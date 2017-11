CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Rice Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned (Enhanced from 33.05 crore) Akanshaispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4.4 Revised from CARE A4+ Fleming Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 86.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.05 CR) Guru Nanak Engineering Services ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced form 8.00 CR) Hajaria Security Service ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Hi- Tech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed M. M. Ceramics And Ferro Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 78.00 CR) Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160 Revised from CARE A3+ Techno Rings ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20.4 Assigned Utkarsh India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 927.2 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 67.22 CR) Wfb Baird And Company (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 985 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 36.5 CR) Yash Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 332.4 Reaffirmed Akanshaispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.5 Revised from CARE BB Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 575 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE A 150 Assigned Baba Super Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 195.8 Assigned Baba Super Minerals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 92.5 Assigned A4 Bhavani Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Clean Wind Power (Pratapgarh) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 527 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 61.10 CR) Clean Wind Power (Pratapgarh) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Bk CARE A 30 Revised from Overdraft) CARE BBB+ Daulat Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.50 CR) Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 319.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.36.37 crore) Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT Bk FacForeign - - Reaffirmed Currency TL Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.41 CR) Fleming Laboratories Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 1.00 CR) Guru Nanak Engineering Services LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed Hajaria Security Service LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Hajaria Security Service LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 62.5 Assigned A4 Hajaria Soft Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2.5 Assigned Hajaria Soft Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 47.5 Assigned A4 Haridwar Highways Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 9810.9 Revised from CARE B+ Hi- Tech Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 2000 Assigned Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1652.1 Reaffirmed Association (reduced from Rs.184 crore) M. M. Ceramics And Ferro Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE A- 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.00 CR) Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 775 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42.00 CR) Momai Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 325 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Pcc Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 420 Assigned R.S. Dream Land Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 520 Reaffirmed / /CARE A2 Revised from CARE A3+ (Enhanced from Rs.42.00 crore) Sree Gopal Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.7 Assigned Techno Rings LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.5 Assigned /CARE A3 Utkarsh India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 101.23 CR) Utkarsh India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2625 Reaffirmed A3+ /Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 250 CR) West Bengal Infrastructure DevelopmentBond Series IB - - WITHdrawn Finance Corporation Ltd (AD, AE, AF/2007- 08)@ Wfb Baird And Company (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Reaffirmed Wfb Baird And Company (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 125 Reaffirmed A3+ Yash Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1419.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.