CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avanse Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 Escorts Heart And Super Speciality ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 150 Rating placed Hospital Ltd (Overdraft) ^ on credit watch with developing implications ^ The above facility is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL) which is a 100% subsidiary of RHT Health Trust (RHT) Escorts Heart Institute & Research ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 250 Continues on Centre Ltd credit watch with developing implications Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Fortis Health Management Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 70 Rating placed (Overdraft) ^ on credit watch with developing implications ^ The above facility is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL) which is a 100% subsidiary of RHT Health Trust (RHT). Fortis Healthcare Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 560 Continues on credit watch with developing implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 6000 Continues on credit watch with developing implications Garg Ispatudyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd International Hospital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 260 Rating placed (Overdraft) ^ on credit watch with developing implications ^ The facility is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL) International Hospital Ltd CP @ Provisional 1500 Rating placed CARE A1+ (SO) on credit watch with developing implications @ The provisional rating assigned is based on indicative terms of the proposed issue. The facility is proposed to be backed by Corporate Guarantee of RHT Health Trust (RHT) and Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL). Final rating shall be assigned on execution of transaction documents (including corporate guarantee) to the satisfaction of the CARE. FGHIPL is a 100% subsidiary of RHT. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. CP CARE A1+ 7500 Assigned Ltd JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8160 Revised from (Non-Fund based) CARE A1+ (SO) JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5590 Revised and (Non-Fund based) final rating assigned from Provisional CARE A1+ (SO) Khyati Realtors Pvt Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+(SO) 5000* Reaffirmed *Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor). Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 359.7 Reaffirmed Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 215 Revised from (Non-Fund Based CARE A3 Precision Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac – Non CARE A3 120 Revised from Fund Based- LC/BG CARE A3+ Limits Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Rajkamal Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Rupsha Fish Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Suraksha Realty Ltd CP (CP) issue - 1* CARE A1+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed * backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor). The guarantee is provided on joint and several basis along with Khyati Realtors Private Limited (KRPL; wholly owned subsidiary of LIFPL) Suraksha Realty Ltd CP (CP) issue – 2^ CARE A1+(SO) 6500 Reaffirmed ^Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd. (LIFPL, guarantor). Tuaman Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Reaffirmed Tulip Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Srg Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn V.K. Valves Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asta Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.7 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 10560 Reaffirmed Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO); S500 Final Rating Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD Provisional 3000 Assigned CARE AA+ (SO) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac Provisional 2940 Reaffirmed CARE AA+(SO) Baramati Speciality Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 318.9 Revised from CARE BBB; Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 799.6 Revised from CARE BBB-; Dharti Dredging And Infrastructure LtdLT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 2080 Revised from CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Eisha Concord Realtors LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 100 Revised from CARE BB Issuer Not Cooperating; Engineers India Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 14156.1 Reaffirmed A1+ Escorts Heart Institute & Research LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 280 Continues on Centre Ltd credit watch with developing implications Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 689.5 Reaffirmed Flemingo Duty Free Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2160.5 Reaffirmed A2+ Fortis Healthcare Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1440 Continues on credit watch with developing implications Garg Ispatudyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 90 Assigned Hospitalia Eastern Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ Withdrawn @ Credit enhancement was in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from RHT Health Trust (RHT) and Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (FGHIPL). Indian Sucrose Ltd LT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BB+ 1500 Assigned Based Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE A /CARE 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac A2+ Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A; 471.3 Reaffirmed Ltd International Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn (Term-Loans) Ishwarlal Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Jm Financial & Investment Consultancy CP Issue (IPO Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. NCDs CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Ltd JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 500 Assigned Ltd JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue (IPO Withdrawn Financing) JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue (IPO Withdrawn Financing) Jm Financial Properties And Holdings Ltd CP Issue (IPO Withdrawn Financing) Joymakali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B; 56.2 Assigned JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 22175 Revised from CARE A+ JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 3150 Revised from Based) CARE A+ (SO) JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 9300 Revised from A1+ CARE A+ (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Laxmi Sree Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.9 Assigned Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 700 Reaffirmed A4 Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB; 900.5 Reaffirmed Matangi Cotton Industries LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 140 Reaffirmed A4 Matangi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 1.6 Reaffirmed Mentor Home Loans India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 222000 Revised from CARE BBB- Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.5 Assigned Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 86.2 Revised from Fac (TL) CARE BBB- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 300 Revised from Fac (CC) CARE BBB- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Long- term/ST Fund CARE BBB 100 Revised from Based/Non-Fund /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- based Bk Fac /CARE A3 Precision Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac – TL CARE BBB 527.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Precision Plastic Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac – CC CARE BBB 450 Revised from Limit CARE BBB+ Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 30 Assigned Rajkamal Agro Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 Rajkamal Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 5.9 Reaffirmed Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE A+; 1210 Assigned Renew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac Withdrawn Rupsha Fish Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Satguru Metals And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.5 Assigned Shree Ram Cottex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Reaffirmed Srg Spinning & Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.7 revised from CARE B+ Tuaman Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140 Reaffirmed Tulip Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB-; 392.5 Revised from CARE B+ Unique Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned V.K. Valves Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Vivek Pharmachem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac /CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.