crore) Paramount Tradecom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Prime Star ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Puspa Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1120 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 80.00CRS] Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Scg Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3400 Reaffirmed Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiv Prasad Eco Touchwood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 360 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP(Standalone) CARE A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Zenith Engineering Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Trust March 2016-(Originator: IkfSeries A PTCs - - Withdrawn Finance Ltd) Ashutosh Chawal Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Revised from CARE B+ Bhagawati Estate Warehouse LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed (Ashoknagar) Bhagawati Frontline Motorizer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Blp Wind Project (Amberi) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 785.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.87.83 crore Crore) Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 6900 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 872.49 Crore) Bscpl Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 24935.8 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 2611.58 Crore) Cheran Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.33 Crore) Continental Corrugators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112 Assigned Csl Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Electroteknica Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Etawah-Chakeri (Kanpur) Highway Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 15265.6 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 1,544.72 Crore) Genus Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Grs Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative LT Bk Fac CARE AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 121 Revised from CARE BB+ Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And Holdings CP (for IPO - - Withdrawn Ltd financing) Kabadi Shankarsa And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102 Assigned Liberty House Group Pte Ltd Proposed LT BkFac CARE A - Assigned (Fund based) Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mace Ifmr Capital 2017-(Originator: Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd) Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mcsr Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Mor Transformers And Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104.3 Assigned Neeli Aqua Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Network18 Media & Investments Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ostro Andhra Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 5809 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 586.43 Crore) Ostro Andhra Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 300 Assigned Ostro Ap Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 6003.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 609.27 Crore) Ostro Ap Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 300 Assigned Paramount Tradecom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE BB-/A4 115 Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Puspa Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3349.3 Reaffirmed [reduced from 338.32CRS] Sadbhav Nainital Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3150 Assigned Sadbhav Udaipur Highway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 4270 Assigned Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 172.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiv Prasad Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 470 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Laxmi Narayan Real Ispat Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 76.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Som Shiva (Impex) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 166.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.22.19 crore Crore) Vediovis Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn -(Originator: Varam Capital Pvt Ltd) Vinayak Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Zenith Engineering Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 