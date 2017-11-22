CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 240 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15 crore) Aegis Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4119.8 Reaffirmed Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5800 # G.R Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ghv Hotel (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Issuer not cooperating Goyal Cotton Fiber ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Happy Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hindustan Produce Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 69.3 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 # Hsil Ltd CP (CP) issue* CARE A1+ 3000 # *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Revised from CARE A3+ Itcos Granito Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Kaveri Ceramic ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Withdrawn Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5850 @ M K Shipping And Allied Industries PvtST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed Njr Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 330 Assigned Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Scott Edil Advance Research ST Bk Fac CARE A2 42 Revised from Laboratories And Education Ltd CARE A3+ Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 250 Revised from CARE A3+ Vidya Metal Manufacturing Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Infracity Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB 1200 Assigned Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk FacTL CARE AA (SO) 150 Reaffirmed Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt. Ltd NCDs CARE AA (SO) 428 Reaffirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 322.9 Reaffirmed Aegis Logistics Ltd NCDs CARE AA 250 Reaffirmed Anupama Steel Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE BBB- 375 Assigned /CARE A3 Atc Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 26855.1 # Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdNCD issue CARE A 1500 Assigned (Proposed) Everest Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE 3890 Assigned EL 2 Eversendai Construction Pvt Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Evershinesolvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Fouzdar Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Fouzdar Cars Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE B+ Issuer Not Cooperating G.R Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44.8 Assigned Ghv Hotel (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 143.4 Issuer not cooperating Goyal Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Happy Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Happy Forgings Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk Fac- - Withdrawn Hindustan Produce Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Hsil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 9325.8 # Ibfsl Da Mar 12 Ii-[Originator: Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ] Ibfsl Da Mar 12 Ii-[Originator: Second Loss - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ] Facility Ibfsl Da Sept 11 I-[Originator: Assignee Payouts - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ] Indiafirst Life Insurance Co. Ltd Proposed CARE AA 1000 Assigned Subordinated Debt Innovation Trust Viii Mar Series A PTCs - - Withdrawn 13-[Originator: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd] Innovation Trust Xi Mar 13-[OriginatorSeries A PTCs - - Withdrawn Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd] Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 122 Revised from CARE BBB Itcos Granito Llp LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 249.9 Assigned Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd. *Proposed Senior ProvCARE AAA 6412 Assigned NCDs (NCDs) (SO) *the rating for the proposed NCD Issue is backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India (rated CARE AAA; Stable) apart from the presence of proposed structured payment mechanism and various credit enhancement features Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd. *Proposed ProvCARE AAA 2488 Assigned Subordinate (SO) NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs) *the rating for the proposed NCD Issue is backed by discounting of future annuities receivable from National Highways Authority of India (rated CARE AAA; Stable) apart from the presence of proposed structured payment mechanism and various credit enhancement features Kaveri Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Withdrawn Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4300 @ Kesoram Industries Ltd Long/Shortterm Bk CARE A- /CARE 13150 @ Fac A2+ M K Shipping And Allied Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Njr Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Orient Spun Silk And Processing Mills LT Bk Facility CARE B 45 Assigned Llp Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ram Aabhoshan LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ravindra Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 165 Assigned Scott Edil Advance Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 329.1 Revised from Laboratories And Education Ltd CARE BBB Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB Shrimarc Mall Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 690 Assigned Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 75 Revised from (FundBased) A3 CARE BB /CARE A4 Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac – I - - Withdrawn (TL-I) Supertech Ltd LT Bk Fac – II - - Withdrawn (TL-II) Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – I - - Withdrawn (TL-I) Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – II - - Withdrawn (TL-II) Supertech Township Projectltd LT Bk Fac – I - - Withdrawn (TL-I) Supertech Township Projectltd LT Bk Fac – II - - Withdrawn (TL-II) Vfpl Asipl Jv Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 306 Assigned Vidya Metal Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Vivriti Rey 010 2017-(Originator: SatiSeries A1 PTC ProvCARE A- - Assigned Creditcare Network Ltd) (SO) Vivriti Rey 010 2017-(Originator: SatiSeries A2 PTC ProvCARE BBB - Assigned Creditcare Network Ltd) (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.