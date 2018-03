CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 1

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarsain Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Agr Infosolutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ajmera Pharmasure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Bhatia Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 752.5 Assigned Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1968.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 183 Crore) Jagat Agro (Ahmedabad) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Assigned Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 21.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kavita Industries ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 30 Assigned Ketan Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.6 Assigned M & S Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 135 Reaffirmed Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Nirmesh Enterpries Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 80 Assigned Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Reaffirmed NRV Yarns Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Perfect Turners ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 Crore) Pushp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Pushp Forgings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 51.8 Reaffirmed Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1320 Reaffirmed Moser Baer India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3550 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 646 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.50 Crore) Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Mills Silvershine Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29.5 Reaffirmed Taro Tagia Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Transglobal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 850 Reaffirmed Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Act Plast Paints Pvt Ltd Long – term Fac CARE BB+ 154 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.72 Crore) Act Plast Paints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Inland 0 Withdrawal Bill Discounting # #the rating assigned to long term bank facility (Inland Bill Discounting) has been withdrawn since it has been merged with overdraft facility with effective from January 30, 2018. Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Agr Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 18 Assigned Agrawal Cotex LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ajmera Pharmasure Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Revised from BB Amar Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 583.9 Reaffirmed Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Pariyojana) Bhatia Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 406.8 Assigned Dhanraj & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Dosti Realty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Dungarmal Dhanraj & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE B- 150 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Echanda Urja Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4750.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 500.00 Crore) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd. Proposed NCD CARE BBB+ 200 Assigned (Secured NCD) Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1495.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 59.39 Crore) Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 120 Revised from CARE BBB- Growever Infra Corp. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Growever Infra Corp. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 25 Assigned Gujarat Steel & Pipes LT/ ST BkFac CARE B+/A4 240 Reaffirmed Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd ^Senior NCD issue CARE AAA (SO) 4980 Reaffirmed (NCD) - Series A ^ Ratings are based on various credit enhancement measures and structured payment mechanism for servicing of the Senior (Series A) issue and Subordinate (Series B) issue. (reduced from Rs.538.00 crore Crore) Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd ^Subordinate NCD CARE AAA (SO) 1530 Reaffirmed issue (NCD) - Series B ^ Ratings are based on various credit enhancement measures and structured payment mechanism for servicing of the Senior (Series A) issue and Subordinate (Series B) issue. (reduced from Rs.177.00 crore Crore) Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9783.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ibfsl Da Dec 11 I Assignee Payouts Withdrawn Indigo Paints Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund CARE BBB- /A3 50 Reaffirmed based/Non-fund based Bk Fac Itnl Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 402.4 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd J. K. Khanij LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 Crore) Jagat Agro (Ahmedabad) Long Term BkFac CARE B 100 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jagat Agrotech Pvt Ltd Long Term BkFac CARE B 235.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.7 Assigned Jindal Exports And Imports Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3+ 500 Assigned Jm Financial Properties And Holdings Ltd CP (IPO financing) - - Withdrawn Karishma Finishers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Kavita Industries LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 35 Assigned Ketan Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Kishori Sarees Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.7 Assigned M & S Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64.3 Assigned M & S Company Proposed LT FBL CARE BBB- 20 Assigned Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95 Reaffirmed Megaplast India Pvt Ltd Long Term BkFac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 Crore) Megaplast India Pvt Ltd LT/ Short- TermBk CARE BBB/A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac (enhanced from10.00 Crore) Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.8 Assigned Moser Baer India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18082.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 8814.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nandan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1037.6 Reaffirmed Nirmesh Enterpries Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB/A4 25 Assigned Nrv Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 347 Reaffirmed Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2042.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 221.52 Crore) Nupower Wind Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1047.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 110.00 Crore) Pawan Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BB+ (SO) 1850 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting)@ Perfect Turners LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1 Reaffirmed Perfect Turners LT /STBk Fac CARE BB/A4 80 Reaffirmed Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12 Crore) Pushp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Pushp Forgings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.9 Reaffirmed Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77.5 Assigned Quest Properties India Ltd LT BkFac CARE A- 1745.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 202.50 Crore) Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 711.6 Placed on Credit Watch with Negative Implications Ruchira Papers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 62.5 Placed on Credit Watch with Negative Implications S.S. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.4 Assigned Sami Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 37.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.18.10 crore Crore) Sangha Refrigeration LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.4 Assigned Sharan Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BB+ (SO) 740 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting)@ '@The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s principal and interest obligation). Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 191.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19.90 Crore) Shilpa Electrical Engineers (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45.7 Reaffirmed Mills (enhanced from 2.85 Crore) Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/A4 126 Reaffirmed Mills Fac (enhanced from 8.30 Crore) Siba Habitats Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.7 Assigned Silvershine Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Sviit Software Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL- CARE BB+ (SO) 570 Reaffirmed Lease Rental Discounting)@ @The rating is based on the credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism which entails operating escrow account and maintenance of Debt Service Reserve Account in the form of Bank Guarantee (Covering two month’s principal and interest obligation). T R And Sons Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.8 Assigned T R And Sons Business Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 20.2 Assigned Tarendra Infrastructure Chennai Pvt Ltd NCD CARE B 1000 Reaffirmed Taro Tagia Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Transglobal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LtD LT/ Short- CARE BB+/A4+ 70 Revised from term Fac CARE BB VBC Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 142 Reaffirmed Vedant Estate And Properties LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 420 Assigned Venkatesan Tobacco Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Vijay Jindal Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Western Heat & Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)