CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Assigned Agri Best India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Aic Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8 Reaffirmed Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 185 Reaffirmed Buddha Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 775 Revised from CARE A3 Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.76.50 crore Crore) Divine Board Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 218 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Eza Gold And Diamonds ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned Gautam Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 885 Revised from CARE A2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ia Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Iclean Hollow Metal Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+ (SO) 40 Assigned Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 8000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 45000 Assigned Jm Financial Properties And Holdings CP (for IPO CARE A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd1 financing) Jsw Power Trading Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2250 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 251.5 Reaffirmed Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING Krishna Ganga Spinning Mills Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 33.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Liberty Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 378 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.31 crore Crore) Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn M.B. Patil Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NonFund CARE A3+ 550 Reaffirmed based –BG) Maithan Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1314.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maspack Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Revised from CARE A4 Mm Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Reaffirmed N N Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed P. R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed Pallishree Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 4 Reaffirmed Patil Construction And Infrastructure ST Bk Fac (NonFund CARE A3+ 3090 Reaffirmed Ltd based –BG) Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 690 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 46.00 Crore) Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pir Panchal Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Prasur Electricals & Engineering Co. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 97.5 Assigned Raic Integrated Sponge & Power Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 (A 105 Reaffirmed Three) Rajputana Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Revised from CARE A2+ Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed ; Removed from noncooperation Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Shanker Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Shreeji Construction Company ST BkFac CARE A4 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sumeru Microwave Communication Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Timco Steel Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2130 Reaffirmed Um Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Revised from CARE A2 Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 92 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.75 crore Crore) Youth Welfare Association ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Unique Estates Development Co. Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA- 370 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Bunkering Pvt. Ltd. (Erstwhile LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 4500 Reaffirmed Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd.) Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt Ltd LT / STBk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Agra Gwalior Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2549.9 Reaffirmed (Part facilities reclassified from Long-term/Short-term) Agri Best India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aic Casting Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Reaffirmed Aic Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 143.7 Reaffirmed Aic Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Al Fauz International LT/ ST BkFac CARE BB+/A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Alaknanda Hydro Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 21479.4 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bypass Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1158.9 Reaffirmed Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 61.4 Reaffirmed Anandeshwar Rice Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Anjani Cotgin LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING B.K. Roy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.19 Crore) B.M. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 727.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 80.20 Crore) Batsons Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93 Reaffirmed ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhagawati India Motorizer Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 159.1 Reaffirmed Birbhum Chemicals And Fertilisers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 730 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.66 Crore) Blueberry Industry LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 150 Assigned Buddha Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING Cargo Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10 Revised from CARE BBB- Chengmari Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 204.4 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3600 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.408.5 crore Crore) D.S. Drinks And Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12.66 Crore) Divine Board Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Divine Board Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 73.5 Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Eden Mumbai Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 163.5 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.17.65 crore Crore) Eden Renewable Ranji Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 161.1 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.17.94 crore Crore) Eden Solar Energy Gurgaon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 161.2 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.17.48 crore Crore) Eden Solar Rajdhani Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 149.7 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.16.20 crore Crore) Evertogen Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 541.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Eza Gold And Diamonds LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Gautam Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Assigned Gautam Exim Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 275 Assigned Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 102.9 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 293.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hazelo Lab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Assigned (Proposed) Hazelo Lab Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Non-Fund CARE BBB/A3+ 50 Assigned based Bk Fac (Proposed) Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 165 Revised from CARE BBB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hillways Hospitality Llp LT BkFac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ia Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 3356.1 Assigned Iclean Hollow Metal Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A (SO) 80 Assigned India Land Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE A 204.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ircon International Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.1 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jay Somnath Paper Mill LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 100.6 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 10.50 Crore) Jindal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 32047.