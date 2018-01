CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Abilities India Pistons And Rings Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130.5 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Adage Automation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 54.7 Reaffirmed Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt Ltd Short term Bk CARE A2 150 Revised from Fac CARE A1 Aditya Timpack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 215 Reaffirmed Anand Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Aspee Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3* 0.5 Reaffirmed *The combined business and financial risk profiles of Aspee Springs Limited (ASL), Aspee Precision Components Private Limited (APC) and Aspee Sons (AS) have been considered as all three entities (together referred to as ‘Group’) have common management and have operational linkages Aspee Springs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3* 10 Reaffirmed *The combined business and financial risk profiles of Aspee Springs Limited (ASL), Aspee Precision Components Private Limited (APC) and Aspee Sons (AS) have been considered as all three entities (together referred to as ‘Group’) have common management and have operational linkages Atibir Industries Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4410 Assigned Bajaj Processpack Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd STFac CARE A3+ 750 Revised from CARE A2 Bindlas Duplux Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 155.5 Reaffirmed Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (BG) CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Bright Power Project (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 2500 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd CP (CP) issue@ CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Gardex ST Bk Fac CARE A3 541 Reaffirmed Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 2364.9 Reaffirmed H K Lumbers Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Revised from CARE D H K Timbers Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 75 Revised from CARE D Hema Engineering Industries Ltd ST Fac CARE A3 680 Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd CP CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed India Carbon Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3+ Revised from (CARE A3) India Files Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 70 Reaffirmed Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 400 Reaffirmed * Instrument is backed by credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Standby letter of Credit (SBLC) provided by RBL Bank Limited [RBL, rated CARE AA- (Stable)] Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 970 Reaffirmed Kinshuk Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kissandhan Agri Financial Services PvtFB - ST-TL CARE A2+ 600 Assigned Ltd Kissandhan Agri Financial Services PvtCP (Proposed) CARE A2+ 500 Assigned Ltd Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CP (CP) (carved CARE A1 500 Assigned out of fund based working capital limits) Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn M.M. Patel Public Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed M.P.K Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 74 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Revised from CARE A4+ Naresh Singhal And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ 625 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Nemi Chem ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Nice Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 440 Reaffirmed Nocil Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Nocil Ltd ST Bk CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Fac(non-FBL) Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- NonFB CARE A1 2200 Reaffirmed Panama Petrochem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 4440 Reaffirmed Polymer Technologies International ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltdii. ST Bk Fac @ CARE A1 (SO) 5 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1750 Reaffirmed Piccolo Mosaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Pooja Cotspin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10.7 Reaffirmed Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 455 Revised from CARE A1 (enhanced from 40.00crs) Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2999.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING M.P.K. Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R.K. Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00crs) Rajvir And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Ronch Polymers Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac –BG/LC CARE A2+ 176.5 Re-affirmed (reduced from 19.64crs) Roop Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 209.7 Revised from CARE A3+ (Reduced from 22.97crs) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed working capital limits) Sadbhav Engineering Ltd CP (standalone)^ CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Sadbhav Engineering Limited (SEL) has given an undertaking to keep the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits unutilized to the extent of the standalone CP issue of Rs.50 crore. SEL has confirmed that the total of utilisation of fund-based working capital limits (within consortium) and outstanding of CP issued shall not exceed ‘the sanctioned fund-based working capital limits under consortium or drawing power’, whichever is lower. Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Assigned Satluj Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1300 Reaffirmed Shree Shivam Attires Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 16.5 Assigned Fund Based) Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Softel Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd ST Bk CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Fac-NFB-LC/BG Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3) 1220 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 19.5 Assigned Tanla Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 799 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15110 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP-2 CARE A1+ (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd #backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL), rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Tata Communications Payment Solutions ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd @ Includes Rs.0.50 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL; Rs.4 crore backed by credit enhancement in the form of debit letter authority from TCL and Rs.210 crore backed by credit. Tata Communications Payment Solutions CP (CP) -1 CARE A1+ (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd #backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL), rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed CP Provisional Reaffirmed Ltd CARE A1+ (SO) ^backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort proposed to be extended by TCL. Tata Motors Finance Ltd (Formerly KnowCP CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed As Sheba Properties Ltd) Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1100crs) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned fund based working capital limits of the company Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A3 290 Reaffirmed Based - ST-BG/LC Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 8289.6 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from 603.96crs) Tmf Holdings Ltd (Formerly Known As CP CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd) Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 125.8 Reaffirmed Vijai Marine Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Capital Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1250 Reaffirmed A.K. Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 2750 Reaffirmed *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by A.K. Capital Services Ltd. (AKCSL; rated CARE A+ ) A.R. Stanchem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 11 Assigned A.R. Stanchem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- 310 Assigned Abilities India Pistons And Rings Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70.6 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Accord Watertech And Infrastructure PvLT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Ltd Adage Automation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Adage Automation Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BBB-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A3 Adithya Automotive Applications Pvt Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Revised from CARE A- Removed from credit watch with Developing Implication Aditya Timpack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 167.9 Revised from CARE B+ Agarwal Toughened Glass India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Airox Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.5 Assigned Ali Enterprises CC CARE B+ 92.5 Assigned Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Anand Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Anushree Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB /CARE 150 Long Term Fac A4 Rating Reaffirmed and Short Term Rating Assigned Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- * 22.5 Reaffirmed *The combined business and financial risk profiles of Aspee Springs Limited (ASL), Aspee Precision Components Private Limited (APC) and Aspee Sons (AS) have been considered as all three entities (together referred to as ‘Group’) have common management and have operational linkages Aspee Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- * 49.5 Reaffirmed *The combined business and financial risk profiles of Aspee Springs Limited (ASL), Aspee Precision Components Private Limited (APC) and Aspee Sons (AS) have been considered as all three entities (together referred to as ‘Group’) have common management and have operational linkages Aspee Springs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- * 95 Reaffirmed *The combined business and financial risk profiles of Aspee Springs Limited (ASL), Aspee Precision Components Private Limited (APC) and Aspee Sons (AS) have been considered as all three entities (together referred to as ‘Group’) have common management and have operational linkages Atibir Industries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3560 Assigned B. B. Banthia Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.5 Assigned Bajaj Processpack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Revised from CARE B+ Bajoria Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 300 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LTFac CARE BBB+ 1783.9 Revised from CARE A- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB+ 3350 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2 Bindlas Duplux Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 335 Reaffirmed Biostadt India Ltd LT/ST WC limits CARE A /CARE A11000 Reaffirmed (Fund based/Non Fund based) Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Bright Power Project (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 800 Reaffirmed Bright Power Project (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A+ 499.9 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) Btm Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 9550 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd NCD issue CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 30 Assigned (Proposed TL) Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd Bk Fac-TL-LT CARE BBB 126 Revised from CARE BBB- Devanshi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Drashti Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240.9 Reaffirmed Essel Housing Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn* *withdrawn at the request of the company as the aforesaid corporate guarantee by Suncity Projects Private Limited (SPPL) has not been executed and now SPPL Essel Housing Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 1700 Assigned '@Backed by credit enhancement in the form of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated ‘CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3’ revised from ‘CARE BBB-; Stable / CARE A3’ in December-2017 acting as a co-borrower Gdr Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 490.1 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 2693 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB+ (FD) 600 Reaffirmed program Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB+ 963 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 118.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING H K Lumbers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B 13.5 Revised from CARE D H K Timbers Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 60 Revised from CARE D Harsh Gathani Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 306.6 Reaffirmed Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB 1923.6 Revised from CARE BBB Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BB- Ikf Finance Ltd NCDs (NCD)@ - Withdrawn Ikf Finance Ltd CP Backed by Stand - Withdrawn by LOC (SBLC) from Central Bk of India@# @CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD outstanding of Rs.3.50 crore of IKF with immediate effect, as the company has repaid the said NCD in full and there is no amount outstanding against the same as on date. # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the commercial paper issuance of IKF with immediate effect at the request of the company as IKF has not raised funds against the same and as such no amount is outstanding against the said commercial paper as on date. Ikf Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8010 Reaffirmed Ikf Finance Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed (NCD) Ikf Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP MLD A- 250 Reaffirmed Protected Market Linked Debenture (PP-MLD) India Carbon Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 205.3 Revised from (CARE BBB-) J.C Brothers Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed J.C Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 743.6 Reaffirmed Jade Blue Lifestyle India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 793.8 Reaffirmed Jiya Eco Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 119 