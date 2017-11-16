CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd CP* CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL). Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4822.2 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd CP (CP) (Carved CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Out of sanctioned working capital limits) Arvind Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 570 Revised from CARE A4 B. M. Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Dipesh Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00 CR) Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 80 Assigned Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Muthoot Vehicle And Asset Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 200 Assigned Sanwariyaimpex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4. 0.6 Reaffirmed Vardaan Seeds And Agritech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agropure Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Arvind Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE AA 5911.8 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 12230 Reaffirmed A1+ B. M. Foods Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.5 Assigned Bajaj Energy Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 25783.5 Revised from CARE BB- Bst Infratech Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB 1300 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 61.9 CR) Care Office Equipment Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE C 650 Revised from CARE BB+ Care Office Equipment Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4150 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 120 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 2.00 crore) Dignity Buildcon Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE D 7750 Revised from CARE BB+ Dipesh Construction Company Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Embee Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 203.3 Revised from CARE BB- (Issuer not cooperating) Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE A 689.5 Assigned Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A 1500 Assigned Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 813.5 Assigned A2+ Gangadi Investments Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE BB 4500 Assigned Gpa Foods Pvt. Ltd. Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 68.6 Reaffirmed (CC) (reduced from Rs. 8.22 CR) Gpa Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned /CARE A3 Hindustan Dall And Flour Mills Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 68.6 Reaffirmed (CC) (reduced from Rs. 8.22 CR) Hindustan Dall And Flour Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned /CARE A3 India Exposition Mart Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 325.2 Assigned Kwality Animal Feeds Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450.3 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO); 800 Final Rating Stable/CARE A3 (SO) Muthoot Vehicle And Asset Finance Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 175 Assigned Muthoot Vehicle And Asset Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2300 Assigned /CARE A2 Nagesh Enterprises Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 206.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 21 CR) Omrv Hospitals Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.4 Revised from CARE BB (Issuer not cooperating) R.S.Triveni Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sak Buildtech Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac - - withdrawn Sanwariyaimpex Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 47 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.60 CR) Sheth Creators & Constructors Pvt. LtdNCD CARE D 1250 Revised from CARE BB (Issuer not cooperating) Shri Mahavir Pulses Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Shrinath Cotton Industries Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 60.3 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 36.4 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4 Surajcropsciences Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 175.7 Revised from CARE BB (Issuer not cooperating) Tarini Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC# CARE A- (SO) 1485.9 Assigned The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Tarini Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC# CARE BBB- (SO) 49.5 Assigned The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Truba Education Society Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Revised from CARE B Vardaan Seeds And Agritech Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Vasu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 303.2 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 50.00 CR),(Issuer not cooperating) Vindhya Shiksha Samiti Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Worldstar Fabrics Llp LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 422.5 Assigned Zen Tobacco Pvt Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Revised from CARE B Zephyr Fabric Trading Llp Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned (CC) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)