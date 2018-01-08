CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 69.1 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 Reaffirmed Angan Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (v)Short- term - Withdrawn BkFac Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (iii)ST BkFac CARE A1 100 Assigned Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 15 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aries Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 494 Revised from (non-fund based) CARE A2 Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A2+ 50 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from Rs.26.00 crore Crore)*Bank facilities of Rs.21.00 crore reclassified from Short term to Long term Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 63 Assigned Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6.4 Revised from CARE A3 B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 42.8 Reaffirmed Banashankari Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 44 Reaffirmed Bharat Insecticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Insecticides Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Bharat Rasayan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Bhumi Procon Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 210 Assigned Br Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Br Agrotech Ltd CP (CP) Issue* CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Caliber Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Cargo Motors (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed C. J. Corporation ST Bk Fac (Non CARE D 110 - Fund Based) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING D. Jamnadas And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non-FB CARE A4+ 877.2 Revised from CARE A3 Deep Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 21.7 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CP issue CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 917.5 Reaffirmed Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India ST Bk Fac CARE A2 280 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A3+ Elkosta Security Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Emt Megatherm Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 551.5 Reaffirmed Fitech Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd CP CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 5 Reaffirmed backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kusalava International Limited (rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+) Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.50 crore Crore) Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Assigned As Ifgl Exports Ltd) Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ 80 Assigned As Ifgl Exports Ltd) #Pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), erstwhile IFGL Refractories Ltd (erstwhile IFGL) has been merged with IFGL Exports Ltd. with effect from 1st April 2016, and accordingly the entire rated facilities of erstwhile IFGL has been transferred to IFGL Exports Ltd. (subsequently renamed as IFGL Refractories Ltd.) Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known ST Instrument - CARE A1+ 100 Assigned As Ifgl Exports Ltd) CP J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd CP (Carved out)* CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 392 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 27.90 Crore) Kalinga Calciner Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Kalpana Struct-Con Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3 162.5 Reaffirmed Kishan Agro Product ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.00 crore Crore) Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+ (SO) 4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.50 Crore) /@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kusalava International Limited (ratedCARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+) Kusalava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Lkp Infra Projects ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1070 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.111.00 cr Crore) Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 618 Reaffirmed Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Menon Pistons Ltd ST Bk Fac-Fund CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Based Menon Pistons Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non CARE A2 10 Reaffirmed Fund Based Nand Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Park Hospitals ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 85 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 Crore) Premco Rail Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 267.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 46.74 Crore) Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1100 Reaffirmed Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 50 # $ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) Remi Electrotechnik Ltd ST Bk Fac-Non CARE A3+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Fund Based-Bk Guarantee Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non-FB, CARE A3 72.5 Reaffirmed BG/LC limits) (reduced from 8.00crs) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping ST Bk Fac CARE A2 57 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.70 crore Crore) Riwasa Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 52.5 Reaffirmed Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 154.3 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3 Sbee Cables (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.00 Crore) Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.15crs) Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A2 400 Revised from CARE A3+ Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – non CARE A3 1995 Reaffirmed (Sips) fund Sky Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Sml Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 325 Reaffirmed Soccer International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed Sri Kumaran Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Assigned Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CARE A4+ 210 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4+ 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Toyo Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 230 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.27.25 Crore) Tvs Motor Co. Ltd ST BkFac CARE A1+ 3700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.266 crore Crore) Tvs Motor Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Virgo Laminates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.75 Crore) Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1245 Revised from CARE A3 (reduced from 177.60 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 100 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 0 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Instrument- NCD CARE A 0 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A10 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE A+ (SO) 0 Reaffirmed * rating is based on the Credit Enhancement which is available in the form of a ring-fenced cash flow structure as per Trust and Retention Account (TRA) agreement for priority in debt servicing of loans availed for funding the implementation & operations of Parsa East & Kente Basin coal block project within Adani Enterprises Ltd.(AEL). Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 949.