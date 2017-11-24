CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.5 Assigned Hal Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Rating put under Credit watch Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non-FB CARE A1+ (SO)^ 105 Rating placed working capital on credit limits – LC/ BG watch with developing implications Jaywant Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Issuer not cooperating Jsw Steel Salav Ltd ST Non fund based CARE A1+ (SO) 2605 Reaffirmed working capital facility (LC/BG) @ @Backed by Letter of Comfort (LoC) from JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL: rated CARE AA-; Stable/CARE A1+) provided on behalf of JSSL to the lenders. M.K. Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1935 Revised from CARE A2+ Premier Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Revised from CARE A4 Seamec Ltd ST - Bk Fac-Fund CARE A2+ 210 Placed on based / Non-FB- credit watch with developing implications Seamec Ltd ST – Non-fund CARE A2+ 50 Placed on based Forward credit watch contract with developing implications Sgs Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Spray Engineering Devices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Savery Transport Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ayan Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.9 Revised from CARE B Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 19.5 Assigned Daenerys Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTC Provisional 36.8 Assigned CARE A- (SO) Daenerys Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 PTC Provisional 458.1 Assigned CARE AA- (SO Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Multifilament Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 42.6 Reaffirmed A4 Guinea Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gvk Emergency Management & Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 446.5 Reaffirmed Institute Gvk Emergency Management & Research Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 434.1 Reaffirmed Institute /CARE A3+ Hal Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Rating put under Credit watch Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac – FB CARE AA- (SO)^ 80 Rating placed working capital on credit limits - CC watch with developing implications India Build Property Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB 350 Final Rating Indiabulls Asset Management Company Ltd Open-Ended IncomeCARE A+mfs Revised from Scheme CARE AAAmfs Jaywant Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1189.5 Issuer not cooperating Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE A+ (SO) 8500 Reaffirmed @Backed by Letter of Comfort (LoC) from JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL: rated CARE AA-; Stable/CARE A1+) provided on behalf of JSSL to the lenders. Jsw Steel Salav Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ (SO) 770 Reaffirmed Based)@ @Backed by Letter of Comfort (LoC) from JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL: rated CARE AA-; Stable/CARE A1+) provided on behalf of JSSL to the lenders. M.K. Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 230 Revised from CARE A- Micro Melt Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73 Molagavalli Renewable Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2910 Assigned Premier Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Revised from CARE BB Premier Synthetics Ltd Non-convertible CARE B 95 Reaffirmed NonCumulative Redeemable PS Pullani Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.1 Revised from CARE BB- Reliance Utilities And Power Pvt Ltd Non- Convertible CARE AAA 62500 Reaffirmed Debentures Rsd Overseas LT Over draft CARE B 100 Revised from CARE B+ Savery Transport Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd LT/ ST-Working CARE A-/CARE 250 placed on Capital Limits - A2+ credit watch Bk Fac-Fundbased with developing implications Sgs Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Reaffirmed Spectrum Filtration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 67.6 Reaffirmed Spray Engineering Devices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 210 Assigned Sun Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Revised from CARE BB- Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 810 Reaffirmed Vasmo Agro Nutri Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Assigned Vibrant Polymers Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 135 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)