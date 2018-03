CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 6

Mar 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affluence Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 - Issuer Not Cooperating Affluence Shares And Stocks Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4+ 10 - Issuer Not Cooperating Alankit Assignments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 43 Revised from CARE A4+ Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 0.3 Reaffirmed Allied Engineers (Karnal) ST BkFac CARE A4 5 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 300 Assigned (Rupees three hundred crore only Crore) Axis Electrical Components (India) PvtST Bk Fac- Non CARE A3+ 43257 Revised from Ltd Fund Based CARE A2 Brooks Laboratories Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3 2.5 Revised from CARE A3+ Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 - Issuer Not Cooperating Buildon ST BkFac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Coromandel Electric Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Deep Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 - Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Deep Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 - Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Devu Tools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.16.11 crore Crore) Educational Development Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2 Reaffirmed Ensemble Infrastructure India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Assigned Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 69.5 Revised from A1 Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 15 - (Enhance from Rs.8.00 crore Crore),Placed on credit watch with developing implications Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,000 Crore) Future Enterprises Ltd. Commercial Paper CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (Carved Out of the Working Capital) Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 - Issuer Not Cooperating Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3.5 - Issuer not cooperating Him Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 - Issuer not cooperating Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 445 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 - Issuer Not Cooperating K. Sevantilal & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25.1 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on the best available information Kanchanjungha Agro Product Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Knack Technopack ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.35 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6 Reaffirmed Mascot Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Short- term BkFac CARE A4 1 - Issuer Not Cooperating Mediplus (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.05 Revised from CARE A3+ (Enhanced from 7.25 CR) Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd ST BkFac CARE A3+ (SO) 124 Reaffirmed My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.8 Assigned Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from CARE A4+ P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pace Process Controls Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Power Engineering Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Revised from CARE A4 Issuer Not Cooperating Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.05 Reaffirmed Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.99 Reaffirmed Ramkrushna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.67 Revised from CARE A4 Ravi Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.25 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sanjiv Industries-Khanna ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.75 Assigned Sevantilal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 18.1 Re-affirmed Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – - - Withdrawn Non-Fund based Shivpuja Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5 Revised from CARE A3+ Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Short termFac CARE A1+ 302 Revised from CARE A1 Shyam Sel & Power Ltd STFac CARE A1+ 315 Revised from CARE A1 Shlogam Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (fund CARE D 30 - based) Issuer not cooperating; Basedon best available information. Sree Ganesh Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sreenivasa Mechanical Works ST Bk Facility CARE A4 3 Assigned Sun Food Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Sunkraft Designs ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.05 Reaffirmed Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO)* 600 Assigned *to be backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Private Limited. (LIFPL, guarantor). Teeknits ST BkFac CARE A4 7.4 Reaffirmed Turning Point ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Ved Prakash And Sons Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 12.5 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 7.75 Reaffirmed Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Trancity Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE B+ (FD) 1.47 Reaffirmed programme Bell Leasing And Hire Purchase Ltd Fixed Deposits - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Oil Industries Long- term BkFac CARE BB- 11.53 Assigned Agrawal Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7.97 Reaffirmed Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Bk FacTL - 14.35 Withdrawn Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7.25 Revised from CARE BB+ Alfa Ica (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12 Reaffirmed Allied Engineers (Karnal) LT BkFac CARE B+ 5 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Anjani Cotton Industries LTBk Fac CARE B+ 20.12 - Issuer Not Cooperating Arihant Plantations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12.53 Revised from CARE BB; Stable (Double B; Outlook: Stable) (reduced from 14.30 Crore) Arinsun Clean Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk(Non-fund CARE A- (SO) 150 Assigned based)^ Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25.51 Reaffirmed Ltd(enhanced from 11.25 Crore) Axis Electrical Components (India) PvtLT Bk Fac- Fund CARE BBB 13-13 Revised from Ltd Based CARE A- Bal Darbar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 6.06 - Issuer not cooperating; Basedon best available information Brooks Laboratories Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB- 27.46 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore Crore) Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10.74 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Buildon LT BkFac CARE BB 1.5 Reaffirmed Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 36.