Reaffirmed Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd Long term- Non CARE AA 898.4 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures(NCDs)- Series- A^ ^Series A subscribed by sponsor and Series B subscribed by Investors Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT- NCDs- Series- CARE AA 2096.2 Reaffirmed B^ ^ Series A subscribed by sponsor and Series B subscribed by Investors Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed NCDs- Provisional 2701.6 Reaffirmed Series- A^ CARE AA ^ Series A subscribed by sponsor and Series B subscribed by Investors Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed NCDs- Provisional 6303.8 Reaffirmed Series- B^ CARE AA ^ Series A subscribed by sponsor and Series B subscribed by Investors Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LTBkFac CARE A 700 Revised from CARE A- Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long/Shortterm CARE A /CARE 3950 Revised from BkFac A1 CARE A- / CARE A1 Jupiter Petrochem LT BkFac CARE BB- 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kailash Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155 Reaffirmed Kinshuk Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kinshuk Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 65 - A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Revised from CARE BB+ Kiran Infra Engineers Ltd LT/ STBk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ Kissandhan Agri Financial Services PvtLT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kissandhan Agri Financial Services PvtLT Bk Fac – CC CARE A- 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Kissandhan Agri Financial Services PvtLong/ST BkFac CARE A- /CARE 520 Reaffirmed Ltd A2+ Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. NCD Issue - 0 Withdrawn Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. NCD Issue CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Kogta Financial (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1100 Revised from CARE BBB- Kuldip Oswal Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 52.4 Assigned Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1540 Reaffirmed Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST BkFac CARE A /CARE 4580 Reaffirmed A1 M.M. Patel Public Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1049.2 Reaffirmed M.P.K Ispat (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 193 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING M.P.K. Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 64.1 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd NCD issue CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) 0 Reaffirmed Manika Moulds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 636.1 Reaffirmed Metmill Footwear Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+ (SO) Metmill Footwear Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 150 Final rating /CARE A1+ (SO) Assigned* * CARE has assigned the final rating to Rs.15 crore bank facilities of Metmill Footwear Private Limited as the company has shared the corporate guarantee document executed by Metro shoes limited (Guarantor). Metro Shoes Ltd Long/Short term CARE AA /CARE 250 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A1+ Mojj Engineering Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 78.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Nachiketa Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 144.8 Reaffirmed Naresh Singhal And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ 2640.6 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Nemi Chem LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Newage Fire Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Nice Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 144 Reaffirmed Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd LT & LT/ST Bk Fac$ - Withdrawn $ The rating of ‘CARE AAA(SO)/CARE A1+(SO)’ assigned to the Rs 850 cr bank facilities of NTPL has been withdrawn with immediate effect as the letter of comfort from NLC has been withdrawn Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd (i) LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 18840 Reaffirmed Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd (iii) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2000 Assigned A1+ Nlc Tamilnadu Power Ltd (ii) LT Bk Fac* CARE AAA (SO) 37181.5 Reaffirmed *Backed by letter of comfort from NLC India Limited (NLC) Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac(FB CARE AA 1200 Reaffirmed facility) North End Foods Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 375 Reaffirmed North End Foods Marketing Pvt. Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE A- /CARE 1925 Reaffirmed A2+ Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE A 950 Reaffirmed FundbasedLT/ ST (Fund Based/Non Fund BasedFac Overseas Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST (Fund CARE A /CARE A1500 Reaffirmed Based/Non FB Fac Panama Petrochem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450 Reaffirmed Paras Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.5 Revised from CARE B+ Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Paviter Metals Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 80 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdProposed CP (CP) - Withdrawn issue Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltdi. LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 750 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltdiii. LT/ST Bk Fac @CARE A (SO) 2300 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltdiv. LT/ST Bk Fac @@Provisional 200 Reaffirmed CARE A (SO) /CARE A1 (SO) @@ proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited Pennar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2300 Reaffirmed Pennar Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed '@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Limited (rated CARE A; Positive / CARE A1) Piccolo Mosaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.20crs) Piccolo Mosaic Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 127.7 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from 13.25crs) Platinum Motocorp Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Platinum Motocorp Llp LT/ ST BkFac CARE BB- /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4 Pm Shah & Company Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Pnb Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 24850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.775 Crores) Pnb Housing Finance Ltd Long term CARE AAA 80000 Assigned Bonds/NCDs Pnb Housing Finance Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE AAA /CARE 55150 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 3225 Crores) Polymer Technologies International LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Pooja Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 117.4 Reaffirmed Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 2.31crs) Praja Mechanicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE B+ / Re-affirmed CARE A4 Prakash Corporates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Prayag Clay Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 127 Assigned Preeti Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Progility Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from Rs.3.00 Crs) Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds-Series II CARE BBB (SO) 3143.