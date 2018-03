CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 5

Mar 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Transformers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Assigned Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 185 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Bapalal Keshavlal ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Ceigall India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 390 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Based on best available information Chaitanya International Minerals Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 “Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information” Dinesh Printers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 182.7 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 2400 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 2000 Revised from CARE A1+ (SO) Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69 Reaffirmed Galaxy Bearings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23 Revised from CARE A4+ Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Revised from CARE A4 ;Based on best available information Hindys Lab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A4+; (reduced from Rs 14 Crore) Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Krsna Transmission Hardware ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Manufacturing Pvt Ltd K. Siddappa ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Live Wires Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52 - Issuer not cooperating based on best available information Natraj Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Nehru College Of Educational And ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Nirmal International ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Niagara Metals India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 27.50 Crore) Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1700 Revised from CARE A2 Patiala Cotspin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14.2 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Prashant Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 680 - Issuer not cooperating Precision Wires India Ltd ST Bk limits CARE A1 3467.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 321.75 Crore) Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 341 Based) Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Rashmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 80 Crore) Rashmi Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 140 Crore) Shamanur Sugars Ltd Short term Bk Fac CARE A4 650 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 457.5 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karakhane Niyamit Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.6 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Skp Bearing Industries ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Stanadyne India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Revised from CARE A2 Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 55.9 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing And Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 - Issuer not co operating; Surya Vidyut Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Assigned Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Ujaas Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 138 Revised from CARE B; ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Abeer Textile Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac #CARE BBB+ (SO) 1271 Reaffirmed # backed by first charge on the escrow of its entire receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Achal Spinning Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 1014.4 Reaffirmed # backed by first charge on the escrow of its entire receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Adarsh Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1.3 Assigned Adarsh Transformers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 49 Assigned Adi Texfab Llp LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Agrasenprime Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 53 Assigned Agrasenprime Overseas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 80 Assigned Ankalesh Textile Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac# CARE BBB+(SO) 554.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ # backed by first charge on the escrow of its entire receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 735.6 Reaffirmed # backed by first charge on the escrow of its entire receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Anveshan Textile Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 262 Revised from CARE BBB+ # backed by first charge on the escrow of its entire receivables from Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Apex Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.67 Crore) Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 271 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Arhyama Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 241 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 30 Crore) Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE A- 13547.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.921.07 Crore) Asian Impex LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 - Issuer not co operating; Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Co.LtdBaroda CARE AAAmfs - Pioneer Dynamic Bond Fund Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal for 30 days Begonia Mfi Northern Arc 2018 Series A1 PTC# CARE A (SO) - Provisional Assigned # The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Begonia Mfi Northern Arc 2018 Series A2 PTC# CARE BBB (SO) - Provisional Assigned # The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Bhandari Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 - Issuer Not Cooperating; Revised from CARE BB Chaitanya International Minerals Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 “Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information” Cls Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140.1 - Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE C Dinesh Printers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 36 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 2000 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 2000 Revised from Provisional CARE A+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A (SO)/A1 3350 (SO) Revised from CARE A+ (SO)/ CARE A1+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A (SO)/A1 3350 (SO) Revised from CARE A+ (SO)/ CARE A1+ (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 4734.1 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 7106.6 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 413.7 Revised from Provisional CARE AA- (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE A+ (SO) 6930 Revised from CARE AA- (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 714 Revised from Provisional CARE AA- (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 7879.7 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 7756 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE AA- 4000 Fac (SO)/A1+ (SO) Revised from CARE AA (SO)/ CARE A1+ (SO) Emami Frank Ross Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Reaffirmed Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23 Reaffirmed Finepac Structures Pvt Ltd Long/short term CARE BB/A4 28 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Galaxy Bearings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8.9 Revised CARE BB+; (reduced from 1.69 Crore) Galaxy Bearings Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 140 Revised from CARE BB+;Stable/CARE A4+ (reduced from 14.15 Crore) Geofast Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) - - Withdrawn Geofast Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+, 83.8 Positive Rating reaffirmed and outlook revised from to positive Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING; Revised from CARE B+ Stable; Based on best available information Hindys Lab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 297.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs 19.50 Crore) Jagnath Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jc Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 169.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 7.44 Crore) Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL* - - Withdrawn *the entire term loan has been repaid Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd LT FB/Non-Fund CARE BBB 2530 Reaffirmed Based Bk Fac Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 500 Reaffirmed K. S. Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk CARE B/A4 70 Reaffirmed Fac K. Siddappa LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kashi Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 150 Reaffirmed Kaytx Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 47.5 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 4 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Krsna Transmission Hardware LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Labh Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Live Wires Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.5 - Issuer not cooperating; Revised from CARE BB- Maharaja Cold Storage LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mkj Tradex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Reaffirmed Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 2580 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 61.90 Crore) Nagaur Mukundgarh Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 381 Reaffirmed (SO)/A1+ (SO) Natraj Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 11.25 Crore) Nehru College Of Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 982.5 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Niagara Metals India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Noxx & Chefs Deck Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 271.5 Assigned Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 250 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING; Based on best available information Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt Ltd STBk Fac CARE D 1.6 - ISSUER NOTCOOPERATING; Based on best available information Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 169.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.51 Crore) Om India Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 780 Reaffirmed Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Padmavati Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 - Issuer not cooperating Patiala Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 287.5 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Hospitals India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 427.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 33.45 Crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 640000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY-18 (enhanced from 31,000 Crore) Pradeep Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Precision Wires India Ltd LT Bk limits CARE A 280 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 272.7 Based) Reaffirmed and removed from issuer not cooperating Ramakrishna Electronics_Kurnool LT Bk Fac CARE D 300 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information. Ramdev Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rangoli Particle Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.1 Revised from CARE BB- Rashmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50 Crore) Regen Infrastructure And Services Pvt LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 200 Ltd Based) Revised from CARE BBB- (SO); Positive Regen Infrastructure And Services Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 150 Ltd (Non Fund Based) Revised from CARE BBB- (SO); Positive/A3 (SO) Remira Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Renew Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Instruments – CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed NCD@ Rockland Ceramic Llp Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 15.2 Revised from CARE A4 Rockland Ceramic Llp Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 163.7 Revised from CARE B+ Ronak Agro Foods LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sai Sudha Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available information Semler Research Centre Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE B - - Issuer not cooperating;Revised from CARE BB+ Shakti Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shamanur Sugars Ltd Long term Bk Fac CARE B 501.9 - Issuer not cooperating;Revised from CARE B+; Stable; Based on best available information Sharekhan Bnp Paribas Financial CP Issue (IPO - - Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE B 2171.2 Reaffirmed Sakkare Karakhane Niyamit Shri Marutinandan Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.1 - Issuer not cooperating Based on best available information Shrijee Sugar And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 150 Assigned Skp Bearing Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Skp Bearing Industries LT Bk Fac / ST Bk - - Withdrawn Fac Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.2 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Sopan Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 60 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Stanadyne India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 173.8 Revised from CARE BBB+; Positive Stanadyne India Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE A-/CARE 500 A2+ Revised from CARE BBB+;Positive / CARE A2 Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.1 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing And Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 - Issuer not co operating; Supreme Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Reaffirmed Surya Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6993.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 354.88 Crore) Swami Vivekanand Institute Of NeurologLT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Neurosurgery And Spine Tulsi Corporation LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ujaas Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ujaas Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.5 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Ultra Fab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ STBk FacCARE BB-/A4 32.5 - Issuer not co operating; Based on best available information Umiya Flexifoam Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 240 Assigned Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vivanta Realty LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.