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 141.44crs) Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 2688.8 Revised from CARE BB- Ahan Add Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 182 Assigned Ajanta Gartex Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.9 Assigned Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.11 Crore) Alpha Founders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 80.7 Reaffirmed Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 123.5 Reaffirmed Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8 Revised from CARE BB Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Angan Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Animala Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed ^Backed by corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated ‘CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). The corporate guarantee shall secure the facility till the final settlement date. The lenders may consider release of Corporate Guarantee after 2 years of satisfactory operational performance after Commercial Operations Date (COD). Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (iv)LT BkFac - Withdrawn Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (ii)LT BkFac CARE A 300 Assigned Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (i) CARE AA+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Non-Convertible Deb issue @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Chettinad Cement Corporation Private Limited Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 77.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Aries Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac (fund CARE BBB+ 1266 Reaffirmed based) Asa International India Microfinance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd. Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A- 490.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.32.42 crore Crore)/*Bank facilities of Rs.21.00 crore reclassified from Short term to Long term Axis Wind Farms (Mpr Dam) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 6525 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko EnergiesPrivate Limited (GEPL; rated ‘CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 404.5 Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch with developing implications (enhanced from 1.87 Crore) Axiscades Engineering Technologies LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Removed from credit watch with developing implications Ayushman Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 713.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 73.83 Crore) B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 318 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.31.61 crore Crore) B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1220 Reaffirmed Banashankari Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Bansal Pathways (Guna-Sironj) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1580 Revised from CARE BBB- Bansal Pathways (Guna-Sironj) Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB+ 200 Revised from CARE BBB- Beri Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1189.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 117.47 Crore) Bharat Insecticides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 400 Reaffirmed Bharat Rasayan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1063.2 Reaffirmed Bhumi Procon Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 86.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 18.32 Crore) Borkhedi Wardner Pathways Pvt Ltd Long/Short Term CARE BBB-/A3 91 Reaffirmed BkFac Br Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 300 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Carbon Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 723.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.01 Crore) Bridge And Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14650 Reaffirmed Bridge And Roof Co. (India) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -1 CARE AA+(SO) # @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -2 CARE AA+(SO) # @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Business Broadcast News Holdings Ltd NCD issue -3 CARE AA+(SO) # @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited C. J. Corporation LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 120 - Based) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Caliber Mercantile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Chhattisgarh Wr Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7550 Reaffirmed Clear Water Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Revised from CARE BB Clear Water Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 75 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 D. Jamnadas And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11 Assigned D. Jamnadas And Company Long- term /Short- CARE BB- 14 Assigned term Bk Fac Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BB- 367.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB CARE BB+ 990 Revised from CARE BBB- Deccan Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 290 Revised from CARE BB- Deep Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2824.3 Revised fromCARE A (reduced from 305.02 Crore) Deep Industries Ltd LT / STBk Fac CARE A/A1 900 Revised fromCARE A Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals LT Instruments- CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Non Convertible Debentures Devarahipparigi Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 6360 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Digboi Carbon Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Dnh Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3767.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 342.05 Crore) Dufresne Ifmr Capital 2016-(OriginatorSeries A PTCs - - Withdrawn Asirvad Microfinance Ltd) Dynamic Cg Equipments Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 490 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India LT Bk Fac * - - Withdrawal Pvt Ltd *Repaid fully Electropneumatics & Hydraulics India LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2260 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Elkosta Security Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Elkosta Security Systems India LT/ST Bk CARE B /CARE A450 Reaffirmed Facilitates Emt Megatherm Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.78 Crore) Emt Megatherm Pvt. Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BB+ /A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 70 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 10000 Reaffirmed Fedbank Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AA-/ 2000 Reaffirmed Fitech Equipments (India) Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+/ 110 Reaffirmed Flexpack Fibc LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Fortune Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 195 Revised from CARE B+ Friends Polypack LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING G R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 1645.8 Revised from CARE AA- G R Infraprojects Ltd NCDIssue 1 (NCD – CARE AA-/ 500 Revised from I) – Tranche 1* CARE AA- *Outstanding as on June 30, 2017 G R Infraprojects Ltd NCDIssue 2 (NCD – CARE AA-/ 100 Revised from II)* CARE AA- *Outstanding as on June 30, 2017 G R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ ST BkFac CARE AA-/A1+ 18000 Revised from CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Gorakhpur Kasia Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 90 Revised from CARE A- (Reduced from Rs.28.00 crore Crore) Gorakhpur Kasia Tollways Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 352.9 Revised from CARE A-/ CARE A2+ Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A1+ Greenko Godavari Power Projects Pvt LtLT BkFac^ CARE A+ (SO) 950 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Greenko Godavari Power Projects Pvt LtLT BkFac* CARE A+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed *Proposed to be backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated ‘CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). The rating is provisional and will be confirmed once the company submits copies of relevant executed guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Greenko Hatkoti Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 1470 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Greenko Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Instrument-NCD ^CARE A+ (SO) 6000 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Greenko Wind Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac –BGs^ CARE A+ (SO) 250 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Greenko Wind Projects Pvt Ltd LT Instrument CARE A+ (SO) 3200 Reaffirmed NonConvertible Debe ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Grow Ever Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 102.