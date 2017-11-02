FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2
Sections
Featured
iPhone X seen taking Apple closer to trillion-dollar valuation
Apple
iPhone X seen taking Apple closer to trillion-dollar valuation
India this week
Picture Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 2, 2017 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 2

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING        AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
-------                               ----------         ------        -------  ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Traders                          ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        25      Assigned
Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A2        39.9    Reaffirmed
Bhavya Beverages                      ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        2.8     Assigned
C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A2        1212.5  Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 106.25crs) 
Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd           ST Bk Fac          CARE D         250     Revised from
                                                                                CARE A4
D. S. Contractors Pvt Ltd             ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd                    ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        20      Assigned
Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd      ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        30      Reaffirmed
Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd              ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd                ST Bk Fac          CARE A3        160     Reaffirmed
Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        70      Reaffirmed
Silmohan Gems Pvt Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CARE A4        101.9   Revised from
                                                                                CARE D
Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd         ST Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
70 Realty                             LT Bk Fac          CARE D         87.3    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
A.S. Traders                          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        85      Assigned
Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       540.1   Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.69.73 crore)
Airtec Electrovision Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        80      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Airtec Electrovision Pvt Ltd          LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE B+/A4     10      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd      NCD (Proposed)     CARE AAA       10000   Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd      NCD                CARE AAA       5500    Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd      NCD (Proposed)     CARE AAA       4500    Reaffirmed
Bhavya Beverages                      LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        49.8    Assigned
C.L. Gupta Exports Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE A-        198.8   Reaffirmed
Couple International Pvt Ltd          LT Bk Fac          CARE D         87      Revised from
                                                                                CARE BB-
D. S. Contractors Pvt Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       56.9    Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd                    LT Bk Fac          CARE BB        180     Assigned
Datta Agro Services Pvt Ltd           LT Bk Fac          CARE D         300.9   Revised from
                                                                                CARE B
Dhawan Trading Company                LT Bk Fac          CARE B         225     Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Divine Chem Food                      LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        79.5    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      50.9    Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.7.40 crore)
Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd      Long/ST Bk Fac     CARE BBB-      220     Reaffirmed
                                                         /CARE A3
Gurukrupa Krafts Pvt Ltd              LT Bk Fac          -              -       Withdrawn
Indus Projects Pvt Ltd                LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB-      55      Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd             LT Bk Fac          CARE BBB       3500.3  Reaffirmed
Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd             Subordinated       CARE BBB       500     Reaffirmed
                                      Unsecured LT Bk Fac
Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       55.6    Assigned
Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd         LT /ST Bk Fac      CARE BB- /CARE 20      Assigned
                                                         A4
Meghraj International                 LT Bk Fac          CARE B+        61.5    Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Nakoda Fruit Products Pvt Ltd         LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       30      Revised from
                                                                                CARE B+
Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd          Proposed NCD Issue ProvCARE AAA   1405    Assigned
                                                         (SO)
S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd           NCD (Proposed)     CARE BBB       200     Assigned
Sanwariyaji Synthetics                LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       243.1   Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 22.34crs)
Sanwariyaji Texfab Industries Ltd     LT Bk Fac          CARE BB+       98.5    Reaffirmed
(Formerly Known As Tpl Industries Ltd)
Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech              LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       250.5   Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs 19.38crs )
Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd        LT Bk Fac          CARE BB-       120     Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd        LT/ST Bk Fac       CARE BB-/A4    50      Issuer not
                                                                                cooperating
Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd         LT / ST Bk Fac     -              -       Withdrawn
Womens National Education Society     LT Bk Fac          CARE B         90      Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.