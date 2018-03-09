CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Mar 9

Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 785 Reaffirmed *The company s bank facilities have been reclassified from long-term/short-term bank facilities to short-term bank facilities. Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Revised from CARE A4 De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1.2 Revised from CARE A4 Healthfore Technologies Ltd ST Bk Facility** CARE A4 71 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications ***backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd Himachal Fibres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D* 50 - * Issuer not cooperating Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 550 Reaffirmed *The company s bank facilities have been reclassified from long-term/short-term bank facilities to short-term bank facilities Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - withdrawn Ligare Aviation Ltd ST Bk Fac^^ CARE D 50 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / ^^Standalone Jm Financial Capital Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd CP (IPO Financing) CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned K.S.D Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Natural And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pathfinder Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 115 Assigned Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 24 Assigned Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite & Allied ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE A4+ R. K. Industries - Kaship ST Bk Fac CARE B* 6 - *Issuer not cooperating Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D* 10 - * Issuer not cooperating Shree Hari Spintex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 - Issuer not cooperating Shree Jeenmata Dyeing & Printing MillsST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Surya Roshni Ltd CP CARE A1+ # 2700 Reaffirmed #The reaffirmation of the above rating continues to take into account the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Stand by Letter of Credit (SBLC) letters issued by State Bank of India, Canara Bank and HDFC Bank. Surya Roshni Ltd CP CARE A1+ @ 350 - Placed on credit watch with developing implications / @The above rating is placed on ‘credit watch with developing implications’ in view of the ratings of SBLC issuer Punjab National Bank being placed on credit watch with developing implication by CARE Vama Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Yogindra Worsted Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D* 92.5 - * Issuer not cooperating Zigma Modular Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Ae Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) # CARE BBB+ 16500 Revised from CARE BBB # backed by Irrevocable and unconditional Corporate Guarantee from IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from Scheduled Six-Laning Date(SSLD) till DSCR of 1.10x(without promoter support) is reached. Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 749.8 Reaffirmed Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 56.6 Revised from CARE BB Bewakoof Brands Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 56.8 Revised from CARE BB Deepak Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.1 Assigned Future Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3857.5 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Orchid LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Facility* CARE C 1000 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / *backed by unconditional and irrevocable put option with banker provided by RHC Holding Healthfore Technologies Ltd LT Bk Facility** CARE C 1666.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / **backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Holding Private Limited Himachal Fibres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D* 220 - * Issuer not cooperating Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 672.9 Reaffirmed Indomet Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Irb Westcoast Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE BBB 14060 Reaffirmed # Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee from IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited to meet shortfall between outstanding amount of the Obligations and termination payments received from NHAI in case of termination of Concession Agreement for any reason K.S.D Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Kamla Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 98 Assigned Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 309.5 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd (Erstwhile Family CP (for IPO - - withdrawn Credit Ltd) financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP (for IPO - - withdrawn financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP (for IPO - - withdrawn financing) Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE C 1000 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / *backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of RHC Holding Pvt Ltd (RHC) Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE C 350 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / #backed by put option with banker provided by RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac% CARE C 833.3 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / %backed by shortfall undertaking from RHC Ligare Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac& CARE C 166.7 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING / Credit Watch with negative implications / & backed by unconditional & irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Malav Holdings Pvt Ltd & Shivi Holdings Pvt Ltd Mahaveer Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 132.6 Reaffirmed Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 61.5 Reaffirmed Mittal Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Natural And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 164.1 Revised from CARE BB Osmed Formulations Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - withdrawn Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 170 Reaffirmed A4+ Pathfinder Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A415 Assigned Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 36 Assigned Prag Distillery Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL-ECB) CARE D 128.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Prag Distillery Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 - (Fundbased) ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Quadros Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 62 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING R. K. Industries - Kaship LT Bk Fac CARE B* 51 Revised from CARE B+ *Issuer not cooperating S S Poultries LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.6 Assigned Saidristi Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.1 Reaffirmed Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite & Allied LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 175 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE BB Shiva Speciality Yarns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D* 698.9 - * Issuer not cooperating Shree Hari Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 169.2 Revised from CARE BB- Issuer not cooperating Shree Jeenmata Dyeing & Printing MillsLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shrigovind Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 117.5 Assigned Solapur Yedeshi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE BBB+ 9100 Revised from CARE BBB # Irrevocable and unconditional Corporate Guarantee from IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd to the effect that it shall provide an interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from COD till DSCR of 1.10 is reached. Such loan shall be without recourse to Lenders/other FIs/banks and on terms acceptable to Lenders Sorathia Velji Ratna And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Sorathia Velji Ratna And Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/A3+ 1055 Reaffirmed Sri Satnam Jewells Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Tata Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 23500 Reaffirmed Vama Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vikas Steel Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Revised from CARE BB- ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vikas Steel Inc. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 50 Revised from CARE BB-/ CARE A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ych Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200.6 Reaffirmed Yogindra Worsted Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D* 661.8 - * Issuer not cooperating Zigma Modular Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.