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.40 Crore) Grow Ever Steel (India) Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 648 Reaffirmed (reduced from 69.38 Crore) Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd Long/STBk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 50.8 Reaffirmed Guwahati Carbon Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Guwahati Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd NCD issue CARE D 1612.6 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 644.1 Reaffirmed Harsha Engineers Ltd Long- Term/STBk FacCARE A/A1+ 2970.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.233.23 crore Crore) Harsha Liners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 45.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.49 Crore)/@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kusalava International Limited (rated CARE BBB; Stable/CARE A3+) Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.98 crore Crore) Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Highness Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Hk Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 126.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.14.42 crore Crore) Hyderabad-Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1459.1 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 156.85 crore] Hyderabad-Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1097.7 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.111.59 crore] Hyderabad-Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd Non-convertible CARE A- 1193.7 Reaffirmed debenture issue [Reduced from Rs.119.79 crore] Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 15.3 Revised from Ice Make Refrigeration Pvt Ltd) CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.2.27 crore Crore) Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd (Erstwhile LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 95 Revised from Ice Make Refrigeration Pvt Ltd) A2 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Ice Touch Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Revised from CARE B Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known LT Bk Fac@ - Withdrawn As Ifgl Exports Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by erstwhile IFGL Refractories Ltd. for the bank facilities of IFGL Exports Ltd (now renamed as IFGL Refractories Ltd.) Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known ST Bk Fac@ - Withdrawn As Ifgl Exports Ltd) @based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable guarantee provided by erstwhile IFGL Refractories Ltd. for the bank facilities of IFGL Exports Ltd (now renamed as IFGL Refractories Ltd.) Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known LT Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 301.3 Assigned As Ifgl Exports Ltd) Ifgl Refractories Ltd (Formerly Known Long / ST Bk Fac# CARE AA-/A1+ 650 Assigned As Ifgl Exports Ltd) #Pursuant to the scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), erstwhile IFGL Refractories Ltd (erstwhile IFGL) has been merged with IFGL Exports Ltd. with effect from 1st April 2016, and accordingly the entire rated facilities of erstwhile IFGL has been transferred to IFGL Exports Ltd. (subsequently renamed as IFGL Refractories Ltd.) Ifgl Refractories Ltd. LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Ifgl Refractories Ltd. Long/ ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Ifgl Refractories Ltd. CP-CP/STD - Withdrawn Indus Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 107.2 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd Long / ST BkFac Care A+/A1 2850 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 125 crores Crore) J.K. Fenner (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2032 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 Crore) Jr Toll Road Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac (LT)^ CARE A- 3890 Revised from CARE A- ^Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra) Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 251.6 Reaffirmed Based) Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 250 Reaffirmed (Non Fund Based Kalinga Calciner Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Kalpana Struct-Con Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Khandaka Sons Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Kishan Agro Product LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.72 Crore) Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed – I Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed - II Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed – III Kosamattam Finance Ltd Sub-ordinated debt CARE BB 247.9 Reaffirmed -IV Kosamattam Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2240 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue - I CARE BB+ 110.9 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – II CARE BB+ 132.6 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – III CARE BB+ 324 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – IV CARE BB+ 1070.9 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – V CARE BB+ 942.2 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – VI CARE BB+ 1912.6 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – VII CARE BB+ 1598.2 Reaffirmed Kosamattam Finance Ltd NCD Issue – VIII CARE BB+ 1575.1 Reaffirmed Kothi Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 241.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.33 crore Crore) Kothi Steel Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/CARE 15 Assigned A3 Krishna Sai Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 108.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 12.63 Crore) Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.00 Crore) /@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kusalava International Limited (rated CARE BBB;Stable/CARE A3+) Kusalava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 380 Reaffirmed (reduced from 42.50 Crore) L&T Geostructure Llp LT Bk Fac CARE A 350.4 Reaffirmed L&T Geostructure Llp LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 700 Reaffirmed A2+ Lkp Infra Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Lord Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BB- 98.2 Assigned Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 470 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.55.00 cr Crore) Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed [Reduced from Rs.10.43 crore] Mangalmay Foundation Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ 148.7 Reaffirmed Matsya Automobiles Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 100 Reaffirmed Megha Fibre Glass Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Menon Pistons Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Based Methra Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.4 Reaffirmed reduced from 12.08) Metro Institute Of Medical Sciences PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1185.