CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allanasons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Ambuja Solvex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Assigned Amcl Machinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Revised from CARE A4 Amcon Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Amr India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5774.8 Assigned Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chimique India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 750 Reaffirmed D. K. Project Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Eco Tech Papers ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A3+ F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac BG CARE A4+ 4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Haraparbati Potato Cold Storage Pvt ST Bk Facility CARE A4 1.2 Assigned Hari Kripa Business Venture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Hari Ram Godara ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89 Assigned Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. CP Issue^ CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed ^carved out of working capital limits Indostar Home Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned International Conveyors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K.P.R. Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2828.2 Reaffirmed K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1 500 Revised from CARE A2+ K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd ST BkFac* CARE A1+ 2000 Assigned Kmv Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 200 Reaffirmed Lokesh Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 235 Revised from CARE D ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Magnum Estates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 213.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Magnum Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 603 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mayur Uniquoters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 27000 Reaffirmed Mubasa Electricals Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 30 Issuer not cooperating ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oswal Woollen Mills Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed * Carved out from the sanctioned working capital bank limits Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Pix Transmissions Ltd ST Bk Fac-(Fund CARE A2+ 550 Revised from Based) CARE A3+ Pix Transmissions Ltd ST Bk CARE A2+ 228.9 Revised from Fac-(Non-Fund CARE A3+ based) Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 451.6 Revised from CARE A4 Premierworld Technology Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 132.1 Revised from CARE D Ptc India Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 437.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S R Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Sai Sampath Profiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sanjay Shukla ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69 Reaffirmed Shiv-Om Sulz Fav Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Road Carrier ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.1 Re-affirmed Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned T R Polypet Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals Short term Bk CARE A3 20 Revised from Fac CARE A3+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Todi Rayons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Trent Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed U K Aromatics And Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P. Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 984.7 Reaffirmed Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd Long - term Bk Fac CARE B 138 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Abhilasha Ispat Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ambuja Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 0.4 Assigned Ambuja Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 120 Assigned A2+ Amcl Machinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Revised from CARE B+ Amcon Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Reaffirmed Amr India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6541.3 Assigned Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5860 Revised from CARE A+ Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd LT /STBk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 154 Revised from CARE A+ Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 500 Reaffirmed Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE BBB/A3 1350 Reaffirmed Bansal Iron & Steel Traders LT Bk Fac - 400 Withdrawn Bell Finvest(India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Revised from CARE BBB- Bhatia Energy And Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 519.5 Revised from CARE BB- Brindavan Hydropower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 808.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 220 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chimique India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 131.8 Reaffirmed D. K. Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 - Rating reaffirmed and outlook revised from Negative to Stable Eco Tech Papers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Revised from CARE BBB F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB+ 35.5 - – LT- TL ISSUER NOT COOPERATING F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- LT-Fund CARE BB+ 75 - Based – CC ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ganesham Electrotech Supermarket Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB; 140 Reaffirned Giriraj Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB+/ 750 Assigned Giriraj Renewables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac – CARE BBB+/A2 1000 Assigned Non-fund Based Gmr Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD issue CARE A- 4269.4 Revised from CARE AA * *backed by securitization of the future NHAI annuity receivables Haraparbati Potato Cold Storage Pvt LtLT Bk Facility CARE B+ 75.9 Assigned Hari Kripa Business Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 278.1 Assigned Hari Ram Godara LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1 Assigned Hes Infra Pvt Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE A-/ 1152.4 Reaffirmed Hes Infra Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2 6240 Reaffirmed Hester Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-/ 198.2 Reaffirmed Hester Biosciences Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2 350 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+/ 5729.7 Revised from CARE A Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. NCDs CARE A+/ 1500 Revised from CARE A Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk CARE A+/A1+ 650 Revised from Fac CARE A Hinduja Leyland Finance Series A PTC CARE AAA - Assigned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LT/ST- Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- * 1728 Reaffirmed *The rating is based on credit enhancement in form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from the parent company, Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1408 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 3792.5 Reaffirmed Hygiene Feeds & Farms Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Faciliti CARE A- /CARE 1154.2 Reaffirmed A2 Hygiene Feeds & Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Assigned Idasa India Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 79 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd Bk Fac – Fund CARE A- 898.3 Reaffirmed Based –LT – TL Indian Renewable Energy Development LT