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3,270.81 Crore) Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- (SO)*1708 Reaffirmed Based) (reduced from 186.75 Crore) Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1070 Reaffirmed (Non Fund Based) (SO)/A3 (SO) Jitf Urban Infrastructure Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Final Rating@ (BG) (SO)/A3 (SO) @CARE has received the executed corporate guarantee deed, pursuant to which the ratings have been confirmed. Jitf Urban Infrastructure Services LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 1000 Assigned (BG) Kalapurna Steel & Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Kanakadurga Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1028 Reaffirmed Kanakadurga Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BBB 150 Assigned Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1200 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING Kcc Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB- LT – CC CARE BBB+ 750 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 50 Crore) Kcc Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FB – LT / ST CARE BBB+/A2 6500 Revised from BGs CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 500 Crore) Kcc Lateri Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 885.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 107.48 Crore) Khandwa Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1519.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 152.41 Crore) Krishna Ganga Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Liberty Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1448.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.151.64 crore Crore) M M Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.3 Assigned M.B. Patil Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+ 252 Revised from Based CARE BBB Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 37.2 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Feeds Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 6519.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mangalam Drugs And Organics Ltd LT/ST BkFac - - Withdrawn Maspack Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mbe Coal & Mineral Technologies India LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 185 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B Mbe Coal & Mineral Technologies India Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE B /CARE A4 Medha Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 145.4 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.15.65 crore Crore) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxi Second LossFacilityCARE A- (SO) 108 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxi Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) 137.8 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxi Series A2 PTC CARE AAA (SO) 7.3 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxi Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) 14.2 Reaffirmed Mhow Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1387.3 Reaffirmed Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 68.2 Revised from CARE BB Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 160 Revised from CARE BB /CARE A4 Mindcape International Education SocieLT Bk Fac CARE B- 50.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mm Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2280 Reaffirmed Mm Forgings Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE A+/A1+ 1470 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3+ 350 Reaffirmed N N Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 306.4 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals LT BkFac CARE D 14111.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Long/ST BkFac CARE D 11811.1 Reaffirmed Ltd P. R. Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 320.4 Reaffirmed Pallishree Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 776.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.67 Crore) Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2544.6 Reaffirmed Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Instruments- CARE BB 1390 Assigned NCDs- Proposed Patil Construction And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+ 1522.6 Revised from Ltd Based CARE BBB Petro Carbon & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Pine Exporters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pir Panchal Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Plascom Industries Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 183 Reaffirmed Prasur Electricals & Engineering Co. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 52.5 Assigned R.K. Wind Farms (Karur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Rahil Cold Storage Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 32.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raic Integrated Sponge & Power Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.15.01 Crore) Rajputana Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 243.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.90 Crore) Rajputana Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 38.5 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 630.9 Reaffirmed Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Raviraj Ginning Pressing And Oil LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Industries Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 14029270- CARE has sought confirmation from the Issuer on repayment and no confirmation on the same has been received till date. Real Value Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B+ 140290 - CARE has sought confirmation from the Issuer on repayment and no confirmation on the same has been received till date. Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 948.6 Reaffirmed Rishi Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.6 Reaffirmed Robo Silicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Reaffirmed Saeco Strips Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 71.4 Revised from CARE B ; Removed from non-cooperation Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers Pvt LT BkFac CARE A 581.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarla Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 52.5 Assigned Sentini Bioproducts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 720 Assigned Shanker Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Shree Balkrishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 205 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Rice Mills LT BkFac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shree Tirumala Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Revised from CARE B+ Shreeji Construction Company LT BkFac CARE BB- 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shubh Rice Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shuru Stones Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Assigned Sintex Industries Ltd NCD (NCD)issue CARE A- 5000 Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE A; Stable (Single A; Outlook: Stable); On the basis of best availabl ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Skyworld Exim LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 255 Assigned Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating# CARE A+ - Assigned Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.76 Crore) Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Sai Traders Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 290 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 Crore) Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 150 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING Sumeru Microwave Communication Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Surya Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 240 Reaffirmed Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2567 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Suryajyoti Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 523.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING The Clearing Corporation Of India Ltd Non-Convertible CARE AAA(RPS) 500 Reaffirmed Cumulative Redeemable PS Issue Timco Steel Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 53.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 47748.6 Reaffirmed Um Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 499.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60.01 Crore) Unique Estates Development Co. Ltd. LT Bk (TL) CARE AA- 4250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.456.00 crore) Unique Estates Development Co. Ltd. LT Bk (Overdraft) CARE AA- 500 Assigned V.D. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 469.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 45.84 crore Crore) Youth Welfare Association LT Bk Fac CARE D 60.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.