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 499.93 crore)/Removed from Credit Watch with Developing Implications Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds-Series III CARE BBB (SO) 457.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 150.03 crore)/Removed from Credit Watch with Developing Implications Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds – Series IV CARE BBB (SO) 2253 Reaffirmed A, B, C (Reduced from Rs. 305.00 crore)/Removed from Credit Watch with Developing Implications R.K. Exports (Karur) Pvt Ltd Long – term Fac CARE BB+ 204.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23.07crs) Rajvir And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs(NCD) – 1 CARE AA+ (SO) Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs(NCD) – 2 CARE AA+ (SO) 37.5 Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs(NCD) – 3 CARE AA+ (SO) Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications # backed by letter of comfort from RCL. Riddhi Print & Pack Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 150 Assigned Ronch Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac – CC CARE A- 350 Re-affirmed (reduced from Rs.45.00 crores Ronch Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac – TL CARE A- 621.9 Re-affirmed (enhanced from 50.36crs) Roop Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1110.2 Revised fromCARE BBB (Enhanced from 68.39crs) S. Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8500 Reaffirmed (FundBased) A2+ Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 1140 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7366.8 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 20000 Reaffirmed A1+ Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD CARE A+ (SO) 8005.4 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 180 Assigned Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 450.5 Assigned Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 150 Assigned A2+ Sanjay Castings (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sanjay Castings (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE B+/CARE A480 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sasan Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL, CARE A- 183780 Reaffirmed HedgeLimits and Fund basedWorking Capital limits (reduced from 18,840 crore) Sasan Power Ltd LT/STBk Fac – CARE A- /CARE 3000 Reaffirmed NonFBL A2+ (BkGuarantee) Satluj Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1018.8 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 163.2 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 Sharon Bio-Medicine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3675.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 498.4 Assigned Shree Shantinath Steels LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 120 Assigned A4 Shree Shivam Attires Pvt. Ltd. Long Term Bk CARE BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Fac (TL) Shree Shivam Attires Pvt. Ltd. Long Term Bk CARE BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Fac (Fund Based) Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sohum Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 59 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Based) Solid Stone Co. Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB + 138 Assigned Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB 455 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 0.15crs) Spectrum Johnson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE BBB 245 Revised from Fac /CARE A3 CARE BBB+ /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 15.85crs) Spykar Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB-CC CARE BBB 601 Reaffirmed Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible CARE BBB (SO) 242 Revised from Debenture@ CARE BBB- Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Private Limited rated ‘CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3’ revised from ‘CARE BBB-; Stable / CARE A3’ in December-2017 Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 449.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Svasca Industries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Svasca Industries (India) Ltd LT / ST BkFac CARE B+ /CARE 200 Assigned A4 Swarnalatha Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 245 Reaffirmed Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned /CARE A3 Tanla Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Tata Communications Ltd LT NCD -1 CARE AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd # backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL), rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) Reaffirmed Ltd $backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by TCL Tata Communications Payment Solutions Proposed Provisional Reaffirmed Ltd Longterm/ST CARE Fundbased/ Non-FB FAA(SO)/A1+ (SO) #backed by credit enhancement in the form of letter of comfort from Tata Communications Ltd. (TCL), rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Tata Motors Finance Ltd (Formerly KnowPerpetual Debt CARE AA- 397 Reaffirmed As Sheba Properties Ltd) Tata Motors Finance Ltd (Formerly KnowLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 170000 Reaffirmed As Sheba Properties Ltd) Tata Motors Finance Ltd (Formerly KnowNCDs CARE AA+ 15270 Reaffirmed As Sheba Properties Ltd) Tata Motors Finance Ltd (Formerly KnowSubordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2650 Reaffirmed As Sheba Properties Ltd) Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 244crs) Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE AA- /CARE 16620 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 642crs) Texport Syndicate (India) Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed –LT/ ST-EPC/PSC/ /CARE A3 Bills Discounting The Chennai Shopping Mall Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8015.1 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 252.98crs) Tmf Holdings Ltd (Formerly Known As NCDs CARE AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd) Tmf Holdings Ltd (Formerly Known As LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd) A1+ Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Re-affirmed Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Re-affirmed /CARE A3 with change in classification Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Vihaan Infin And Exim Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Vijai Marine Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Vijay Pharma LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Vinod Kumar Piyush Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B- 200 Assigned Vizebh Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 118.7 Revised from CARE B+ Wadhwa Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Withdrawn Windsor Exports LT BkFac CARE BBB- 320.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Yogesh Choudhary LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.8 Assigned Yogesh Choudhary LT/shortterm Bk CARE BB /CARE 98.2 Assigned Fac A4 Zim Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)