bonds(IREDA CARE AA+ 20000 Revised from Agency Ltd Green Bonds) CAREAA+ Indian Renewable Energy Development LT bonds(Proposed) CARE AA+ 32650 Assigned Agency Ltd Indian Renewable Energy Development LT bonds(various CARE AAA 22076.5 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd outstanding) Indian Renewable Energy Development LT Bonds: GoIFully CAREAAA 40000 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd serviced Bonds* Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd NCDs - - Withdrawn^ ^CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to Non-convertible Debenture of Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited amounting to Rs.146.25 crore with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the facility Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC* CARE A- 500 Revised from CARE A- *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Inox Wind Limited Inox Wind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2233.3 Revised from CARE A- International Conveyors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 220 Reaffirmed International Conveyors Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 330 Reaffirmed Jai Bajrang Steels LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And Holdings LCP (for IPO - - Withdrawn financing) Jyot Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING K.P.R. Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6386.1 Revised from CARE AA- K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT BkFac CARE A 1500 Revised from CARE A- K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA 655 Assigned Kanjiravelil Traders LT BkFac CARE BB- 207 Assigned Kankani Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.6 Reaffirmed Kare Power Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 754 Revised from CARE BB Kmv Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2378.3 Reaffirmed Kmv Projects Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2 8000 Reaffirmed Kmv Spaces Llp LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 250 Final Rating @backed by Letter of Comfort provided by KMV Projects Limited (rated CARE A-/Positive/CARE A2) Kundan Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Lokesh Machines Ltd LT BkFac CARE B- 709.6 Revised from CARE D ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maa Usha Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 135 Revised from CARE BB Madhav Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 199.5 Reaffirmed Magnum Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 127.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Magnum Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 34 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 80000 Reaffirmed Distribution Company Ltd Maithon Power Ltd LT/ST Fac - 0 Withdrawn Maithon Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 13040 Assigned Maithon Power Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 161.5 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE AA/A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Fac Mittal Agro Oil Industries LT BkFac CARE B+ 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mmtc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 8550 Reaffirmed Mmtc Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE A/A1 53230 Reaffirmed Mubasa Electricals Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 50 “Issuer not cooperating” ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 1450 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ozone Projects Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB 189.3 - CARE has sought information from the issuer and debenture trustee on repayment but no confirmation on the same has been received till date. Pcm Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ 49.3 Revised from CARE BB- Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.1 Reaffirmed Pix Transmissions Ltd LT Bk Fac –TL CARE BBB+ 411.4 Revised from CARE BBB Pix Transmissions Ltd LT Bk Fac –Fund CARE BBB+ 250 Revised from Based CARE BBB Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 4497.4 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd Prakash Asphaltings And Toll Highways LT / ST BkFac CARE BBB+/CARE 5037.4 Revised from (India) Ltd A3+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Premier Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 92.6 “Issuer not cooperating ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Premier Irrigation Adritec Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 401.4 Revised from CARE BB Premierworld Technology Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.1 Revised from CARE D Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A- 54.1 Revised from CARE A- Protrans Supply Chain Management Pvt Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- 50* Revised from CARE A2 *Bank facilities amounting to Rs.5.00 crore (previous year Rs.4.70 crore) has been reclassified from short term bank facility to long-term/short term bank facility due to interchangeability of fund based and non-fund based limits. Ptc India Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 22000 Assigned Ptc India Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed R.S. Green Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 124.7 Reaffirmed Rathi Feed India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131 Reaffirmed Ratnachintamani Metalloys Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 80 Long-term rating revised from CARE B+/ Short-term rating reaffirmed Rays Power Experts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Royal Diam LT/ShortTerm Bk FacCARE BBB-/A3 735 - Long term rating assigned and reaffirmation of short term rating Sai Industries LT BkFac - - Withdrawn Sai Sampath Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Sanjay Shukla LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.1 Reaffirmed Shiv-Om Sulz Fav Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.6 Reaffirmed Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Shree Shyam Road Carrier LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Re-affirmed Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Shriprop Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 900 Assigned Shriram Navinkumar & Sons Ispat Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 72.5 Assigned Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Bk Fac-Rupee TL CARE D 861.5 - Network Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 97.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING T R Polypet Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.6 Assigned The Ktm Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3306.9 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225.9 Revised from CARE BBB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Todi Rayons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 367.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Todi Rayons Pvt Ltd Long/Shortterm Bk CARE BB-/A4/ 110 - Fac ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Transrail Lighting Ltd LT Bk FacTotal CARE BBB 250 Assigned Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd NCD issue * - - Withdrawn * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Trent Limited (Trent) Trent Ltd NCD issue - - Withdrawn Trent Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 650 Reaffirmed Trent Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tv Vision Ltd Bk Fac-Rupee TL CARE D 243.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING U K Aromatics And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ 55 Assigned Valuent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vijaykant Dairy And Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 331.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 