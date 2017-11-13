CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airan Steel And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 465 Reaffirmed Cri Ltd ST Bk Fac * Withdrawn *change in classification from short-term to long-term Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 465 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1870 Revised from CARE A1 Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 28490 Revised from CARE A1 Issuer not co-operating Idea Cellular Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 20000 Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 110000 Reaffirmed Mega Process Technology Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 137 Assigned New Saraswati House (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60 Assigned Nickunj Edm Wires & Consumables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac- CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Non-FB Nickunjeximp Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Rajluxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Rama Arts & Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Shivamautotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 370 Reaffirmed Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Assigned Sri Chitra Agri Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned Soham World Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE D Issuer not co-operatingSuditi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac-NonFund CARE A1+ 10050 Revised from Based - ST-BG CARE A2+ Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE A1+ 6000 Revised from - ST-TL CARE A2+ Tata Teleservices Ltd Non-FB Shortterm CARE A1+ 15850 Revised from Bk Fac – BG/LC CARE A2+ Tata Teleservices Ltd CP /Shortterm Debt CARE A1+ 40000 Revised from CARE A2+ Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 120 Assigned Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Auto Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88 Revised from CARE BB- Airan Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Airan Steel And Power Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 25 Assigned A4 Bajaj Superpack India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 215.4 Reaffirmed A4 Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 215.4 Reaffirmed Cri Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB+ 183.8 Revised from CARE BBB *change in classification from short-term to long-term Cri Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 460 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 Darpan Jewels (Gujarat) Llp LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Dhanuka Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from CARE BB+ Dhruv Wellness Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 150 Assigned Earthcon Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE B+ Earthcon Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 700 Revised from CARE B+ Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5630 Revised from CARE A+ Eros International Media Ltd Proposed CP/ ST Withdrawn debt* *the rating has been withdrawn since the company does not intend to avail these facilities Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCDs* Withdrawn *the rating has been withdrawn since the company does not intend to avail these facilities Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 39690.1 Revised from CARE A- Issuer not co-operating Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 15010 Revised from A1+ CARE A-/CARE A1 Issuer not co-operating Idea Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 233949.2Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Idea Cellular Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA+ 80000 Continues on Credit Watch with Developing Implications Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn New Saraswati House (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE AA- (SO)* 250 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) * The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand And Company Ltd. (SCCL - rated ‘CARE AA-’ (Stable)/ ‘CARE A1+’). Nickunj Edm Wires & Consumables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fundbased- CC Nickunjeximp Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Nirja Publishers And Printerspvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO)* 60 Assigned * The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand And Company Ltd. (SCCL - rated ‘CARE AA-’ (Stable)/ ‘CARE A1+’). Pavanputrasheetgrah Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Pharande Promoters And Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Issuer not co-operating Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240 Assigned Rajluxmi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Rama Arts & Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.6 Revised from CARE B+ Rama Arts & Exports LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 6.2 Long term Fac A4 Rating facilities revised from CARE B+ Sambhav Exim LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B Sambhav Exim LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 363.6 Revised from CARE D Issuer not co-operating Sei Adityashakti Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn Sei Phoebus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn Shivamautotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4832.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Soham World Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 203.4 Reaffirmed Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT / Shortterm Bk CARE A /CARE 100 Reaffirmed Fac A2+ Suditi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 211 Reaffirmed Superlite Aac Blocks Industry LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 135.5 Assigned Tanot Wind Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ 50011.1 Revised from CARE A- Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based- CARE A+ 1400 Revised from LT-CC CARE A- Tata Teleservices Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 6500 Revised from CARE A- Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE A+ 122985.3Revised from CARE A- Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk FacCC CARE A+ 1000 Revised from CARE A- Tek Travels Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Revised from CARE BBB/CARE A3 Tek Travels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 155 Revised from CARE BBB; Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 243.9 Revised from CARE BB- Vijayalakshmi Spintex Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A415 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Issuer not co-operating Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE AA- (SO)* 670 Revised from CARE A+ (SO) * The ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee from S. Chand And Company Ltd. (SCCL - rated ‘CARE AA-’ (Stable)/ ‘CARE A1+’) Vikas Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) Withdrawn* *The ratings with respect to the term loans from banks have been withdrawn as the company has fully repaid the term loans and there is no outstanding under these facilities. Vsn Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63 Reaffirmed Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 266.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)