CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 8

Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V R Valves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 14600 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd CP Issue(Carved CARE A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed out) Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - 0 Withdrawn Backbone Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.2 Revised from CARE D Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10.8 Revised from CARE A4+ Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 109000 Revised from CARE A1 and removed from credit watch Glocal Healthcare Systems Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CP# CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed # carved out of sanctioned fund based working capital limits H. P. Rajyaguru ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (A 110 Reaffirmed Four) (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore Crore) Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 762.5 Reaffirmed Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jasol Chawal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned M.G. Auto Sales Pvt Ltd ST BkFac CARE A4 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Manaksia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 285 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Pulp And Paper Boards ST BkFac CARE A4+ 80 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 7.80 Crore) Pengvin Ceramic ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Petryc International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rio Glass Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.60 Crore) Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rockdrill Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shri Anant Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Silon Granito Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Sree Jeyasakthi Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Revised from CARE A3 Thakarshi Punjabhai & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ved Prakash Mithal And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Revised from CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V R Valves Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB+ 7.1 Reaffirmed A V R Valves Pvt Ltd LT/ Shortterm Bk CARE BB+/A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac Alfa Industries LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Amba River Coke Ltd LT BkFac CARE AA- 11320 Reaffirmed Amba River Coke Ltd Non Convertible CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Debentures Amba River Coke Ltd LT /STBk Fac CARE AA-/A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Anamika Sugar Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Revised from CARE BB+ Anas Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Babylon Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Backbone Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125.6 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 17.13 Crore) Bitwise Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 0 Withdrawn Chaitanya Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Conffi Sanitaryware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 177.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 14.82 Crore) Debpara Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned East India Commercial Company Ltd. LT BkFac CARE BBB 400 Assigned East India Commercial Company Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /A3+ 50 Assigned Edu Smart Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1162.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Educomp Infrastructure & School LT Bk Fac CARE D 8301 - Management Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 18844 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Educomp Solutions Ltd NCD CARE D 450 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE D 4040.8 - Assignment Facility ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Educomp Solutions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/D 374 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 153340 Revised from CARE A and removed from credit watch Eurostar Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - - Withdrawn Eurostar Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac- CARE BBB/A3 1650 Reaffirmed Fund Based Glocal Healthcare Systems Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 350 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 144.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.21.72 Crore) H. P. Rajyaguru LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore Crore) Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Il & Fs Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AAA 48000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4,828.90 crore Crore) Jasol Chawal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 805.5 Removed from credit watch Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.7 Removed from (Subordinate Debt) credit watch Jre Infra Pvt Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE BB /A4 100 Removed from credit watch Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB+ 1300 Assigned Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 50 Revised from (NFB) CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.9.45 crore Crore) Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ST BkFac CARE BB+/A4 620 Assigned M.G. Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE B 147.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Made Easy Education Pvt Ltd Long- Term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 455 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154 Reaffirmed Manaksia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.61.85 cr Crore) Micro International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.5 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 10.00 Crore), ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Machinery Store LT Bk Fac CARE B 93 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Modern Machinery Store LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/A4 3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Navi Mumbai Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 48000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100.00 Crore) Neelkanth Pulp And Paper Boards LT BkFac CARE BB+ 66.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 7.11 Crore) Ozone Infra Projects LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Pavanputra Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 7.00 Crore), ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pengvin Ceramic LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Petryc International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.9 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pilania Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT BkFac CARE BB- 110 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prabhu Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B 90 Assigned Prithvi Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 39.1 Assigned Profive Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51 Assigned Pure Diets India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 12.50 Crore) Rio Glass Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.34 Crore) Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 1016 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rockdrill Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB/ 136 Revised from CARE BB- Saurabh Prerna Kalyan Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE B 50.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5170 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from Rs.492.15 crore Crore) Secure Meters Ltd LT/STBk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 5600 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1138.1 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 126.26 Crore) Shalimar Paints Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D/D 207.5 Revised from CARE B Shanker Plastic Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Shree Hari Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Shri Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 372.1 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shri Kuber Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shri Rokadoba Maharaj Ginning And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd (reduced from 9.28 Crore) Shyam Dhani Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 139.3 Reaffirmed Silon Granito Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 375 Assigned Siti Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA+ (SO) 13490.7 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited(rated CARE AA+; Stable/CARE A1+) to the lenders of Siti Networks Limited, to maintain debt service reserve account (DSRA) for a stipulated size Sree Jeyasakthi Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Assigned Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 107.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.21.26 crore Crore) Steelcast Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 596.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- Sungrace Syntex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75.9 Reaffirmed Thakarshi Punjabhai & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Transin Logistic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 198 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 Crore) Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 81.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 8.33 Crore) Ved Prakash Mithal And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ved Prakash Mithal And Sons LT/ STBk Fac CARE B+/A4 53 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Veritas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Veritas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Videocon Telecommunications Ltd LT BkFac- TL CARE D 25625 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Videocon Telecommunications Ltd LT BkFac- BG CARE D 6449.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Videocon Telecommunications Ltd *Issuer did not - - cooperate; Based on best available information Vikram Roller Flour Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 475 “Issuer not cooperating ISSUER NOT COOPERATING West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentBond Series IB CARE A (SO) 10000 Revised from Finance Corporation Ltd (AG, AH, CARE A- AI/2009-10)@ @ The above ratings are based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the Government of West Bengal (GoWB) for repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of the bonds. Furthermore, the ratings derive comfort from a Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) involving lien of G-Sec, SDL, AAA rated PSU Bonds and recurring/term deposits in favour of Trustee for redemption of the bonds. West End Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 57.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.15 Crore) Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT Non Convertible CARE AA+ (SO) 650 Reaffirmed Debenture issue@ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (rated CARE AA+; Stable/CARE A1+) for maintaining Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) to top up the reserve account to meet any shortfall in servicing outstanding obligations of the said debentures, seven days prior to the due date. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 