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (decreased from Rs.132.19 crore) Metro Mas Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 77.3 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs.8.98 crore) Metro Medical Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 254.5 Reaffirmed Midland Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB; 2100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 110 crore Crore) Mount Everest Breweries Ltd LT BkFac CARE A- (SO) 381.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.41.09 crore Crore) Mount Everest Breweries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- 20 Revised from (SO)/A2+ (SO) CARE BBB+ (SO)/CARE A2(SO) Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd NCD Issue CARE AAA (SO) 1868.7 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 57 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 9.20crs) Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 57 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.20 Crore) Nashik Sinnar Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Revised from CARE BBB- Nashik Sinnar Tollways Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 1900 Revised from CARE BBB- Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed Neo Carbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Reaffirmed Nlc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 18870 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.481 crore) Om Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Park Hospitals LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450 Reaffirmed Parry Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 664.1 Reaffirmed Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11 crore Crore) Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST BkFac CARE BBB- 470 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 44 crore Crore) Premco Rail Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 39 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.40 Crore) Prime Focus Ltd LT Bk Fac– Stand - Withdrawn By Line of Credit@ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited. The rating is Provisional subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Prime Focus World Creative Services PvLT Bk Fac – Post - Withdrawn Ltd shipment foreign currency @ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited. The rating is Provisional subject to the necessary documents being executed and the final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of executed documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Psp Projects Ltd LT BkFac CARE A 450 Revised from CARE A (Enhanced from 8.00 Crore) Psp Projects Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE A/A1 3650 Revised from CARE A (Enhanced from 172.00 Crore) Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Non- SLR Bonds^ CARE BBB (SO) 3316 Reaffirmed ^The facility is backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Govt. of Punjab for the timely servicing of Bonds' interest and principal repayments Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramani Ice Cream Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 665 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.42.29 crore Crore) Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) - @Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Reliance Innoventures Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL). Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 - Reliance Mediaworks Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+(SO) # @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Reliance Capital Limited Remi Electrotechnik Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Based- CC Remi Process Plant And Machinery Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB - CC CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed limits) Remi Sales And Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 512.4 Reaffirmed Rishi Shipping LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore Crore) Riwasa Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 136.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.99 crore Crore) Rohtak Hissar Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9524 Revised from CARE BBB- Russaka Ply India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Reaffirmed S K Mohapatra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sanathan Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2041.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Sbee Cables (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00 Crore) Sez Biotech Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 2200 Reaffirmed Shambhu Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 187.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.25crs) Shanti Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 494 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from Rs.23.95 crore Crore) Shantigram Estate Management Pvt. Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed (reduced from 78.00crs) Shantikrupa Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 548 Reaffirmed Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 20 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 2.44 Crore) Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Long tem/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 260 Revised from (FB) CARE BBBCARE A3+ Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – fund CARE BBB 625 Reaffirmed (Sips) based Sipat Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4610 Reaffirmed Sky Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 706.2 Revised from CARE BB- Sml Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 675 Revised from CARE BB Soccer International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 102.4 Reaffirmed Soccer International Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 510 Reaffirmed Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 118117.7Reaffirmed (reduced from 11,930.31crs) Sri Kumaran Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 171 Assigned Subhang Capsas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sunhill Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 266.9 Reaffirmed Super Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Technology House India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A+ (SO) 600 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL; rated CARE A+; Stable/CARE A1+’). Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd CC CARE BB+ 220 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Toyo Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1228.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.97.75 Crore) Travis Ifmr Capital 2016-(Originator: Series A PTCs - Withdrawn Asirvad Microfinance Ltd) Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tvs Motor Co. Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE AA+/A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.300 crore Crore) Unicure India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Unicure India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Universal Biomass Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 171.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.81 Crore) Virgo Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 390 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.00 Crore) Virgo Laminates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 115 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 Crore) Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3121.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 314.42 Crore) West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Yantra Esolar India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 216.5 Revised fromCARE BBB-(SO) (reduced from 23.25crs) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.