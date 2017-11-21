CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2600 Revised from CARE A2 Akanshaispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Future Retail Ltd CP (Standalone)^ CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ^ As per undertaking submitted by FEL the outstanding CP including working capital borrowings will not exceed lower of the sanctioned working capital limits or drawing power at any point of time Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) Withdrawn Aquatech Infra Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) Withdrawn Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 345 Revised from CARE A4 Jiya Exim Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed P A Footwear P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed Pab Organics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 42.5 Assigned Polymer Technologies International ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 90 Revised from CARE A- Aak Kamani Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 560 Revised from A2+ CARE A- /CARE A2 Akanshaispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 32.5 Revised from CARE BB Aquatech Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) Withdrawn Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) Withdrawn Everest Holovisions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.4 Reaffirmed Everest Holovisions Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 52.5 Reaffirmed A4 Future Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 2000 Assigned Future Retail Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE AA- 1500 Assigned Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2490.7 Revised from CARE BB Gufic Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB- 250 Placed on credit watch with developing implications Guru Nanak Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 168 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Educational Society LT Bk Fac Withdrawn J J Hi Tech Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 283.1 Reaffirmed Jiya Exim Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Jsw Techno Projects Management Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kct Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* Withdrawn *Ratings were based on credit enhancement/proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Karam Chand Thapar& Bros. (Coal Sales) Ltd. Olenna Ifmr Capital 2017(Originator: Series A2 PTC# CARE BBB(SO) Assigned Fusion Microfinancepvt Ltd) # The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Olenna Ifmr Capital 2017(Originator: Series A1 PTC# CARE A- (SO) Assigned Fusion Microfinancepvt Ltd) # The PTCs are rated on Ultimate Payment basis Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1310 Reaffirmed P A Footwear P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100.5 Reaffirmed P A Footwear P Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Pab Organics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 23 Assigned Pab Organics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned /CARE A3 Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Polymer Technologies International LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Issuer not cooperating Ramoji Wafers And Namkeen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 25000 Continues on credit watch with developing implications Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Wonder Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.