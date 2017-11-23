CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Polyvinyl Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Bst Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Non-fund CARE A3 10 Assigned based - ST-BGs Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt ST Bk Fac (LC/ CARE A2 1150 Assigned Ltd Forward cover) High Breetd Fashions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Jesons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-FB CARE A3+ 1305 Revised from CARE A3 Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP CARE A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 531.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19.35 CR) Sai Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac (For CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Commercial Operations) The Cotton Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac* (For CARE A1+ (SO) 250000 Reaffirmed MSP Operations) * Credit enhancement being received in the form of the Letter of Comfort issued by Ministry of Textiles, Government of India (GoI) for the cotton season 2017- 18; towards reimbursing any loss on account of MSP operations to be conducted by CCI LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acuity India Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 83.7 Revised from CARE B+ Akme Fincon Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Suspension revoked and reaffirmed Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Debt Programme* CARE A+ (SO) 650 Final Rating# *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL); # Final rating assigned Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Debt Programme* CARE A+ (SO) 1517.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.161.75 crore); *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL) Ambit Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Debt Programme*^CARE A+ (SO) 1332.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.188.25 crore); *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Private Limited (APL); ^The rating is provisional and will be confirmed upon receipt of executed guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE Apollo Polyvinyl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BB- 438.8 Reaffirmed Apollo Polyvinyl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BB- 130 Assigned Ashwini Frozen Foods LT Bk Fac CARE D 1.5 Revised from CARE B Ashwini Frozen Foods ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Revised from CARE A4 Ashwini Frozen Foods Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B /A4 Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned Bst Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund based CARE BBB 392.5 Reaffirmed - LT-CC (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Bst Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac-Fund based CARE BBB 147.5 Assigned - LT-TL Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Ltd Jesons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 113.4 Revised from CARE BBB Jesons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BB 570 Reaffirmed Kapoor Imaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 13.09 crore) Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 112.5 Assigned Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ -- Withdrawn '@based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by P S Steel Tubes Limited (PSSTL), for the bank facilities of Orient IspatPvt Ltd (OIPL). Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ -- Withdrawn '@based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by P S Steel Tubes Limited (PSSTL), for the bank facilities of Orient IspatPvt Ltd (OIPL). Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Assigned Paradise Properties LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 256 Issuer not cooperating Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000^ Reaffirmed ^ Rs. 65 crore placed as on October 31, 2017 R.S. Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Rajhans Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 468.5 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 47.35 CR) Ridhi Sidhi Prime Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Sai Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B- 106 Assigned Soni Traders LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Revised from CARE BB+ Stelis Biopharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -- Withdrawn Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 733.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 110.63 CR) Tulip Tea Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Veepee Cotex Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.