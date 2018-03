CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 7

Mar 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Re-affirmed Ltd Berk Auto Ltd Liability Partnership ST Bk Fac CARE A4 305 Reaffirmed Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST BkFac - - Withdrawn@ @Short term rating is withdrawn as the facility is not renewed Choudhary Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 151 Revised from CARE A4+ Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Dkc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Escorts Heart & Super Speciality ST BkFac CARE A2 150 Revised from Hospital Ltd (Overdraft) ^ CARE A1+ (SO)# ^ The facility is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL). Escorts Heart Institute And Research ST Bk Fac CARE A2 250 Revised from Centre Ltd CARE A2+ @ Escorts Heart Institute And Research ST Bk Fac CARE A2 250 Revised from Centre Ltd CARE A2+ @ Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Fortis Health Management Ltd ST BkFac CARE A2 (SO) 70 Revised from (Overdraft) ^ CARE A1+ (SO) # ^ The facility is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL) Fortis Healthcare Ltd. ST Fac CARE A2 560 Revised from CARE A2+ @ Fortis Healthcare Ltd. CPs CARE A2 6000 Revised from CARE A2+ @ Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Imp Powers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 939.7 Revised from CARE A3 International Hospital Ltd ST BkFac CARE A2 (SO) 260 Revised from (Overdraft) ^ CARE A1+ (SO)# ^ The facility is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL) International Hospital Ltd CP @ CARE A2 (SO) 1500 Revised from Provisional CARE A1+ (SO)# @ The provisional rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed issue. The facility is proposed to be backed by Corporate Guarantee of RHT Health Trust (RHT) Isc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.99 Crore) Jcc Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Kapsons Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 290 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kaira District Cooperative Milk ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8450 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd (reduced from 895.00 Crore) Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Kennigton Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund - - withdrawn Based- ST Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE D 4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kennigton Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A3 60 Based- ST ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund CARE A3+ 291.5 Reaffirmed BasedBk Fac (Reduced from 29.41 Crore) L.B. Kunjir ST Bk Fac CARE A4 184 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Revised from CARE BB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 99 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Oil And Gas Corporation Ltd ST Fac- TL CARE A1+ 250000 Assigned Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers LST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prerna Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Priyanka India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 78 Reaffirmed Technocon Constructions And ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 55.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.6.00 crore Crore) Usha Prabha Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 117.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.11.35 crore Crore) Varmora International ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB (FD) 200 Reaffirmed programme (Enhanced from Rs.18.96 crore Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrow Foods LT Bk Fac Care B 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ahmedabad District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 1314 Reaffirmed Producers’ Union Ltd Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB-/A3 260 Reaffirmed Fac Arvee Electricals And Engineers Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Re-affirmed Asan Memorial Association LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.4 Revised from CARE D removed from Issuer not cooperating/(reduced from 8.38 Crore) Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 727.9 Revised from CARE BBB Berk Auto Ltd Liability Partnership LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Hitech (Cements) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 177.4 Reaffirmed Chakrapani Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Choudhary Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19 Revised from CARE BB+ Chowdary Spinners Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 495 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42.50 Crore) Cogent Steel And Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147 Assigned Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd Proposed CP (CP) - - Withdrawn issue Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2758.1 Reaffirmed Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1254.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 115.47 Crore) Dkc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Dora Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 550 Reaffirmed Escorts Heart Institute And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 280 Revised from Centre Ltd CARE A- @ Escorts Heart Institute And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 280 Revised from Centre Ltd CARE A- @ Eses Commercials Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Finar Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB 255.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.42 crore Crore) Fortis Healthcare Ltd. LT Fac CARE BBB+ 1440 Revised from CARE A- @ Global Dhall Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Assigned Godawari Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Imp Powers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2442.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Interocean Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 270 Reaffirmed Isc Projects Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/A3 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Crore) Javery Incorporation LT Bk Fac Care B 75 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jcc Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1823.1 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd (reduced from 204.59 Crore) Kaira District Cooperative Milk LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd (reduced from 170.00 Crore) Kaizen Autocars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 95.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kamarajar Port Ltd TFBs issue-I CARE AA 946.5 Reaffirmed Kamarajar Port Ltd TFBs issue-II CARE AA 3654.7 Reaffirmed Kapsons Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1294 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89 Reaffirmed Kena Alloys Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 47.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kennigton Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based - - withdrawn – LT Kennigton Industries Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BBB- 300 – LT ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kgn Motors Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B+ 148.9 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk - - Withdrawn Fac ( TL) Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based CARE BBB+ 590 Reaffirmed BkFac Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac (Non - - Withdrawn # Fund based) # Due to re-classification of non-fund based limits to fund based limits, long-term/short-term rating assigned to non-fund based facilities has been withdrawn. Kriti Nutrients Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A2 520 Revised from (Fund based) CARE BBB / CARE A3+ L.B. Kunjir LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 251.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Leopard Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB 383.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING/(reduced from Rs.39.55 crore Crore) Leopard Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 42.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 41.4 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 11.52 Crore) Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Vidyapeeth SamitiLT Bk Fac CARE B 34.9 Revised from CARE BB+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj,Nashik LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A+ 50 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Nashik District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj,Nashik LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 40 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Nashik District Maratha (Overdraft) Vidya Prasarak Samaj Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj,Nashik LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 23.4 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Nashik District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Meenakshi Cotgin LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.9 Reaffirmed Midwest Granite Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB 0 Assigned Minakshi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 189.4 Reaffirmed Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.1 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING N. C. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.1 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.00 Crore) Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Newlink Overseas Finance Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Oil And Gas Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Oil And Gas Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/A1+ 95000 Reaffirmed Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 140 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Proposed CP Issue - - Withdrawn Patiala Distillers And Manufacturers LLT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pharmachem Traders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Pharmachem Traders Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE BB-/A4 85 Assigned Pratiti Health Educational Institutes LT Bk Fac CARE B 225 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prerna Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Priyanka India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Revised from CARE BB ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R.S. Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A+/A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 201.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Raviraj Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Care B+ 105 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S.D. Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed Sai Leasing Company LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Sanai Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Sembcorp Energy India Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE A 90550.8 # Thermal Powertech Corporation India Ltd) Shaktigarh Textiles And Industries LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 281.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.33.00 crore Crore) Shree Construction And Leisure Pvt LtdLong term BkFac CARE B- 143 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Giriraj Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 67 Assigned Sohanlal Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 43.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9.66 crore Crore) Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2+ 150 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.18.00 crore Crore) Solutrean Building Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Reaffirmed Star Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE BB 193.8 Re-affirmed (enhanced from 15 Crore) Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd CP Issue - - Withdrawn Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 Revised from CARE B+ ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Technocon Constructions And LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Tirupati Cotton Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.8 Reaffirmed Tirupati Export And Import CorporationLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 46.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9.78 crore Crore) Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Usha Prabha Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 48.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vaibhav Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.9 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 172.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.18.32 crore Crore) Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Long/ST BkFac CARE A-/CARE 520 Reaffirmed A2+ (Enhanced from Rs.35.00 crore Crore) Varmora International Long/ST BkFac CARE A-/A2+ 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)