CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 750 Reaffirmed '@ These facilities/instruments are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. These ratings shall be confirmed only upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited. Arvind Fashions Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (carved out of working capital limits)@ '@ These facilities/instruments are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. These ratings shall be confirmed only upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited. Arvind Fashions Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed (Standalone)@ '@ These facilities/instruments are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. These ratings shall be confirmed only upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited. Arvind Lifestyle Brandsltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 2751.2 Reaffirmed # These facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brandsltd CP issue (Carved CARE A1+ (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed Out)# # These facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brandsltd CP issue CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone)# # These facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Aska Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 6.00 crore Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A4+ 549.2 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4 enhanced from 44.92 CR Flourish Paper And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Olive Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned P.D. Bajoria Tea And Agro Products PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174790 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174790 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Aircelcellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174790 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Aksharimpex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-FB - LT/ CARE BBB/ A3 2350 Assigned STEPC/ PSC Arvind Fashions Ltd Bk Fac# CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed # These facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA (SO) 1750 Reaffirmed '@ These facilities/instruments are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. These ratings shall be confirmed only upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited. Arvind Lifestyle Brandsltd LT Bk Fac# CARE AA (SO) 3403.9 Reaffirmed # These facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Arvind Lifestyle Brandsltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed '@ These facilities/instruments are proposed to be backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited. These ratings shall be confirmed only upon the receipt of deed of guarantee and other documents to the satisfaction of CARE Ratings Limited. Arvind Lifestyle Brandsltd NCD issue CARE AA (SO) 750 Reaffirmed (Outstanding)# # These facilities are backed by the unconditional, irrevocable and continuing corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated CARE AA; Stable/CARE A1+) Aska Equipments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 4.00 crore Atoz Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Issuer not cooperating; enhanced from 9 CR Calista Properties Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B- /A4 150 Reaffirmed Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 206 Reaffirmed Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ /A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174790 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Dolby Plyboards Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /A4 105 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB 849.9 Revised from Fac (Yes Bk TL) CARE B reduced from 206.96 CR Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB 85 Revised from Fac (EXIM Bk TL) CARE B reduced from 32.09 CR Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LT fund based Bk CARE BB 810 Revised from Fac – CC CARE B Flourish Paper And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Gangavaram Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 5159.6 Revised from CARE AA- Reduced from Rs.1162.88 crore Hcl It City Lucknow Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE AAA (SO) 3860 Assigned Hcl It City Lucknow Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac – CARE AAA (SO) 820 Assigned Non Fund Based Leading Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 36.6 Reaffirmed Reduced from 4.07 CR Leading Construction Bk Fac CARE BB /A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Maa Padmavati Fabrics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed New World Landmark Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 763.3 Issuer not cooperating Nyalkaran Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Olive Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 255.8 Assigned P.D. Bajoria Tea And Agro Products PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B 74.8 Assigned Ltd Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) CARE AA+ (SO) 1800 Final Rating S. K. Timbers LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned S.S. Agri Business Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.3 Assigned Sahakarmaharshishankarraomohite Patil LT Bk Fac CARE C 350 Revised from Ssk Ltd CARE B Shiv Shankar Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Vignan'S Foundation For Science, LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 414.7 Technology And Research Issuer not cooperating Vivriti Asensio 010 2017 (Originator: Series A PTC# CARE A- (SO) 258 Provisional Annapunra Microfinancepvt Ltd) # Series APTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 