CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 39.9 Reaffirmed Bhavya Beverages ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.8 Assigned C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1212.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 106.25crs) Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A4 D. S. Contractors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indus Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 101.9 Revised from CARE D Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 70 Realty LT Bk Fac CARE D 87.3 Issuer not cooperating A.S. Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 540.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.69.73 crore) Airtec Electrovision Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Issuer not cooperating Airtec Electrovision Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CARE AAA 5500 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Bhavya Beverages LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.8 Assigned C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 198.8 Reaffirmed Couple International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 87 Revised from CARE BB- D. S. Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.9 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 300.9 Revised from CARE B Dhawan Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 225 Issuer not cooperating Divine Chem Food LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.5 Issuer not cooperating Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.40 crore) Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Indus Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3500.3 Reaffirmed Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd Subordinated CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Unsecured LT Bk Fac Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.6 Assigned Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Meghraj International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.5 Issuer not cooperating Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE B+ Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD Issue ProvCARE AAA 1405 Assigned (SO) S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE BBB 200 Assigned Sanwariyaji Synthetics LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 243.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.34crs) Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 98.5 Reaffirmed (Formerly Known As Tpl Industries Ltd) Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 19.38crs ) Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Issuer not cooperating Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Womens National Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.