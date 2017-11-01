FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1
#Company News
November 1, 2017 / 7:33 AM / Updated a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 1

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashaganga Exports                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        130     Reaffirmed
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       45      Reaffirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     CP Issue           CARE A1+       12500   Reaffirmed
* carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company
Magma Fincorp Ltd                     CP Issue           CARE A1+       7500    Reaffirmed
Mansi International Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        35      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
N.G. Projects Ltd                     ST Bk Fac          CARE A3+       1360    Reaffirmed
Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain              ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        30      Reaffirmed
Suspension revoked
Panama Petrochem Ltd                  ST Bk Fac          CARE A1        4140    Reaffirmed
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4+       75      Reaffirmed
Supreme Polytubes Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        100     Reaffirmed
Varp Power Pvt Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        5       Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarish Solar Power Pvt Ltd            NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Aashman Energy Pvt Ltd                NCDs               CARE AA-       3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Ashaganga Exports                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        0.4     Reaffirmed
Divyesh Power Pvt Ltd                 NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Elena Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd        NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Gayatri Projects Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       21380.3 Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB-
Gayatri Projects Ltd                  LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB- / A4  45940.3 Revised from
                                                                                CARE BBB- / A3
Gems Paradise                         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        80      Assigned
Ginger Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE D         150     Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Hari Marine Pvt Ltd                   LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        139.7   Reaffirmed
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        84.5    Reaffirmed
Khanna Jewellers P Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       2000    Reaffirmed
Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      100     Assigned
Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        135.4   Assigned
Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       100     Reaffirmed
Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB- / A4  100     Reaffirmed
Mamta Cotton Industries               LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       185.6   Reaffirmed
Mansi International Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       65      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
N.G. Projects Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       250     Reaffirmed
Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        110     Reaffirmed
Suspension revoked
Panama Petrochem Ltd                  LT Bk Fac          CARE A+        260     Reaffirmed
Perfect Chemfood Industries           LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        122.5   Reaffirmed
Pratyash Renewable Pvt Ltd            NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
S. V. Foods_(Jaipur)                  LT Bk Fac          CARE B         65      Reaffirmed
Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd             LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BBB- / A3 140     Assigned
Sei Baskara Power Pvt Ltd             NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Sei Enerstar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Sei Mihir Energy Pvt Ltd              NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Shree R.R.Pipes                       LT Bk Fac          CARE D         100     -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shreyas Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd      NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.
Sri Laxmi Narasimha Rice Industry     LT Bk Fac          CARE D         60      -
Issuer Not Cooperating
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       235.8   Reaffirmed
Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd         LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB+ /CARE 115     Reaffirmed
                                                         A4+
Supreme Polytubes Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       150     Reaffirmed
Swaasa Pharma Ltd                     LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        135.3   Assigned
Varp Power Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       47.8    Reaffirmed
Vibrant Laminate Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        135     Assigned
Zuvan Energy Pvt Ltd                  NCDs               CARE AA- @     3000    Reaffirmed
@ The above rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of Guarantee Agreement for debt
servicing among the 10 solar power SPVs and structured payment mechanism associated with the
terms of the proposed Non -Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