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.27.82 Crore Crore) Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 6.25 Reaffirmed Coromandel Electric Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd LT Instruments- - - Withdrawn NCD Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 10 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Deep Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1.5 - Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Deep Timbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 3 - Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE A 125 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE A+ *780.00 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant) Dena Bank Lower Tier II CARE A+ 200 Reaffirmed Bonds - Series XI Dena Bank Lower Tier II CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Bonds – Series XII Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE A+ Plus 400 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant) Dena Bank Basel III CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds Dena Bank Basel III CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Compliant Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds Devu Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 127.05 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from Rs.124.82 Crore) Duhan Electric Works LT BkFac CARE BB- 6.65 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Durga Marble And Minerals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 8.4 Reaffirmed Educational Development Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15.28 Reaffirmed Ensemble Infrastructure India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3 Assigned Exotic Hospitality Nagpur Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.46 Reaffirmed Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Decreased from Rs 42.20 crore Crore) Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 243.5 Revised from CARE A Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCD)CARE A 150 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 68.95 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A/A2+ 216.05 - (Enhance from Rs.81.35 crore Crore),Placed on credit watch with developing implications Fpl Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 13 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 450 Reaffirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Future Enterprises Ltd. Commercial Paper - 150 Reaffirmed (Standalone)^ ^ As per undertaking submitted by FEL the outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits or drawing power at any point of time. Future Enterprises Ltd. CP (Standalone) - 250 Assigned G. V. Sutaria Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2 - Issuer Not Cooperating Gie Jewels LT/Shortterm BkFac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed G. V. Sutaria Construction LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4+ 13 - Issuer Not Cooperating Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 0.2 - Issuer Not Cooperating Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 12 - Issuer Not Cooperating Gie Jewels LT BkFac CARE BBB- 0.05 Reaffirmed Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 43.38 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs. 44.00 crore Crore) Global Denims Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 7.58 Revised from CARE B+ Goldbricks Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 130 - Issuer not cooperating; Basedon best available information Gourishankar Cotex LT BkFac CARE BB- 9 Revised from CARE B+ Gupta Engineers And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5.5 Assigned Gupta Engineers And Contractors LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 0.5 Assigned Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.19 - Issuer not cooperating Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18 - Issuer not cooperating Him Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 - Issuer not cooperating Him Valves And Regulators Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18.14 - Issuer not cooperating Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 637.32 Reaffirmed Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. LT/Shortterm Bk CARE A+/A1+ 106 Reaffirmed Fac Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Revised from CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating Inled Lightings Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6 Revised from CARE B+ Jai Shiv Suitings Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 10.66 - Issuer Not Cooperating Jay Traders Long -term BkFac CARE BB 5 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer not cooperating Jkv Multi State Credit Cooperative LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Society Ltd Jupiter Laminators Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn K. Sevantilal & Company LT Bk Fac CARE 7 Re-affirmed BBB-/Outlook:/) Outlook Revised from Negative K.G.P. Gold Palace LT Bk Fac CARE B 9 Reaffirmed K.G.P. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 11.12 Reaffirmed K.R. Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 143.15 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on the best available information Kanchanjungha Agro Product Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 18.07 Assigned Knack Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available Information Knack Polymers LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 5.25 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on best available Information Knack Technopack LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.27 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Knack Technopack LT/ STBk Fac CARE BB-/A4 8.5 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Kumar And Company LT BkFac CARE BB- 11.83 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information* L.M. Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 11.03 Reaffirmed Leela Business Venture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10.85 Revised from CARE BB Leela Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17.66 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 20.25 Crore) Lohia Auto Industries LT Fac CARE BB+ 30 Assigned Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 67.5 Revised from CARE BBB Mafatlal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB Fac CARE BBB- 95 Revised from CARE BBB Mafatlal Industries Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac – CARE BBB-/A3 37.5 Revised from Fund/Non Fund Based CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Mahadevi Silk And Sarees Textile And LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 10 Assigned Garments Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac-I** - - Withdrawal **CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the long term facility – I, with immediate effect as the company has surrendered the said facility and has provided no due certificate for the same. Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac- FBL - CARE BBB+ 0.9 Assigned CC (Proposed)-II Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 21 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00 Crore) Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 23 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18 Crore) Manifold Agricrops Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 37.47 Revised from CARE BBB+ Issuer not cooperating Manifold Agricrops Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 37.47 Revised from CARE BBB+ Issuer not cooperating Marian Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Mascot Cement (India) Pvt Ltd Long- term BkFac CARE B 12 - Issuer Not Cooperating Mediplus (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7.7 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from 3.12 CR) Mediplus (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 0.75 Revised from A3 CARE BBB /A3+ (Reduced from 3.88 CR) Medplus Health Services Pvt Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn Mercator Oil And Gas Ltd LT BkFac CARE BBB+ (SO) 99.2 Reaffirmed Outlook revised from Stable Mercator Petroleum Ltd Long/STBk Fac CARE BBB+ 95 Reaffirmed (SO)/A3+ (SO) Outlook revised from Stable Mgm Infra Development Solution Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 5.69 - Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 16.2 Assigned My Car Nexa Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23 Assigned Nandagudi Oils And Agro Industries LlpLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 - Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.64 Assigned Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 4.11 Assigned Nilkanth Cotton Industries LTBkFac CARE B 7.32 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nirlep Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.97 Revised from CARE BB+ Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8.5 Reaffirmed Nspr Constructions India Pvt Ltd Long/Short term CARE BBB/A3+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pace Process Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 0.7 Revised from CARE BB Issuer not cooperating Palimarwar Solar Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40.52 Revised from CARE BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Parmarth Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 36.63 Revised from CARE BBB+ Issuer not cooperating Pawan Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6.14 Reaffirmed Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.92 Crore) Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 Crore) Pg Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 40 Reaffirmed Pg Foils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A1 105 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.75.00 crore Crore) Picl Multi State Credit Cooperative LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Society Ltd Power Engineering Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23 Reaffirmed Pradeep Udyog Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 10 - Issuer Not Cooperating Prajapati Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 23 Re-affirmed Radhe Cotton Company LTBkFac CARE B+ 5.58 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Radhegovindkripa Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 61.57 Revised from CARE BB Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 0.43 Reaffirmed Ramesh Textiles India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 5.95 Reaffirmed Ramkrushna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 37.19 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 45.23 Crore) Rattanindia Nasik Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4240 Reaffirmed Ravi Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 7.51 - Issuer Not Cooperating Ridhi Sidhi Electrical Engg. And ConstLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3.5 Revised from Company CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Ridhi Sidhi Electrical Engg. And ConstLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 2.25 Revised from Company CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Rosemery Solvent Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 18.07 - Issuer Not Cooperating Rv Realty Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 9.5 - Issuer Not Cooperating S C Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating; Based on the best available information S. N. Super Speciality Hospital Pvt LtLT BkFac CARE BB 34 Reaffirmed Sanjiv Industries-Khanna LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1 Assigned Sapthagiri Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 51.17 Reaffirmed Sevantilal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE 9 Re-affirmed BBB-/Outlook:/) Outlook Revised from Negative Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT -Bk Fac – Fund - - Withdrawn based Shiv Sundar & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 13.4 Reaffirmed Shivpuja Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 17.5 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Gokulesh Rice Mill LT BkFac CARE B 6.56 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating, Based on best available information Shree Industries LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 11 Assigned Shree Rk Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B- 0.72 Revised from CARE C Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 6.5 Long term rating revised from CARE C /Reaffirmed Shri Laxmi Narayan Real Ispat Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 10 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Vinayak Enterprises & Property LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd Long termFac CARE A+ 304.67 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 363 Crore) Shyam Sel & Power Ltd LTFac CARE A+ 452.9 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 575.14 Crore) Sidhidata Solar Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 22.72 Revised from CARE BBB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Skill Tech Engineers And Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB 12 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Skill Tech Engineers And Contractors Long Term/Short CARE BB/A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd termBk Fac Sonu Realtors Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sprng Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk (Non-fund CARE A- (SO) 200 Assigned based)^ Sree Ganesh Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3 Reaffirmed Sreenivasa Mechanical Works LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 3.5 Assigned Sri Balaji Steel Tube Industries LT BkFac CARE B+ 4 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Pavithra Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 16.45 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sujana Universal Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 475.97 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sujana Universal Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 363 - Issuer Not Cooperating Sun Food Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 9.32 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 472.07 Assigned Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE A/A1 348.1 Assigned Sunkraft Designs LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB/A4 15 Reaffirmed Fac Suruchi Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6 Reaffirmed Swaraj Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- (SO) 20 Placed on Based)@ credit watch with developing implications Tanish Industries Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 4.88 Assigned Tanish Industries Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB+/A4+ 25 Assigned Tecnimont Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 45 Reaffirmed Tecnimont Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 405 Reaffirmed (increased from 345 Crore) Teeknits LT BkFac CARE B+/ 0.08 Reaffirmed Terra Infra Development Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 9.28 Reaffirmed Terra Infra Development Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/A4 9.28 Reaffirmed The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB- 41.8 - Bonds Placed on credit watch with positive implications Tirumalla Tirupati Multi State LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Cooperative Credit Society Ltd Tirupati Steel Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Bk (TL) - - Withdrawn Tripple Star Agri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.38 Crore) Turning Point LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/A4 3 Reaffirmed Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 - Issuer not cooperating Uniworld Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 - Issuer not cooperating V. Sathyamoorthy & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Vallhabha Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Ved Prakash And Sons Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 2.5 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer not cooperating;Based on best available information Vedbhumi Builders And Developers Pvt LLong- term Bk Fac CARE D 38.94 - Issuer Not Cooperating Vega Jeweldiam Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 27 - Issuer not cooperating; Based on the best available information Vidya Mandir LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Vijayanag Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 7.3 - Issuer Not Cooperating West Inn Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 25 - Issuer Not Cooperating Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 37.15 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 29.15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)